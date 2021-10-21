EXPLAINED: How India's Mega Covid-19 Vaccination Drive Hit A High Of 1-Bn Shots

There are close to a billion Indians who are eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine. About nine months after it rolled out a vaccination drive that could be second only to China given the billion-plus populations involved, India has succeeded in administering more than a billion shots against the novel coronavirus. The Centre had said that it would ensure shots for its entire adult population by December 31, 2021. As things stand now, more than half of all eligible Indians have received at least one shot while over 20 per cent have completed their full course of vaccination. With a target population of a little less than 95 crore and with the vaccines in use in India all having a two-dose regimen, the country will need about 90 crore more doses to complete its vaccination schedule.

What Were The High Points Of The Journey To 100Cr Doses?

India kicked off its Covid-19 vaccination campaign on January 16. On that day, a little less than 2 lakh doses (7-day rolling average) were administered. It has thus taken the country a little more than nine months to deliver 100 crore jabs. Till 9.30 am on October 21, as the country hit the home stretch to 100 crore doses, the average daily rate of vaccination stood at more than 35.9 lakh shots. According to online resource covid19india.org, the seven-day rolling average of shots administered on October 19 stood at 45.1 lakh doses.

During this time, the country marked some red-letter days when it registered massive jumps in daily doses delivered. At least on four occasions — August 27 and 31, September 6 and 27 — India jabbed more than 1 crore people while it also set the world record for the highest number of shots administered on a single day on September 17, when more than 2.28 crore shots were given.

What Do The Vaccination Charts Tell Us?

In a tweet on September 12, the office of the Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya had said that six states and Union Territories — Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Sikkim, Ladakh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Lakshadweep — had achieved 100 per cent coverage of their eligible populations with at least one dose of a Covid vaccine. While it is the smaller states that have understandably managed to race ahead with vaccinations, the larger states have not done too poorly in ensuring vaccine coverage.

In absolute terms, UP was leading the vaccination table as of the morning of October 21 with a total of 12.2 crore doses administered, followed by Maharashtra with 9.3 crore doses. West Bengal (6.9 crore), Gujarat (6.8 crore), and Madhya Pradesh (6.7 crore) rounded off the top-five states for cumulative doses administered.

Among the vaccines themselves, Covishield is the runaway leader in terms of doses administered. Till October 20, according to the CoWin dashboard, close to 88 crore doses of the vaccine had been administered in India. Over 11 crore Covaxin and a little more than 10 lakh jabs of the Russia-made Sputnik V vaccine — the third shot to receive an emergency nod from Indian regulators, in April this year — have been used.

Among the different age groups, 11.6 crore people in the 18-44 years category had received their full set of two shots by October 20 as against 8.8 crore people in the 45-59 year group and 6.2 crore people in the 60+ age group.

What Has Been The Impact On Cases, Deaths?

An Indian Council of Medical research (ICMR) vaccination tracker says that at one dose, vaccines had a 96.6 per cent rate of effectiveness in preventing deaths, which went up to 97.5 per cent with two doses.

There’s wide agreement among experts that Covid vaccines are effective in guarding against severe infection and death even though breakthrough cases have been reported among those who have received one or two doses of vaccination.

In India, the vaccine campaign had suffered a jolt after its January rollout when the second wave hit the country towards the end of March 2021. Amid hospitals getting swamped with patients needing oxygen or ventilator support, there was a slump in the vaccination rate, too. However, as the second wave subsided and vaccination numbers again picked up, cases and deaths have seen a consistent decline.

On October 20, the Union Health Ministry reported that the recovery rate stood at 98.15 per cent, which was the highest since March 2020, the month when the country had gone under a nationwide lockdown. The active case count of less than 1 per cent of total cases, too, was the lowest since last March.

What Have Been The Milestones In India’s Vaccination Drive?

It was on January 3 this year that India had granted emergency approval to the Covishield and Covaxin shots. While the first of the two was being manufactured in India under licence from Oxfors-AstraZeneca, the second was an indigenously developed vaccine that was being produced by Bharat Biotech.

As India’s Covid vaccination drive got underway on January 16 this year, first on the priority list were healthcare workers with frontline workers getting included in the campaign from February 2. From March 1, inoculations were extended to people aged 60 years and above and the 45+ population who had specific comorbidities. From April 1, the vaccination drive was thrown open for everybody in the 45+ age group.

The next expansion for the vaccination drive came on May 1 with anybody aged above 18 years allowed to register for a jab as the Centre announced a “liberalised and accelerated Phase 3 strategy of Covid-19 vaccination" wherein states were to buy doses directly from vaccine-makers.

However, on June 1, another shift was announced in the vaccination policy. Amid issues related to vaccine procurement flagged by several states, the Centre said that it will source vaccines and provide doses to the states. Thus, the Centre said, from June 23 every citizen aged 18 and above could register for free vaccination at facilities run by the Centre or state governments.

As the vaccination drive picked up pace, the Centre said that it took India 85 days to touch the 10-crore vaccination mark, 45 more days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach the 30-crore mark. The total number of doses administered crossed the 75-crore mark on September 13 and it has taken a little over a month for the country now to administer 25 crore additional doses to touch the 100-crore milestone.

How Many Vaccines Has India Exported?

Apart from running one of the world’s largest vaccination drives, India is also the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, to whom countries big and small are looking to for meeting their vaccine requirements.

But the Centre had put a freeze on its ‘Vaccine Maitri’ programme under which it was shipping vaccines to other countries in April amid the second wave. It had exported 66 million doses by that time. But with an expansion of its domestic production capacity and progress with the vaccination drive, the Centre announced in September that it would resume exports from October, prioritising the global vaccine-sharing platform COVAX and neighbouring countries first.

According to External Affairs Ministry data, before it suspended exports, India had shipped vaccines to as many as 95 countries across the world.

(Data from CoWin, ICMR, covid19india.org)

