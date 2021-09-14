EXPLAINED: How SpaceX Is Taking Crew Of 4 To Where No Civilians Have Gone Before. No, Not Even Bezos, Branson

On September 15, another chapter is set to be added to the growing efforts to bring space closer to ordinary humans when four civilian crew members of the Inspiration4 mission led by American billionaire Jared Isaacson take off from the historic Launch Complex 39A at Nasa’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida — the same one from which the legendary Apollo 11 mission to moon had launched. They will be flying on a rocket built by Elon Musk’s company SpaceX to low earth orbit, which is much higher than where the two space billionaires — Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson — recently went. The flight is scheduled for the evening of September 15 (early September 16 in India). Here’s all you need to know.

What Is The Mission?

Attached atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, the company’s Crew Dragon capsule — renamed as Resilience for the mission — will carry four people who have not been trained for space flight about 575km deep into space. It’s an elevation higher than that of the International Space Station (ISS) and the Hubble Space Telescope, which lie about 400km and 560km above the surface of the Earth. The Inspiration4 crew will also remain in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) like these two vessels with its website saying that they will be “flying farther from Earth than any human spaceflight since the Hubble Space Telescope repair missions".

The flight, booked for an undisclosed sum by Isaacman — rest assured it will be in the millions of dollars — is also intended to to raise $200 million for a cancer charity called St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital that he is closely associated with. Reports say he has personally committed $100 million to the institute.

While in space, the four-member crew will also carry out “first-of-its-kind health research… to increase humanity’s knowledge on the impact of spaceflight on the human body". The crew will collect data on “research-grade ECG activity, movement, sleep, heart rate and rhythm, blood oxygen saturation, cabin noise and light intensity".

What Is The Vessel Taking The Crew To Space?

SpaceX will be using its giant, Falcon 9 rocket to carry the Resilience capsule to space. SpaceX describes Falcon 9 as the “first orbital class rocket capable of reflight", adding that it is designed to enable “reliable and safe transport of people and payloads into Earth orbit and beyond".

“Reusability allows SpaceX to refly the most expensive parts of the rocket, which in turn drives down the cost of space access," the company says. The New Shepard rocket built by Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin space company, which took the Amazon founder and the world’s richest man to space in July is also a reusable rocket. But the company says that it is suborbital rocket system, which is “designed to take astronauts and research payloads past the Kármán line — the internationally recognised boundary of space". Its rocket ferries the crew capsule to space and returns back to the launchpad while the capsule itself hovers at the edge of space before falling back to Earth where its landing is facilitated by thrusters and parachutes.

On the other hand, the Virgin Galactic Unity vessel on board which yet another billionaire Richard Branson went to space days before Bezos did, is a “reusable, winged spacecraft… powered by a hybrid rocket motor — combining elements of solid rockets and liquid rocket engines". It is reusable alright, but operates like a conventional aircraft and is further carried to an elevation of about 50,000 feet strapped to a mothership. At the designated elevation the mothership releases the passenger vehicle, which then carries on with its rocket-powered trip to the edge of space before falling back and making a conventional landing back on Earth.

How Is It Different From The Bezos, Branson Flights?

The most significant difference between the Bezos and Branson spaceflights and the Inspiration4 crew is that the first two were suborbital flights whereas the upcoming SpaceX flight will take its crew to Lower Earth Orbit (LEO). And, the destination makes all the difference in terms of the nature of the flights.

What Branson and Bezos did is basically touch the edge of space and both flights were completed in a matter of minutes. In contrast, the Inspiration4 crew will spend three days in orbit and would their return to Earth will be by way of a “splash down at one of several possible landing sites off the Florida coast" in the US.

Since the Branson and the Bezos flights just touched the edge of space before returning to Earth, there is a big difference also in the speeds their spacecraft attained vis-a-vis how fast the Inspiration4 capsule will move. Since it is designed to stay in orbit, it has to move fast enough to beat Earth’s gravity, failing which it would fall back on to the planet. US space agency Nasa says that the spacecraft’s “momentum and the force of gravity have to be balanced for an orbit to happen".

“When these forces are balanced, the object is always falling towards the planet, but because it’s moving sideways fast enough, it never hits the planet," it adds. The Resilience capsule will thus be moving at what is known as orbital velocity to circle the Earth. At the elevation it will be placed at, that implies a speed of more than 27,000kmph, which means the four-member crew will complete a full rotation around the Earth every 90 minutes. The Branson and Bezos flights attained only a fraction of such speeds.

Who Are the Crew Members?

Just like Bezos’s jaunt, the Inspiration4 mission, too, is a fully automated one, that is, it will be entirely controlled from mission centre back on Earth. Nonetheless, the four crew members have received flight designations. Isaacman, the 38-year-old billionaire funder of the mission and the founder of digital payments company Shift4 Payments (holding the shift key on your keyboard and hitting 4 will give you the dollar symbol) is the commander of the mission. A flight enthusiast, Isaacman is a certified pilot and owns the world’s largest private fleet of fighter jets.

29-year-old child cancer survivor Hayley Arceneaux, a physician assistant at St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, will be the medical officer for the flight and also the first person in space with a prosthesis — a metal rod that was inserted in her leg to replace bone removed due to a tumour. She was selected by the hospital.

The mission specialist, Chris Sembroski, 41, is an US air force veteran and aerospace data engineer while the mission pilot is Dr Sian Proctor, 51, entrepreneur and a trained pilot. Both of them landed their seats via lotteries.

The Inspiration4 website says that all four crew members have since March this year “focused extensively on mission training and preparation, spending the past six months completing a wide range of training activities, including centrifuge training, Dragon simulations, observations of other SpaceX launch operations, Zero-G plane training, altitude training", among other things.

