EXPLAINED: 'Like The Hunt For Bin Laden'. Why Havana Syndrome Is Such A Big Headache For US Spooks

It surfaced in Havana and last month held up US veep Kamala Harris’s flight to Hanoi. Now, an instance of the affliction has been reported in India after a US spy accompanying the CIA chief to New Delhi reported the same symptoms that has had the US espionage establishment on edge with cases cropping up across the world, threatening the ability of American personnel to work overseas. But despite being around for at least five years, the causes of the condition known as the ‘Havana syndrome’ still remain a mystery.

What Are The Symptoms Of The Havana Syndrome?

Close to 300 US government staff have by now been reported as being struck by a sudden onset of a related set of symptoms that range from sensations of being exposed to loud noise (although there were no comparable sounds near them), ear pain, intense head pressure or vibration and dizziness to visual and cognitive difficulties.

Fatigue, disorientation, vertigo and loss of motor control, too, have been reported with many among those saying they have continued to experience these symptoms and other health problems after their first brush with the condition. So much so that the US House of Representatives has now passed the Helping American Victims Afflicted by Neurological Attacks Act, or HAVANA Act, to extend payments to those impacted by the Havana syndrome.

Where Have Cases Been Reported?

The first cases were reported in 2016 among the staffers at the US embassy in Cuban capital Havana — hence the name of the syndrome — which had just reopened the year before after diplomatic ties between the two countries were restored under the then US president Barack Obama. Within two years, similar occurrences were reported at the US consulate in China’s Guangzhou in early 2018.

Thereafter, the trickle, so to speak, has turned into a tide and cases of the mystery illness have come up in Austrian capital Vienna, and now in India. In fact, reports say that Havana syndrome has now been witnessed in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. Neither has the US itself been insulated from its effects with two staff members of the US national security council during the Donald Trump presidency complaining that they experienced symptoms at the gates of the White House. One of them is reported to have said he felt “as if I was going to die" after being hit by the symptoms.

In August this year, US Vice President Kamala Harris was forced to delay her arrival in Vietnam’s Hanoi for three hours after the US embassy there reported a health incident that suggested that the Havana syndrome was at work. US spy chief Burns, who was reportedly left “fuming" over the Havana syndrome case during his India visit, is said to have noted that there is a “very strong possibility" that the syndrome is intentionally caused and that Russia could be responsible.

What Are The Causes?

That the first cases occurred in countries with whom the US has had historically testy ties naturally prompted conspiracy theories and suspicions of foul play. However, one of the earliest investigations into the malady, undertaken by the FBI, concluded that “the victims were suffering from a mass psychogenic illness, where individuals experience neurological symptoms with no physical or environmental explanation", a report by the American University in Washington DC said.

However, it was pointed out that that inquiry was based on secondary sources and the investigators “had not directly spoken to any of the victims directly". Since the personnel involved belong to the US intelligence community, efforts by scientists to get to the bottom of the matter have been hampered by issues of classified information and undercover protocols. However, a study undertaken by the US National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine (NASEM) found that “directed pulsed RF (radio frequency) energy… appears to be the most plausible mechanism in explaining these cases".

But the NASEM report also said that while it found a “constellation of acute clinical signs and symptoms… that was distinctive", they were “unlike any disorder in the neurological or general medical literature". The NASEM panel that went into the possible causes of the Havana syndrome also analysed exposure to chemicals, infectious diseases and psychological issues as potential causes or aggravating factors.

But it concluded that “the acute initial, sudden-onset, distinctive, and unusual symptoms and signs are difficult

to ascribe to psychological and social factors" and noted that the “variability and clinical heterogeneity of the illnesses… leave open the possibility of multiple causal factors including psychological and social factors".

Regarding the possibility of foul play, however, it said that given “the landscape that countries face today in which the cases in question arise… Not only must governments consider a wide variety of evolving natural causes… but also an increasing threat of disease of deliberate human origin, both accidental and purposeful".

Which explains why the CIA is now pulling all stops to zero in on the factors triggering the symptoms, with Burns reported to have said in July this year that he had asked a senior officer who once led the hunt for Osama bin Laden to head a task force investigating the syndrome.

“We’ve strengthened efforts to determine the origins of the incidents, including assembling a team of our very best experts — bringing an intensity and expertise to this issue akin to our efforts to find bin Laden," a CIA spokesperson was quoted as telling CNN. “The senior officer who leads the team spent more than a decade on counter-terrorism issues and was a driving force in CIA’s analytic and targeting work that led us to find bin Laden."

What Are Microwave Weapons?

All this brings us to microwave weapons and why the US suspects a Russian hand behind the Havana syndrome. While it is true that Russia is the persistent bogey in US discourse, there is evidence that the country has worked on microwave weapons. The NASEM report, while noting that “many of the distinctive and acute signs, symptoms, and

observations reported… are consistent with the effects of directed, pulsed RF energy" said that “studies published… more than a half century ago and over the subsequent decades by Western and Soviet sources provide circumstantial support for this possible mechanism".

Microwave weapons belong to a class known as ‘directed energy weapons’ that includes “high-energy lasers, high-power radio frequency or microwave devices". These can be used “as a direct means to disable, damage or destroy adversary equipment, facilities, and personnel", says a paper on the subject.

Experts say that portable microwave weapons have now been developed by several countries, including the US, which can be fitted on to the back of a pick up truck and have a range of up to a kilometre. While US experts say that the country discontinued its project to develop such weapons on ethical grounds, the likes of China and Russia may not have been hindered by such considerations.

For now, deliberate attack remains a strong explanation for the Havana syndrome with the NASEM report also noting that the symptoms identified as being consistent with it are “directional and location-specific", meaning that they have been reported in specific areas and zones inside, say, a building or office, pointing to the possibility that US staff have fallen prey to targeted attacks.

