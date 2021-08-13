EXPLAINED: How Kerala Police Notched Up A First To Bring Drones Under The Lens

Rogue drones have added a new layer to security threats given that they can be used for everything from unlawful surveillance to carrying out attacks. The dropping of explosives at a Jammu air force base in late June by suspected drones underlined the need for mechanisms to track and counter unmanned aerial vehicles, or UAVs. Now, the Kerala Police is set to launch India’s first lab that can undertake forensic analysis of drones for clues as to their provenance and use. Here’s all you need to know about the initiative.

What Has Kerala Police Done?

In a tweet earlier this week, Kerala Police said it is launching “a first-of-its-kind Drone Forensic Lab and Research Centre… to address a rising security threat" on August 13.

Announcing the plans for setting up such a centre in July, days after the attack at the Jammu air force base, Kerala Police ADGP Manoj Abraham had said that experts at the centre would be equipped to “look into its (a drone’s) origin, see its utility value such as using it for policing and devising anti-drone mechanisms to check its misuse as we saw in the case of drone activities at the border".

The Kerala Police chief Anil Kant had said they would explore scope for partnering the Centre for drone research. “Of late, drone is another emerging threat, which may pose very serious technological threat to the cities as well," he had said last month.

He had added that Kerala Police is also looking to create an anti-drone system after enlisting volunteers through its Cyberdome centre.

What Is Cyberdome?

A Centre of Excellence of Kerala Police, Cyberdome says its task is to “meet the long term security challenges in the digital arena of the modern world". It is involved in technological research and development “with an aim of providing a safe and secure cyber world for each and every citizen in the state".

To achieve its objectives, it pursues “collective coordination" to harnes resources from government departments and agencies, academia, research groups, individual experts, ethical hackers, and other law enforcement agencies in the country. It says it “envisages an active partnership with the industry to adopt latest technologies, tools as well as services for the Kerala Police Department".

What Steps Are Being Taken To Counter Rogue Drones?

In response to the suspected drone attack, reports said that the Jammu air force base was fitted with an anti-drone system that includes a radio frequency detector and soft jammers along with anti-drone guns. Given that drones rely on electronics and radio signals to operate, it is possible to use jammers to disable them.

To physically shoot down a drone is also an option, but the fact that they are often small in size and fly low without making much noise means targeting them with conventional weapons can prove to be difficult. In the wake of the Jammu attack, Army chief Gen. MM Naravane had said that easily available drones represent a complex security challenge.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is reported as having said last month that the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and other agencies are working an indigenous technology to counter rogue drones. The DRDO is said to be trialling an anti-drone technology system to detect and shoot down drones.

“It has both soft kill and hard kill capabilities. We are interacting with all security agencies and trying to improve the system," DRDO chief G Sateesh Reddy is said to have recently told reporters.

