US shot-putter Raven Saunders is reportedly under scrutiny of Olympics authorities over a crossed arm symbol she made at the medal ceremony at the Tokyo Games. Politics and sports are not very often seen as overlapping arenas although sportspersons have increasingly become vocal about issues they feel are important for themselves and the communities to which they belong. Globally, the Black Lives Matter movement has seen sporting bodies embrace expressions of protest and the making of statements on the pitch and taking a knee is now a common sight among sportspersons. Known to be strictly apolitical, the Olympics, too, this year has acknowledged that athletes may want to speak up when they want to.

Who Is Raven Saunders? What Did She Do?

25-year-old Raven Saunders is a black and gay American athlete who won the shot put silver at the Tokyo Olympics. At the medal ceremony, she crossed her arms above her head in a gesture that she said represented “the intersection of where all people who are oppressed meet".

Saunders was reported as saying that the gesture was a “shout out” to Black people, the LGBTQ community and those dealing with mental health. “We understand that there’s so many people that are looking up to us, that are looking to see if we say something or if we speak up for them," she said.

But Saunders is not alone when it comes to making a statement at the Tokyo Games. Great Britain and Chile’s women’s football teams took a knee before their match as did the US and Swedish teams. The New Zealand team, too, repeated the gesture while the Australian squad posed with an Indigenous flag. Among other athletes choosing to make a statement was American fencer Race Imboden received his bronze medal with a circled ‘X’ written on his hand, which was not there during his match.

What Has Been The Reaction To Her Gesture?

While Saunders sparked a buzz on social media with her unspoken statement, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has said that it is looking into her gesture for a potential breach of rules. However, any action, if Saunders is deemed to be in breach of rules, would have to be implemented by the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) and it has said that it does not think that Saunders merits punishment.

The USOPC has reportedly said in a statement that Saunders’ gesture was a “peaceful expression in support of racial and social justice" and was “was respectful of her competitors". Indeed, Saunders waited until the medal ceremony was concluded and the anthem for the winner — China’s Gong Lijiao — was played before she made her gesture. Reports said that Saunders had stepped off the podium before she made the crossed-arm sign and, hence, may get away on a technicality even as IOC this year relaxed rules to allow athletes to express themselves more freely at the Tokyo Games.

What Are The Olympic Rules On Athletes Expressing Themselves?

The Olympic Games have a reputation of being famously non-political. Rule 50 of the IOC Charter says that “no kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas". And it is a guideline that officials have looked to strictly follow. However, at a Summer Olympics that comes amid the Covid-19 pandemic and after the 2020 killing of George Floyd in the US and the seismic impact of the Black Lives Movement in its wake, IOC decided to make it easier for athletes to express themselves freely.

Thus, IOC issued Rule 50.2 Guidelines to provide “clarity and guidance to athletes competing in Tokyo this summer on the wide range of opportunities available to them to express their views". Thus, athletes have been allowed to

express themselves more freely on the Field of Play prior to the start of the competition, in the mixed zones and while speaking to the media and at team meetings.

But IOC has specified that such expressions are not permitted during official ceremonies, including medal ceremonies, while a competition is on and at the Olympic Village. It further said that any such expression would have to “consistent with the Fundamental Principles of Olympism" and should not be targeted, “directly or indirectly, against people, countries, organisations and/or their dignity". Further, it should not be disruptive, for instance, during another athlete’s or team’s national anthem or introduction.

It said that athletes who violate these rules would face disciplinary action. But as is apparent in Saunders’s case, the national federation has to agree that an athlete is deserving of action.

Are Protests/Expression By Athletes A Recent Occurrence?

Not exactly. There is the well-known case of the Black Power salute by African-American athletes Tommie Smith and John Carlos raising a gloved hand during the 200m medal ceremony at the 1968 Mexico Games. Although Rule 50 was not a part of the Olympic Charter at the time, Smith and Carlos’s gesture had seen them being sent home from the Games and they were “ostracised from the Olympic movement for nearly a half century".

However, in recent years, the growing conversation around racial justice and respecting difference has seen many sports federations accept expressions of protest by sportsperson. A notable figure is that of American football player Colin Kaerpernick, who in 2016 began the gesture of ‘taking a knee’ when the US anthem was played before matches to register his protest against police brutality directed at Black Americans.

‘Taking a knee’ has also spread to Europe, where Premier League matches have both teams making the gesture before kick-off. The recently concluded Euro 2020 football tournament saw some teams take a knee before their matches even as the issue divided teams, fans and politicians alike although European football governing body UEFA said it supports players taking a knee.

