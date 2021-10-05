EXPLAINED: How Mapping Climate Change, Finding Order In Chaos Won Trio The 2021 Physics Nobel

One half of this year’s Physics Nobel winners made it possible for humans to understand how climate works and how human actions impact it while the third recipient showed how we could read order into disordered materials and random processes. Here’s a look at the work of Syukuro Manabe and Klaus Hasselmann, who “laid the foundation of our knowledge of the Earth’s climate and how humanity influences it", and how Giorgio Parisi’s “revolutionary contributions" helped scientists make sense of disorder.

How Is Climate Linked To This Year’s Physics Nobel?

Throwing light on the working of complex systems lies at the heart of the contributions that won this year’s recipients the Nobel prize in physics. One half of the award is shared by Japanese-origin scientist Syukuro Manabe, senior meteorologist at Princeton University in the US, and Klaus Hasselmann of the Max Planck Institute for Meteorology in Germany. Both climate experts are 90 years old.

Describing the difficulties posed by complex systems, the Nobel Foundation says that they are composed of many moving parts that make any predictions of their behaviour difficult. Likening such complex systems to the weather, it said that they can be chaotic where “small deviations in initial values result in huge differences at a later stage". And, it is in the area of weather and climate itself that the first half of this year’s Physics Nobel laureates made signal contributions, laying the foundation for humanity to understand climate change and how its influenced by increasing concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

How do we know that global warming is real? Or, that it is because of human actions that concentration of greenhouse gases has increased in the atmosphere, driving up temperatures? Climate sceptics believe that there is no conclusive basis to such claims and dismiss as conjecture all warnings of worsening impacts of global warming. Remember how former US president Donald Trump withdrew his country from the 2015 Paris climate before his successor Joe Biden re-pledged to meeting its goals?

If Trump ever comes round to the view that climate change is, after all, real then he may have the duo of Manabe and Hasselmann to thank, given their “pioneering work on developing climate models".

Noting that Manabe’s work laid the foundation for the development of climate models, the Nobel Foundation says he “demonstrated how increased concentrations of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere lead to increased temperatures at the surface of the Earth". He led the development in the 1960s of physical models of the Earth’s climate and was “the first person to explore the interaction between radiation balance and the vertical transport of air masses", it added.

Following 10 years after Manabe, Hasselmann managed to answer the question “why climate models can be reliable despite weather being changeable and chaotic" by creating a “model that links together weather and climate". Significantly, he also devised a way by which researchers could identify the tell-tale signs, the so-called “fingerprints" that “both natural phenomena and human activities imprint in the climate". The Nobel Foundation said that his methods “have been used to prove that the increased temperature in the atmosphere is due to human emissions of carbon dioxide".

But if you are wondering what all this has to do with physics, well, the Nobel Foundation points out that the models created by Manabe and Hasselmann “are based on the laws of physics and have been developed from models that were used to predict the weather".

How Search Into Randomness Fetched A Nobel?

The recipient of the other half of this year’s physics Nobel, 73-year-old Giorgio Parisi of Rome’s Sapienza University, has been rewarded for discoveries that are “among the most important contributions to the theory of complex systems", uncovering the “hidden patterns in disordered complex materials".

Think of a room full of ballons. What if you point a pedestal fan into the room? The air from the fan will toss around the balloons till you switch it off, whereupon they will again become still. But every time you repeat the exercise, the balloons will rearrange themselves in a different pattern. Predicting what the pattern will be is next to impossible. Very loosely, this is how particles in a substance behave. Heating it will make the particles expand, while cooling it will condense them, but the pattern in which the particles arrange themselves each time can be different.

For his experiment to find a pattern in this seemingly random way in which particles get rearranged, Parisi worled with a metal alloy known as spin glass.

In 1979, he made a “decisive breakthrough" involving the “replica" trick, which relies on studying multiple copies of a single system, in this case, spin glass. Parisi managed to “discover a hidden structure in the replicas, and found a way to describe it mathematically". While it was many years before his solution could be proven mathematically, his method has since been used in many disordered systems, making it possible “to understand and describe many different and apparently entirely random materials and phenomena, not only in physics but also in… areas, such as mathematics, biology, neuroscience and machine learning".

