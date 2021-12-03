EXPLAINED: How NIPER Amendment Bill Seeks To Catalyse Pharma Research In India

India is among the handful of countries in the world that has been able to device its own Covid-19 vaccines even though it has also had to rely on foreign-grown jabs for pursuing its domestic vaccination drive. The Covid-19 pandemic has thus highlighted the need for a focus on pharmaceutical research to respond to public health exigencies. To put pharma research on a stronger footing, the Centre has lined up the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill, 2021, to accord special status to six institutes across the country. Here’s what you need to know.

What Does The Bill Seek To Achieve?

The key goals behind the proposed legislation is to, first, declare six more institutes of pharmaceutical education and research as ‘Institutions of National Importance’ and, second, to enable the Centre to set up a council for these institutes and to streamline the board of governors of each such institute while widening the scope and number of courses run by them, per a legislative note prepared by the Lok Sabha Secretariat for Members of Parliament.

These steps, the Centre said in the statement of objects and reasons for the Bill, will provide for coordination of the activities of such institutes to ensure syncing of how pharmaceutical education and research progresses in the country and enable the maintenance of standards.

How Many National Institutes of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Does India Have?

The Bill, introduced in Lok Sabha in March this year and referred thereafter to the Standing Committee on Chemicals and Fertilisers, seeks to amends the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Act, 1998, which established the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), at Mohali in Punjab and declared it as an Institution of National Importance.

According to PRS Legislative Research, an ‘Institution of National Importance‘ implies an autonomous institute set up by an Act of Parliament, which is empowered to hold examinations, grant degrees and other academic distinctions or titles, and receive funding from the central government.

The 1998 Act was amended in 2007 to allow the Centre to create other such institutes in different parts of the country following which six new NIPERs were set up at Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Hajipur, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Raebareli. The idea behind the latest amendment Bill is “to bring clarity that the six institutes so established as well as any other similar institute to be established under the said Act shall be Institutes of National Importance".

What Are The Important Proposals Contained In The Bill?

Setting up of a council is a key task proposed by the Bill, which lays down that its duties would comprise, among other things, advising on matters related to course duration, and admission standards in the institutes, formulating policies for recruitment, etc., and make recommendations to the Centre for allocation of funds.

The Bill also sets the terms of office, etc., of the members of this council, which is to include the minister in-charge of the central ministry or department with administrative control of pharmaceuticals as its ex officio chairperson, and the minister of state in the said ministry as the vice-chair. Other ex officio members of the council will comprise the chair of the board of governors of each institute as well as its director and the chair of the All-India Council for Technical Education and the director-general of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research. The council is to also include three MPs.

Another important step proposed in the Bill is to bring down the membership of the board of governors — mandated to manage the institute’s affairs — of each NIPER from the current 23 to 12 members.

The board will be chaired by an eminent academician or professional while its ex officio members include the director of the institute, the joint secretary in the Union department of pharmaceuticals, the secretary dealing with medical or technical education in the state government concerned, and a representative of Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). The board will also include three pharmaceutical experts, at least one whom must be woman, two members of the pharmaceutical industry, and two professors of the institute.

The Standing Committee pointed out that the 1998 Act makes a stipulation for the board to have at least one public person or social worker from the Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe communities, which the 2021 Bill proposes to remove. It said that the this omission should be reconsidered for meeting the ends of social inclusion.

The Bill also seeks to widen the scope and number of courses run by NIPERs, including graduate and post-graduate degrees, doctoral and postdoctoral distinctions and research in pharmaceutical education, integrated courses, certificate courses and executive courses.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.