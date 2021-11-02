EXPLAINED: Inside PM Modi's COP26 Pledge For India To Hit 'Net Zero' Emissions By 2070

India has said it is shooting for 2070 to achieve ‘Net Zero’ emissions of greenhouse gases, the announcement by PM Narendra Modi at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow taking the world by surprise. That is because New Delhi had steadfastly refused to commit to such a goal, rejecting it as an attempt by the developed nations — the biggest emitters historically — to put the onus of checking global warming on those that still have to meet massive human development and economic goals. So, what is ‘Net Zero, and what needs to be done to hit the target?

What Is ‘Net Zero’?

Going ‘Net Zero’ indicates a situation where all the carbon dioxide or greenhouse gases produced by a country is completely absorbed via natural solutions or through the use of advanced technology. Since carbon dioxide is the only greenhouse gas that can be easily removed from the atmosphere, ‘Net Zero’ is also defined as a country becoming ‘carbon neutral’.

While the science of climate change can be complicated to grasp, the mechanics of achieving ‘Net Zero’ are relatively straightforward with two primary means at humanity’s disposal to hit that goal. The easier of the two is to plant enough trees. Since trees absorb carbon dioxide, through the process known as photosynthesis, planting more trees will ensure, emission levels remaining constant, that more CO2 is ssucked out of the atmosphere. Afforestation, or the planting of more trees, and reforestation, that is, restoring the green cover where it has got depleted, are thus key approaches to attaining ‘Net Zero’.

The second, and more complex, strategy for removing CO2 from the air involves the use of advanced technologies. Known as ‘carbon capture and storage’ (CCS), it is the process of removing CO2 before it is released into the atmosphere. The technology, experts say, can capture up to 90 per cent of CO2 emissions produced by burning fossil fuels, either in electricity generation or via industrial processes. However, such technologies are expensive and as yet in a nascent stage.

The London School of Economics says that while the first large-scale CCS project was launched back in 1996 in Norway, there are at present only 18 such large-scale facilities in operation worldwide that have the capacity to capture about 31 million tonnes of CO2 per year. Total annual CO2 emissions from fossil fuels and industries stood at over 34 billion tonnes in 2020.

Why Is Net Zero Important?

The historic Paris Agreement on climate change signed at the COP21 meet in 2015 saw virtually all the countries across the world commit to take actions that would limit average global temperature rise to below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. The ideal, the countries had agreed, though would be to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

But the UN’s body for monitoring global warming, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), has noted that all the climate pledges and actions would not be enough to keep global temperature rise to below 2 degrees Celsius by the end of the century, leave alone the target of 1.5 degrees. The urgent need, IPCC said, is for countries to ensure that they become ‘Net Zero’ emitters by 2050 if there is to be any hope of adequately tackling climate change, the impact of which is already being linked to the rising frequency of extreme weather events across the world, from heat waves in North America to massive flooding in Europe.

Decarbonisation and removing as much CO2 as is produced by an entity have, therefore, become the focus of efforts to control climate change. However, climate experts and agencies have stressed that it will need unprecedented actions by countries, industries, businesses and people to limit the impact of climate change. As the International Energy Agency (IEA) notes, “despite many pledges and efforts by governments to tackle the causes of global warming, CO2 emissions from energy and industry have increased by 60 per cent since the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) was signed in 1992".

In the run-up to the 26th Conference of Parties (COP) to the UNFCCC, experts had noted that while global commitments and actions were getting amplified on the climate front, they fell “well short of what is needed to limit the rise in global temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius and avert the worst effects of climate change".

So, What Do Countries Need To Do To Get To ‘Net Zero’?

CO2 is an inescapable by-product of human activities, but it is in reducing and balancing out its emission that the solution to the climate problem lies. As the UK-based green think tank Energy & Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) notes, “the eventual extent of global warming is proportional to the total amount of carbon dioxide that human activities add to the atmosphere". It adds, therefore, that “in order to stabilise climate change, CO2 emissions need to fall to zero".

But as a report by the UK-based Barclays investment bank says, while this calls for the carbon intensity of the energy mix has to decline, “achieving that will not be easy". As IAE notes, staying the course towards ‘Net Zero’ “requires the massive deployment of all available clean energy technologies — such as renewables, EVs and energy efficient building retrofits — between now and 2030". Giving an idea of what that would take, it says that on the green energy front “it is equivalent to installing the world’s current largest solar park roughly every day" even as “annual clean energy investment worldwide will need to more than triple by 2030 to around USD 4 trillion" to enable the world to achieve ‘Net Zero’ emissions by 2050.

But foremost on the list of goals is the need to effect a “rapid shift away from fossil fuels" since ‘Net Zero’ “means huge declines in the use of coal, oil and gas". That would require, among other things, ending “sales of new internal combustion engine passenger cars by 2035, and phasing out all unabated coal and oil power plants by 2040".

“Achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 will require nothing short of the complete transformation of the global energy system," IEA said.

Several countries have already announced concerted actions to achieve Net Zero. For example, the likes of the UK, France, Sweden, Norway and Denmark “have enshrined their net zero targets in national law [while]… other nations including Spain, Chile and Fiji are looking to do so".

The UK and several other countries in Europe and across the world have adopted a 2050 target to achieve ‘Net Zero, as has the world’s second-largest emitter, the US. China, the largest emitter, has said it shall do so by 2060. But as ECIU notes, and developing countries insist, it is the rich nations that have to do more on climate change.

“The principle that rich nations should lead on climate change is enshrined in the UN climate convention that dates back to 1992, and was reconfirmed in the Paris Agreement. Therefore, if the science says ‘global net zero by mid-century’, there is a strong moral case for developed countries adopting an earlier date," ECIU said.

What India Needs To Get There?

Developing countries have resisted the foisting of the ‘Net Zero’ goal on them, pointing out that while the rich nations have attained a high level of human and economic development by using cheap fossil fuels to power their growth, climate change goals are now hitting their push to lift their citizens out of poverty. They argue that the principle of ‘common but differentiated responsibilities’, per which climate actions were intended to be undertaken by developed and developing countries, are belied by the universalisation of the ‘Net Zero’ goal, and that it would leave them with little leeway to pursue economic growth without having to employ expensive technologies.

India and other members of the grouping of ‘Like Minded Developing Countries’ (LMDCs), had, therefore, held out against committing to ‘Net Zero’ targets, saying that the rich countries have to first show greater ambition on combating climate change and, second, also make good on their commitment to extend USD 100 billion in green funds annually to help fund poorer countries’ climate change efforts.

Which is why PM Modi’s speech took the COP26 meet by surprise, since India not only committed to a ‘Net Zero’ pledge, but also announced plans to step up on its voluntary actions, the so-called nationally determined contributions (NDCs), to limit the impact of climate change.

Reports said that while the specific details for the 2070 ‘Net Zero’ roadmap are yet to be spelt out, PM Modi spoke of aggressive actions on the climate front, including of producing half the country’s electricity using renewable energy by 2030 and cutting CO2 emissions by 1 billion tonnes by the end of the decade. He also said that CO2 intensity of its GDP would be brought down by 45 per cent over 2005 levels by 2030.

The crucial input, reports said, is for India, and the rest of the developing world, to find funds for pushing these ambitious climate goals, something that PM Modi drew attention to at COP26.

“It is India’s expectation that the world’s developed nations make USD 1 trillion available as climate finance as soon as possible. Justice would demand that those nations that have not kept their climate commitments should be pressured," he said.

