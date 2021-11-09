He is already recognised as a “core leader” of the Chinese Communist Party and his ideological views have been formally incorporated into the party’s constitution. Now, Xi Jinping’s rise and rise is set to continue with an all-powerful body in the single-party ruled China set to adopt a rare resolution that is expected to see Xi further consolidate his hold on power even as it paves the way for him to seek an unprecedented third term in the saddle.

Why Is The Chinese Communist Party’s Central Committee Meeting Important?

About 400 members of the current Central Committee of China’s ruling Communist Party are attending their final plenary meeting this year, which marks the 100th anniversary of the party, with the proceedings reportedly set to pave the way for handing Xi a third term in power when the 20th Central Committee is constituted next year.

The most significant action of the 19th Central Committee is expected to be the passing of a ‘historic resolution’ on the “major achievements and historical experience of the Party’s 100 years of struggles", with the document also to contain an acknowledgement of the progress made by China in the nine years under Xi.

The draft resolution was submitted to the Central Committee by Xi on behalf of the party’s Political Bureau with an official statement saying it underlines CPC’s remarkable achievements over the past 100 years and highlights Xi’s contributions as the leader of the world’s most populous country and its second-largest economy.

What Is The Significance Of The ‘Historic Resolution’ To Be Adopted By The Party?

Considering that it will only be the third such resolution passed by the Chinese Communist Party since it came into existence in 1921, the ‘historic resolution’, experts say, could potentially mark a watershed in the country’s history with the key message being the cementing of the almost cult-like status Xi enjoys while driving an elevation in his stature to that accorded in the country to none other than the likes of Mao Zedong — the founding father of the People’s Republic of China — and Deng Xiaoping, the architect of the reforms that supercharged Chinese economic growth.

Experts point out that an ‘historic resolution’ is a matter of profound import for the Chinese Communist Party and how the previous ones have come at critical junctures to resolve major issues plaguing the party and altering the course of its history. The one set to be adopted will serve also to augment Xi’s hold on power and strengthen his position as an undisputed leader of the party and the country.

Experts say that the timing of the resolution is key and it comes amid a push by China to achieve global dominance by taking the challenge to the west led by the US. The first such resolution, passed in 1945, had seen Mao consolidate his authority over the Chinese Communist Party four years before it seized power. The second, adopted under Deng Xiaoping in 1981, paved the way for sweeping economic reforms while noting the “mistakes" committed during Mao’s leadership.

Experts, however, expect that the third historic resolution will not mark a break with the past, but anoint Xi as the natural leader to take China into a new age.

“It is intended to show that Xi is the natural inheritor of a process since the founding of the party that qualifies him to lead in the ‘new era’," Anthony Saich, a Chinese politics expert at Harvard University, was quoted by news agency AFP. “The purpose is to consolidate Xi as the natural inheritor of the ‘glorious history’ of the CCP".

How Deep Is Xi’s Hold Over The Chinese Communist Party?

The 68-year-old Xi has effected a far-reaching consolidation of power ever since he became the Chinese president in 2013. Apart from the presidency, he holds the two other key power centres in the country as the General Secretary of the Communist Party and the chairman of the Central Military Commission, the highest decision-making body of the military.

The 68-year-ol Xi is widely regarded as the most powerful Chinese leader since Mao with the deck already cleared for him to seek an unprecedented third term as the numero uno leader in China. While a constitution adopted in the 1990s had set a two-term limit for the top Chinese leadership, the Chinese Communist Party had voted by an overwhelming majority in 2018 to remove the ceiling. Further, there is also an informal 68-year-old age limit for top officials that, too, Xi is likely to ignore as he seeks a third term at the party congress next year.

Xi’s predecessor Hu Jintao had retired after two terms, but the removal of the two-term limit, experts say, allows Xi to remain in power for life. But Xi’s hold over the party is arguably deeper than what is defined by power stakes given that in 2016, he was made a “core leader" of the Chinese Communist Party, a status enjoyed only by Mao.

Xi also is a thought leader of the party with the ideology espoused by him — formally called ‘Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era’ — having been enshrined in the Communist Party constitution and the Chinese constitution in 2017. Everybody from school and college students to government staff in China has to study the Xi political ideology, which has been billed as laying down a new chapter for modern China.

Reports say that except Xi, most of the top-rung officials, including Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, are expected to retire after completing the two terms ahead of 2022 while nearly a dozen of the 25 members of the party’s powerful Politburo will be older than 68 in October next year.

What Has Been The Trajectory Of Xi’s Rise To Unquestioned Authority?

Born in June 1953, Xi is said to have joined the Chinese Communist Party aged 15 in 1974. A profile carried by Chinese state media in the run-up to the Central Committee meeting said “it would take 38 years and multiple postings across various levels of the party’s hierarchy until he would be elevated to the top job”.

In communist China, Xi is seen as coming from privilege, being the son of Xi Zhongxun, who was among the first generation of the Chinese Communist Party’s central leaders. After graduating from college in 1975, Xi started off at the general office of the Central Military Commission before moving on to other roles. In 2007, he was elected to the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the party’s central committee before going on to become China’s vice president. State media said that during this time, Xi “oversaw areas including party building, organisational work, Hong Kong and Macao affairs, and preparations for the 2008 Beijing Olympics”.

Then, at the age of 59, he was elevated to the Party’s senior-most post in November 2012.

One of Xi’s most consequential moves soon after becoming president was to launch an anti-corruption drive that state media has described as being “the most extensive in Chinese history”. Over the past nine years, more than 400 officials at ministerial level or above have been punished or investigated as part of the anti-corruption drive, including a former member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and two former vice chairmen of the Central Military Commission. Western media says that while Xi might have used it to sideline political rivals, the campaign also won him wide support among the Chinese people.

Ahead of the central committee meeting, Chinese state media has gone on a publicity blitz to highlight Xi’s contributions and underline his position as the unquestioned leader. “Every Chinese must support (Xi as) the core. Every party member must follow him as the core,” the People’s Daily is said to have exhorted.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.