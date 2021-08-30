EXPLAINED: How RBI's Digital Currency Matters, And Why It Won't Be Like Bitcoin

Come December and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could be rolling out a pilot for India’s very own digital currency, an innovation that is tipped to change how currency is held and used in the time to come. To be sure, the idea is not to replace physical money, or replicate cryptocurrencies. Known as central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), these will, in fact, be much like the current system, although the underlying structure, founded on cash usage so far, would undergo a revolutionary change.

What Is A Digital Currency?

At face value, it is, as the name suggests, any currency that is held in digital form. That is, the user has a mobile app or online wallet through which she can make or receive payments. But it will be no different from money as we know it today. Rs 100 held digitally will be like Rs 100 held in physical cash. What would change though is the system that anchors the world of banking and finance, which stands now on the principle of direct cash transactions.

“A CBDC is the legal tender issued by a central bank in a digital form. It is the same as a fiat currency and is exchangeable one-to-one with the fiat currency. Only its form is different," RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar said in July this year. The advantage that a CBDC offers is of greater efficiency and flexibility, allowing for better oversight and more seamless transactions.

“CBDC is the same as currency issued by a central bank but takes a different form than paper. It is sovereign currency in an electronic form and it would appear as liability on a central bank’s balance sheet. The underlying technology, form and use of a CBDC can be moulded for specific requirements. CBDCs should be exchangeable at par with cash," Sankar added.

Will CBDC Be The Same As Cryptocurrencies Like Bitcoin?

While it may be argued that the emergence, proliferation and continuing popularity of cryptocurrencies acted as a nudge for central banks to explore digital currencies in the first place, the offering being planned by them will be much removed in form and structure from the likes of Bitcoin.

First of all, cryptocurrencies as they exist now are not a form of currency but a privately created asset. Although they are being accepted as a form of payment by some businesses and Bitcoin is legal tender in at least one country, they do not have any intrinsic value and are not backed by any sovereign authority. Bitcoin, for example, was devised by an anonymous user or group going by the name of Satoshi Nakamoto. It runs independently — without the need for a third party to track and authorise transactions — and the number of coins issued has a pre-decided limit of 21 million.

“Unlike cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, these currencies (CBDCs) promise less volatility and greater security. In addition, they will have the support of their respective monetary institutions, responsible for ensuring financial stability," says Spanish financial services provider BBVA.

While the standout feature of cryptocurrencies has been the blockchain technology that undergirds the system, it is not clear immediately whether CBDCs would rely on the distributed ledger format. With bank authorities, including at RBI, saying that CBDCs will be just like fiat currency, it is likely that the third-party oversight will not be replaced by the distributed ledger of the blockchain.

How Will A CBDC Help?

James Pomeroy, Global Economist at banking and financial services major HSBC, says that CBDCs could “replace cash and transform the banking system globally within a generation. The benefits could include increased growth and reduced poverty in the emerging world".

In fact, one trigger for central banks across the world hurrying up with their planning and exploration of digital

currencies has been the Covid-19 pandemic and the increased usage of digital payments that has fostered as lockdowns kicked in and customers moved online for most purchases. Thus, coming up with a digital currency is a way of central banks and economies keeping up with the times.

“Use of physical cash in transactions, too, has been on the decline in recent years, a trend further reinforced by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. These developments have resulted in many central banks and governments stepping up efforts towards exploring a digital version of fiat currency," said RBI Deputy Governor Sankar, adding that a “driver" behind rolling out CBDCs “is to provide the public with virtual currencies, that carry the legitimate benefits of private virtual currencies while avoiding the damaging social and economic consequences of private currencies".

It is also pointed out that a CBDC would provide a boost to financial inclusion by enabling people everywhere and from all groups to access financial services. Imagine remote areas where banks and finance firms would be unwilling to set up shop. Also, by facilitating easier transfers, it would bring down the cost of workers sending money back home, ensuring big saving for migrants.

How Will Payments With CBDCs Work?

Evidently, a CBDC would work in much the same way as a digital wallet works now. But instead of physical cash, a bank would only issue a digital version. Cash economies require that banks be able to provide physical notes to the equivalent of the money deposited with them by customers. However, with digital currencies, instead of printing cash, the central bank will issue fixed supplies of digital monies that will be received and spent electronically. It will lead to lower spending on printing, storing aand distributing bank notes and, hence, also represents an environmental benefit in the time of climate crisis.

But there will be other real-world benefits, too. Sankar says that “payments using CBDCs are final and thus reduce settlement risk in the financial system". The idea is that when a CBDC is transacted instead of bank “the need for interbank settlement disappears".

Further, in an increasingly globalising world, it is in the area of international transactions that CBDCs can be of significant help, enabling “a more real-time and cost-effective globalisation of payment systems". Sankar says that a CBDC would make it “conceivable for an Indian importer to pay its American exporter on a real-time basis in digital dollars, without the need of an intermediary". Such a transaction “would be final" and not even require that “the US Federal Reserve system is open for settlement", thus making time zone difference in currency settlements redundant.

Have Any Countries Launched Digital Currencies?

According to US-based think tank Atlantic Council, in May 2020, only 35 countries were looking at CBDCs. Now, 81 countries — “representing over 90 per cent of global GDP" — are exploring a CBDC as the “world’s central banks have realised that they need to provide an alternative — or let the future of money pass them by".

It said that five countries have launched a CBDC with the Bahamian Sand Dollar being the first to become widely available, while 14 other countries, including major economies like Sweden and South Korea, have launched CBDC pilots. Stating that of the entities with the four largest central banks — the US Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, the Bank of Japan, and the Bank of England — the US is furthest behind, it notes that “China is racing ahead" on CBDCs.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has already launched a digital version of the Chinese yuan and is piloting it in multiple cities. Experts say that as it pursues its global superpower ambitions, China is looking to secure first-mover advantage on tech of the future. Thus, like in 5G, where the country is proving to be a runaway leader, a well-established Chinese digital currency platform could provide the template that the rest of the world follows. That would disrupt the hold the advanced western nations have over the international financial system that stands on the US dollar.

