EXPLAINED: It's Not Only The Novel Coronavirus That Can Keep Changing, Vaccines Could Too

It’s been little over a year since the first vaccines against Covid-19 were rolled out under emergency approvals. The opening gambit in efforts to rein in the marauding virus, these vaccines are widely credited to have prevented severe symptoms and brought down the rate of hospitalisations, thereby protecting health systems from collapsing under a surge of cases. But as the months passed amid the ebb and flow of cases, the strength of these vaccines is seen to have waned even though they are regarded still to be doing the job of fighting off grave infections. But the time may have come to upgrade vaccines to better, and more decisively, thwart the constantly shape-shifting virus so as to outfight Omicron and fend off future variants.

Why Do We Need To Develop More Vaccines Against Sars-CoV-2?

The first vaccines against the novel coronavirus are the fastest to have ever been rolled out for use among humans. A process that before the pandemic took years to accomplish was compressed through urgent synergisation into a matter of months to produce surprisingly effective vaccines that also met rigorous standards of safety.

The goal of getting a shot out as fast as possible saw the earliest vaccines aim for the most obvious target — the spike protein on the surface of the novel coronavirus, which it uses to invade and latch on to human cells. These vaccines sought to train the immune system to identify the spike protein and create antibodies to neutralise them. The different vaccine platforms used for the approved shots, including that employed by the till then untested mRNA shots, all accomplished the task of eliciting a satisfactory immune response, but their grip on the virus would come gradually to slip as the Alphas and Betas of variants started turning up in genomic assays.

Take Omicron for instance, the newest WHO-designated variant of concern (VoC). It has more than 50 mutations over the original strain, over 30 of them in spike protein area. That points to an ability to escape the antibodies that vaccines designed against earlier variants are able to induce. While antibody immunity is only one layer of protection that is provided by either vaccination or a brush with infection, it is nonentheless important in staving off disease. The waning of this immunity results in reinfections and breakthrough infections among those who have been vaccinated even as scientists still assess the status of the long-term immunity that relies on memory B and T cells.

But given the suggestion that “it’s just a little naive to think that the vaccines that we made in the first few hot minutes of the pandemic are the best vaccines that we can make", there’s focus now on coming up with new vaccines that are deliver a deeper blow to the newer variants and even one that can work as a universal vaccine against all variants.

What Will The New Vaccines Aim At?

Experts said that Omicron with its unprecedented number of mutations drove home the need for scientists to devise vaccines that are less likely to be caught out by mutations that make the virus smarter at evading the immune system. Reports say experts have pointed out that even though all vaccines authorised for use are good at combating the existing variants of the disease, new vaccines are needed that target parts of the virus that are not as quick to mutate as its spike protein.

Essentially, scientists are looking to come up with vaccines that can offer a more lethal response against the virus by targeting more than just its spike protein to focus on parts that are not so susceptible to change. But these vaccines will take longer to develop.

For instance, a vaccine that Moderna is working on that targets these hitherto ignored parts of the virus would need large-scale clinical trials, the company’s president is reported to have said. But as experts have pointed, “it’s definitely a worthy effort" an, even though such a vaccine may not be the answer to Omicron, “it is potentially the answer for the next variant".

A vaccine could eventually be developed that manages to engage several different aspects of the virus, making it less probable that the virus may take on enough new mutations so as to be completely resistant to it.

What About Updated Vaccines And Booster Shots?

The composition of flu vaccines are updated annually by WHO based on information gathered through a global surveillance network. Influenza virus samples are collected from around the world and analysed on an ongoing basis, leading every year to the tweaking of one or more components of the vaccine designated for the coming influenza season so as “to reflect the most frequent and recent circulating influenza A and B viruses".

Experts say the annual influenza vaccine playbook could be borrowed for Covid-19 to enable constant tracking of the novel coronavirus and upgrades to existing vaccines.

As the Omicron strengthened concerns about the ability of newer variants to dodge the protection imparted by their vaccines, pharma companies set to work on new versions of their shots tweaked to target the variant. Reports said AstraZeneca is awaiting data on a shot designed to counter the Beta variant, which was first detected in South Africa in May 2020 and shares similarities with Omicron.

Moderna is working on an “Omicron-specific booster candidate" based on its mRNA vaccine while Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, too, have said they are devising vaccines to take on Omicron. Novavax, whose Covovax shot — it is to be produced under licence by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) and has got emergency use approval from WHO — is also pursuing a similar vaccine.

Experts say that mRNA vaccines are easier to update for newer variants than shots based on most other vaccine platforms with the process expected to take no longer than a few months. But the makers of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine said they, too, “have taken preliminary steps in producing an updated vaccine in case it is needed".

For updated flu vaccines in the US, it is pointed out that vaccine manufacturers need not go through the entire process of multiple trials and submission of elaborate data. Instead, trials are done for a small group of people and the vaccine makers need only show that the tweaked shots are able to target the strains predicted to drive the next flu season. This ‘plug and play‘ mode of vaccine development can be explored for Covid-19 vaccines, too, experts say.

