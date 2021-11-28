Just at a time when it looked like much of the world is ready to step out of the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic, the rise of the Omicron variant — now designated as a Variant of Concern by WHO — has sent countries scurrying back under the safety of fresh restrictions. Right on the heels of health authorities in Botswana and South Africa flagging the worrisome new variant, reports of cases related to it have emerged from multiple countries in Europe, which was grappling with an alarming surge in cases related to the Delta variant. Heading into the third year of the pandemic, we know by now that spawning variants is second nature for viruses, but here’s why Omicron has sparked fears.

How Do Sars-CoV-2 Variants Keep Arising?

After entering the human body, a virus makes copies of itself to infiltrate cells. But this process of making copies renders the virus susceptible to committing errors. “Mutations are a normal part of a virus’s life cycle," notes a report in the Harvard Gazette. But where a virus is concerned, mutations are sort of a double-edged sword — a mutation may actually weaken its ability to infect others, but genetic changes may also end up enabling it to spread more easily by sharpening the tools it uses to jump from one host to the next.

Given that mutations are something of a risky proposition for viruses, some — including the novel coronavirus, which causes the Covid-19 infection — incorporate a so-called ‘proof-reading’ mechanism to check for errors in the genetic code while replicating. Health officials in England say that the Sars-CoV-2 has been accumulating “1-2 nucleotide changes every month but… mutation rates are lower than in other RNA viruses".

When a virus takes on mutations that significantly alter its character from the original version, a new variant is said to come into existence. As the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) explains, “a variant has one or more mutations that differentiate it from other variants of the Sars-CoV-2 viruses".

Further, English authorities point out that “most mutations will be inconsequential, but a few may, by chance, confer a functional advantage over others and, through natural selection may become dominant".

How Are Variants Able To Evade Antibodies?

Variants wouldn’t be so much of a worry but for the fact that some of them can enable the virus to evade the protection offered by antibodies from vaccination or a previous bout of infection.

However, none of the major variants identified so far — the World Health Organisation (WHO) maintains lists of Variants of Interest (VoIs) and Variants of Concern (VoCs) — have been found to be able to completely get around the immune system since antibodies are not the only protection they provide and there is also cellular immunity that the body can count on after an initial brush with the virus via either a prior infection or a jab.

However, probing the question of whether variants could arise that are able to entirely resist antibodies, experts concluded that a variant would need to take on multiple mutations to get there. “A future Sars-CoV-2 variant will need to pack about 20 of the right mutations to become fully resistant to the antibodies that an average person generates in response to a coronavirus infection or vaccination," researchers at Rockefeller University said.

And that is where the Omicron (B.1.1.529) starts to appear problematic — it has been found to have collected more than 30 mutations. Some of these mutations it shares with other variants like Beta (B.1.351) and Delta (B.1.617.2) although experts also point out that individual mutations may not be the best indicator of how effective, or not, a variant is and what needs to be assessed is their cumulative impact on how the virus behaves.

The WHO expert group on Sars-CoV-2 variants said in its advise on Omicron that “preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection with this variant, as compared to other VOCs" and that “this variant may have a growth advantage".

If Vaccines Are Effective, Then Why Do Breakthrough Cases Arise?

Breakthrough infections can occur in some cases where an individual has a weak immune system that is not able to effectively neutralise the virus, allowing it to remain within the body and take on a new avatar so as to be able to replicate better. Thus, while vaccinated people, or those that contracted the disease and recovered from it, can get infected, the data point out that such cases constitute a small minority.

A report in the MIT Technology Review said citing numbers from the US that “only a tiny fraction of vaccinated people became infected and an even tinier fraction developed serious illness", noting further that “when infections do occur, symptoms tend to be nonexistent or mild. Also, “vaccinated individuals who become infected have lower viral loads than unvaccinated people — meaning they are less likely to transmit the virus".

Even if some breakthrough infections occur, why vaccination is essential to curb the rise of variants is precisely this: having more people who have not had the disease and have not been vaccinated against it just increases the virus’s chance to infect them, which in turn would spur the virus to make copies of itself, something that eventually paves the way for the rise of new variants, since it may gather mutations that end up conferring an evolutionary advantage.

What Needs To Be Done To Counter Omicron And Guard Against Any Newer Variants?

Experts have spoken about the Covid-19 disease turning endemic, which means it will persist in the population but not have an ability to spark massive case surges, much like how the seasonal flu exists now. It is evident thus that variants will remain a worry vis-a-vis the novel coronavirus. But more importantly, what has to be assessed is the impact of such variants in terms of their ability to escape antibodies and cause severe symptoms.

“The concern here is that an accumulation of changes to the spike protein over time could impact the long-term effectiveness of monoclonal antibody therapies and vaccines that target the spike protein," an expert was quoted as telling the Harvard Gazette. He noted in this regard that to prevent the virus from spreading, “it’s critical to make sure that vaccines are rolled out in an equitable way so that everyone in every country has a chance to get immunised".

In fact, the rise of Omicron in Africa, where countries have struggled to obtain doses sufficient to vaccinate target groups as well as the wider population, is being seen as another proof of the need for ensuring equitable access to vaccines even as advanced nations have scrambled to roll out booster doses.

Alongside increasing vaccination coverage, experts are also stressing on the need for enhancing surveillance to track the emergence of new variants before they are able to race through populations. Among the key suggestions on Omicron from the WHO expert group is to “enhance surveillance and sequencing efforts to better understand circulating Sars-CoV-2 variants".

Another crucial factor is to develop “antibody-based therapies and vaccines that directly target more stable, less mutable parts of the spike protein", the Harvard Gazette says, adding that in the longer run, “scientists should pivot toward developing therapies that go beyond antibody immunity and include also so-called cellular immunity".

