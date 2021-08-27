EXPLAINED: Islamic State, Pak Taliban. The Terror Groups Operating In Afghanistan As Taliban Take Over

The blast at Kabul airport came even as the eyes of the world were focused on the facility, where thousands of Afghans are crowded in a nervous wait to get out of the country. The strike signifies how suicide bomb attacks of the kind that were common during the 20 years of US occupation are yet to become history in an Afghanistan that has passed into the hands of the Taliban. While the country’s new Islamist rulers have said they’ll not let Afghan soil be used as a base for terror activities, here’s a look at the outfits it would have to deal with even as doubts are expressed regarding the Taliban’s ability, and inclination, to rein in such actors.

What Ties Does Taliban Have With Terror Groups?

It has to be remembered that the reason the US invaded Afghanistan back in 2001 was to decimate the al Qaeda network that was using the country as its base and where its leader Osama bin Laden had found shelter under the Taliban government. After the American forces swiftly removed the Taliban and its fighters crossed the border into Pakistan or went underground and retreated into Afghan mountain fastnesses, Washington set upon an ambitious plan to rebuild the country.

In the meantime, as they plotted the war against the US forces, the Taliban are understood to have kept up ties with al Qaeda and other terror groups. The porous structure of the Taliban has seen their ranks augmented by fighters affiliated to terror groups like al Qaeda, the Pakistani Taliban, etc.

But after close to 20 years of fighting, when the US under Donald Trump finally conveyed its willingness to leave Afghanistan, it extracted a promise from the Taliban that they would not let any terror groups use Afghan soil. It was a condition the Taliban readily agreed to, though it has been pointed out that the devil lies in the details.

For one, while reports note that in February this year the Taliban issued an order banning all foreign terrorist fighters, it is said that Taliban’s approach has not been consistent and “enforcement has been more pronounced in cases of foreign terrorist fighters with suspected leanings to IS and TTP". Further, the Taliban decision to empty prisons and announce a general amnesty following their takeover would have seen thousands of fighters returning to terror outfits, not all of whom are amenable to Taliban diktats.

What Is The Al Qaeda Presence In Afghanistan?

To begin with, among its top leadership, the Taliban can count members of the Haqqani Network, a US-designated terror group whose chief, Sirajuddin Haqqani, is alleged to maintain ties with al Qaeda. A UN report in June this year said that the “Taliban and al Qaeda remain closely aligned and show no indication of breaking ties". The report, which noted that ties have “grown deeper as a consequence of personal bonds of marriage and shared partnership in struggle", further said that Sirajuddin Haqqani is “assessed to be a member of the wider al Qaeda leadership, but not of the al Qaeda core leadership". The Haqqani Network maintains its own chains of command and operational structures despite being a part of Taliban and is said to enjoy close links with the Pakistani military intelligence. It has bases in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

But a report of the US Congressional Research Service (CRS) said that US officials have said that raids and airstrikes on al Qaeda targets, “including a large training camp discovered in Kandahar province in 2015, have reduced the al Qaeda presence in Afghanistan". It cited an April 2021 US Department of Defence (DOD) report that “estimated that al Qaeda core leaders in Afghanistan ‘pose a limited threat’ because they ‘focus primarily on survival'".

The UN assessment, however, was not so optimistic even though it acknowledged that the Taliban have “begun to tighten control over al Qaeda by gathering information on foreign terrorist fighters and registering and restricting them". But it noted that the Taliban have “not made any concessions in this regard that [they] could not easily and quickly reverse". Al Qaeda and like-minded militants “continue to celebrate developments in Afghanistan as a victory for the Taliban’s cause and thus for global radicalism", it said.

How Strong Is The Islamic State Presence?

The Kabul airport attack, that killed close to 100 people, including Taliban fighters and US troops, was claimed by an Islamic State offshoot that has been present in Afghanistan at least since 2015. Known as Islamic State-Khorasan Province (ISKP), it has been behind several gruesome attacks in Afghanistan, especially against the country’s Shia Muslim population.

The CRS report said that ISKP, which is also referred to as ISIS-K, had its base in eastern Afghanistan, mainly in

Nangarhar province that borders Pakistan and was “mostly comprised of former Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants who fled Pakistani army operations… after mid-2014".

Both the CRS and UN reports note that operations by US and Afghan forces as also the Taliban had “nearly eradicated" ISKP in late 2019, the group is now emerging again as a threat even as Afghanistan looks to put behind itself decades of fighting that has convulsed the country. The CRS cited US officials as having warned that “ISKP remains a threat, and recent attacks attributed to the group indicate the same operational resilience it has demonstrated when pressured in the past". The UN report said that it is “seeking to remain relevant and to rebuild its ranks, with a focus on recruitment and training of new supporters potentially drawn from the ranks of Taliban who reject the peace process".

The group is said to have around 2,000 fighters “primarily in the east but also in northern Afghanistan" though it has suffered losses in the form of its leadership being killed in US strikes or captured by Afghan forces since 2016. It is said to be now functioning in a “decentralised" mode, consisting “primarily of cells and small groups across the country, acting in an autonomous manner while sharing the same ideology".

What Is The Tehreek-e Taliban Pakistan?

Also known as the Pakistani Taliba, this group has been active for close to two decades and is considered to be “an umbrella organisation for a number of Pakistan-based extremist groups that came into conflict with the

government of Pakistan".

Although the UN report said that it has “distinctive anti-Pakistan objectives" it also noted that it had supported “the Afghan Taliban militarily inside Afghanistan against Afghan Forces “. TTP is said to have started to splinter around 2013 whereupon “some TTP members pledged allegiance to the Islamic State and subsequently relocated to eastern Afghanistan in response to Pakistani army operations".

The UN report pointed to a reunification of the TTP and “certain splinter groups in the period from December 2019 to August 2020" with al Qaeda “reportedly involved in the moderation between the groups". That is believed to have once again swelled its ranks and TTP is seen as having between 2,500 and 6,000 armed fighters and “may benefit further from the Taliban takeover and release of TTP prisoners in Afghanistan".

What Are The Other Terror Groups In Afghanistan?

CRS and UN both point to the likes of Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement (ETIM), which “consists of several hundred members" and is based mainly in the northern Badakhshan and neighbouring provinces of Afghanistan. This group’s key objective is seen as being the establishment of a “Uighur state in Xinjiang, China" and it “facilitates the movement of fighters from Afghanistan to China". As the Chinese leadership established bridges with the Taliban, it called for the group to shun ETIM and prevent Afghan soil from becoming a base for anti-China operations.

There is also the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan (IMU), which is said to consist of “up to 700 people, including family members of fighters". A designated terror group, like the other key outfits operating in Afghanistan, IMU “was once a prominent ally" of al Qaeda and also “allied with the Taliban and launched attacks into other Central Asian states". The UN report says the IMU is under the control of the Taliban, which is “less accommodating than it used to be".

