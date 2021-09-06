EXPLAINED: Less Infectious Than Covid, But More Lethal. Here's Why Nipah Has Kerala On Its Toes

There has been one death due to the dreaded Nipah virus (NiV) in Kerala even as the southern state keeps reporting a high count of new Covid-19 cases, accounting for more than half the country’s daily tally. After a 12-year-old boy succumbed to Nipah in its northern Kozhikode district, Kerala authorities have rushed to put in place containment measures to ensure that the virus, which has a high death rate, is stopped in its track. It is not seen as being as contagious as the novel coronavirus that causes Covid-19, but the severity with which it affects patients makes it a great cause of concern.

What Is The Nipah Virus?

Nipah is a zoonotic virus, which means it first originated in animals and then jumped to humans, among whom it causes a serious respiratory infection and encephalitis, or brain fever. In keeping with the unofficial tradition of naming a virus after the place where it was first detected — something that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has sought to change by coming up with Greek letter names for Covid-19 variants — Nipah was named after the village in Malaysia where the first cases of the then unknown disease were detected in 1998-99. Singapore, too, was identifed as having been affected by the first detected cases of Nipah virus.

The natural host of the Nipah virus is considered to be the fruit bat — also known as flying foxes — of the Pteropodidae family. These bats live in trees and are found commonly throughout South and Southeast Asia in close proximity to “markets, places of worship, schools and tourist spots".

How Does The Disease Infect An Individual?

There are various ways that Nipah virus can spread. It is primarily believed to infect humans when they consume fruits or drink raw date palm juice — the date palm tree is seen as being a favourite of the fruit bat — contaminated by the saliva or urine of an infected fruit bat. Cases of Nipah infection have also been seen among people who climb trees occupied by bats.

Then, there is transmission via an intermediate host. The outbreak of 1998-99 in Malaysia-Singapore is believed to have been seeded via contact of humans with sick pigs or their contaminated tissues. “Transmission is thought to have occurred via unprotected exposure to secretions from the pigs, or unprotected contact with the tissue of a sick animal," WHO said.

The disease can also be passed to humans by an infected individual through bodily fluids and secretions. “Human-to-human transmission of Nipah virus has also been reported among family and care givers of infected patients," said WHO.

“During the later outbreaks in Bangladesh and India, Nipah virus spread directly from human-to-human through close contact with people’s secretions and excretions," it said, adding that “from 2001 to 2008, around half of reported cases in Bangladesh were due to human-to-human transmission through providing care to infected patients". Experts say that “most infections seem to have come from infected patients who had breathing problems, which supports this theory" that the “virus can travel in respiratory secretions and saliva, such as that expelled by coughing".

What Are The Symptoms?

According to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “infection with Nipah virus can cause mild to severe disease, including swelling of the brain (encephalitis) and potentially death".

Among the symptoms listed by India’s National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) are fever, altered mental status, severe weakness, headache, respiratory distress, cough, vomiting, muscle pain, convulsion, diarrhoea.

The incubation period for the disease — meaning the time between exposure to the virus and the appearance of symptoms - ranges between 4-14 days, which makes it a worry because an infected indivual can unknowingly spread it to others by coming into contact with them.

“The illness initially presents as 3-14 days of fever and headache, and often includes signs of respiratory illness, such as cough, sore throat, and difficulty breathing. A phase of brain swelling (encephalitis) may follow, where symptoms can include drowsiness, disorientation, and mental confusion, which can rapidly progress to coma within 24-48 hours," the CDC says.

How Infectious Is It? And How Fatal?

A 2018 press release by the Global Virus Network (GVN) following the outbreak that year in Kerala said that the R number, or reproduction number, for the Nipah virus was about 0.43. The R-number or R nought is a “mathematical term quantifying the average number of new infections that one infected individual can generate" among people who have not been infected before.

Covid-19, which has spread around the world rapidly after the first cases were reported in China in end-2020, has been reported to have an R number of more than 1, which explains why it manages to successfully spread through populations. But an R-number of below 1, which is the case with Nipah, means that “the infection will eventually die out".

The perceived limited infectiousness of the Nipah virus is partially explained by its high fatality rate, which is in the range of 40-75 per cent. The 2018 outbreak in Kerala killed 17 of the 19 infected people, which represents a case fatality ratio (CFR) of 89 per cent. The global CFR, which is the proportion of people who succumb to a disease out of the total number infected, for Covid-19 is 2 per cent.

But both the R-number and the CFR can vary among countries and jurisdictions depending on the level of medical infrastructure, awareness and response to an outbreak.

How Is It Treated?

There are at present “no drugs or vaccines specific for Nipah virus infection", the WHO says, adding that it has “identified Nipah as a priority disease" for research and development. For people who contract the disease, the WHO recommends “intensive supportive care… to treat severe respiratory and neurologic complications".

The US CDC says supportive care includes “rest, hydration, and treatment of symptoms as they occur". It adds that while treatments are yet to be devised, “there are… immunotherapeutic treatments (monoclonal antibody therapies) that are currently under development and evaluation for treatment of NiV infections".

India’s NCDC says that “ribavirin, an antiviral, may have a role in reducing mortality among patients with encephalitis caused by Nipah virus disease".

What Steps Are Taken To Contain It?

Reports say that after the detection of Nipah infection in the 12-year-old boy in Kozhikode district, three wards in Chathamangalam panchayat, from where he hailed, were put under strict isolation orders and sealed off with micro-level restrictions put in place. There is a bar on entry and exit from these wards with barricades put up to ensure the implementation of the order.

Further, a massive contact tracing exercise was undertaken to identify and quarantine family members, health workers and others who had come into contact with the boy. This response to the Nipah case is per the playbook adopted after the 2018 outbreak in the state. “There is no need to panic. But strict vigil is the need of the hour. We have a strict Nipah protocol and we will go by that," Kerala Health Minister Veena George said.

Reports say that when the Nipah outbreak hit the state in 2018, Kerala brought in a “health officer trained in Ebola outbreak protocols… to ensure that the entire state isolated patients suspected of having Nipah". Among the protocols adopted against Nipah were mask-wearing and sanitisation of surfaces, measures that are also part of efforts to keep Covid-19 at bay. Experts say that the heightened awareness with Covid and the precautionary measures and restrictions already in place would aid the response against Nipah as well.

How Is It Detected?

Nipah, like Covid-19, is detected through an RT-PCR test of body fluids “from throat and nasal swabs, cerebrospinal fluid, urine, and blood". After the recession of symptoms, antibody tests can also be conducted to ascertain whether a patient had contracted the Nipah virus.

However, WHO points out that “initial signs and symptoms of Nipah virus infection are non-specific, and the diagnosis is often not suspected at the time of presentation". Which is to say, it is hard to identify a Nipah infection from the initial symptoms and the delay that leads to in isloating the patient “creates challenges in outbreak detection, effective and timely infection control measures, and outbreak response activities".

Where Have Nipah Outbreaks Been Reported? How To Prevent It?

Localised Nipah outbreaks are common throughout South and Southeast Asia in countries like Bangladesh, India, and Singapore. The WHO says that after it was recognised in Bangladesh in 2001, “nearly annual outbreaks have occurred in that country" while the disease has “also been identified periodically in eastern India". Among the countries at risk for the infection — given that local bat species have been found to carry the virus — are Cambodia, Ghana, Indonesia, Madagascar, the Philippines, and Thailand, added WHO.

Preventive measures against Nipah are much like those for Covid-19 and include frequent handwashing and avoiding contact with the blood or body fluids of any person known to be infected with the virus. The US CDC also says that contact with sick bats or pigs should be avoided as should areas where bats are known to roost. It also warns against the “consumption of raw date palm sap… [and] fruits that may be contaminated by bats".

