EXPLAINED: How Kerala Finds Itself Caught At Wrong End Of India's Covid Trajectory

Hailed at one time for its success against the pandemic, the going has got tough for Kerala as it grapples with a stubborn rise in cases. The state accounted for close to seven out of every 10 new infections reported in India earlier this week as the country again recorded more than 40,000 cases after an interval of weeks. From sero survey numbers to festival season crowds, experts have pointed to various factors to account for Kerala’s recent run. Here’s a look at what the data says for the five worst-hit states in India for total cases reported.

What Is Kerala’s Share Of New Cases In India?

Kerala is second behind only Maharashtra in the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country. Maharashtra has recorded more than 64 lakh cases while Kerala stands shy of the 40 lakh mark. Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh — in that order — make up the top-five states in terms of total case tallies. On August 25, it was reported that cases in Kerala made up 68 per cent of total new infections reported in 24 hours in India.

The 31,445 fresh cases Kerala counted on August 25 represented its highest tally in close to three months, and also contributed towards India’s daily tally going past the 45,000 mark for the first time since the first week of July.

Among the five worst-hit states on August 26, only Kerala registered a rising trend of cases (+6.4 per cent) while the remaining four all reported a dipping trajectory — Maharashtra (-20.3 per cent), Karnataka (-21.2 per cent), Tamil Nadu (-17.4 per cent), Andhra Pradesh (-28.5 per cent).

On fatality rate, Maharashtra again leads the list with more than 1.3 lakh lives lost to Covid-19 but, among the five worst-hit states, Kerala is fourth on the death count. After Maharashtra, which has a case fatality ratio (CFR) of 2.1 per cent — that is, more than 2 per cent of people infected with the novel coronavirus in the state succumbed to the disease — followed by 1.3 per cent in both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The CFR in Andhra Pradesh is 0.7 per cent while in Kerala it is 05 per cent.

What Are The Testing Numbers?

Kerala Health Minister Veena George told CNN-News18 on August 26 that Kerala leads the other states in terms of testing. “We are doing maximum tests, (our) test per million is the highest in the country," she said, adding that Kerala was “also tracing, testing and reporting every case".

Although reports say that the seven-day average of tests had been declining in the state since the beginning of August, what is alarming is the high test positivity rate (TPR) in Kerala, which is the ratio of confirmed cases out of total tests done.

Apart from a brief blip at the end of June, the TPR in Kerala has consistently remained above 10 per cent, and was at a high 18.1 per cent on August 26. On August 25, the state had a TPR of 19 per cent. That means one out of every five tests in the state returned a positive result. Compare that with the likes of Maharashtra (2.3 per cent), Karnataka (0.8 per cent), Tamil Nadu (1 per cent), and Andhra Pradesh (2.1 per cent) and one gets an idea of the spread of disease in Kerala.

What Do Sero Surveys Say?

The Kerala Health Minister said that sero surveys point to why the state is being buffeted by such a high count of new cases.

“The ICMR seroprevalence survey shows that more than 50 per cent of the Kerala population is still unaffected. That means we have the highest number of susceptible people in the country," Veena George told CNN-News18. She was referring to the fourth national Covid-19 antibody survey done by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the findings of which were reported at the end of July. The survey, conducted in selected districts across the country, suggested that 67 per cent, or every two out of three Indians, may have had contracted Covid-19 and recovered from it.

But the finding for Kerala was that the state had seropositivity of below 45 per cent and the Health Minister said that meant more than 50 per cent of the state’s population was still vulnerable to getting Covid-19. However, reports say that ICMR has advised against drawing inferences by disaggregating state-level data from the nationwide survey.

Reports at the time had said that among the districts covered, the ones in Madhya Pradesh showed highest seropositivity, of 79 per cent, followed by Rajasthan (76.2 per cent), and Bihar (75.9 per cent). Of the worst-hit states, Maharashtra had a seropositivity of 58 per cent while Karnataka and Tamil Nadu were both higher than the national average with more than 69 per cent of samples showing the presence of Covid antibodies. Andhra Pradesh had 70 per cent seropositivity.

What Is The Status Of Vaccinations?

The Centre reported on August 26 that at least 50 per cent of the eligible population in the country has received one dose of a Covid vaccine. As against a total population of 94 crore aged 18 years and above, the country has administered more than 47 crore jabs.

Among the five worst-hit states, Kerala has seen 2.7 crore doses delivered to its eligibile population, covering more than 70 lakh people with both doses while about 2 crore people have so far received at least one dose. The Kerala health minister cited vaccination numbers to note tha state’s success with measures to keep Covid at bay.

“We have covered more than 68 per cent of the total population with the first dose," said Veena George, adding that protective actions had kept more than 50 per cent of the population still unaffected. However, the state reportedly has seen breakthrough infections, which have been cited as a factor behind its Covid spike. Most breakthrough cases in Kerala are said to have been reported in Pathanamthitta district. Breakthrough cases are infections in those who have been vaccinated against the virus.

What Is Behind The Surging Cases In Kerala?

The timing of the surge in Kerala strongly points to relaxations during the Onam festival as a factor that has driven up case numbers. On Onam, which fell on August 21, Kerala reported more than 17,000 Covid-19 cases amid reports of crowding at markets and public spaces in the days leading up to the festival.

Given the coming festive season in India, the Centre has held up Kerala’s example to warn other states against relaxing restrictions given that it could trigger a surge in cases and make a third wave imminent.

(All data from covid19india.org till August 26)

