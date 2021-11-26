EXPLAINED: Low-Key Party Boss In High-Profile Peng Shuai Scandal. Who's China's Ex-Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli

One of the last assignments that Zhang Gaoli had worked on involved overseeing the preparations of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing. But allegations by Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai that Zhang — now aged 75 years and four decades her senior — had forced her into having sex with him and concerns over the whereabouts and well-being of the two-time Grand Slam doubles winner have led to calls for the boycott of the showpiece event. One person has been strangely missing from the media storm that has been brewing over the affair, Zhang himself. Here’s what we know about the ex-vice premier, once among the most powerful men in China.

How Powerful Is Zhang Gaoli?

At the time of his retirement about three years back, Zhang was a ranking vice premier and a member of the all-powerful standing committee of the Politburo of the Chinese Communist Party, the inner circle of party bosses who run the country, where he shared a seat with none other than Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Leading up to his retirement, Zhang headed a working group on the Beijing Games and was closely involved in multiple aspects of putting the event together. He had also hosted International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach in 2016.

But the Winter Olympics project was just one item in Zhang’s hefty job profile, he was also in charge of key economic policy as well as Xi’s signature Belt and Road initiative. He also oversaw the implementation of important domestic infrastructure projects, reports say.

However, although he served as vice premier under Xi and as a Politburo standing committee member with him, he was seen as being closer to incumbent premier Li Keqiang and to former president Jiang Zemin, who controls the so-called Shanghai faction of the Chinese Communist Party and is considered to wield considerable clout in the corridors of power in China.

Zhang “was able to climb up the hierarchy because of the patronage of powerful leaders," political analyst Willy Lam of the Chinese University of Hong Kong was quoted as telling Japan Times.

What Was The Trajectory Of Zhang’s Rise To Power?

Zhang’s story attests to the possibilities that are presented by quiet and loyal service of the Chines Communist Party. Zhang doesn’t come from money. He was born in 1946 into a farming family in Jinjiang, a small seaside village in the southeastern Chinese province of Fujian. Chinese state media reports say that he grew up impoverished after his father died before he turned three and needed to pitch in from an early age with farm work and fishing to assist his mother.

According to an official profile published in 2013, Zhang graduated from the Department of Economics at Xiamen University in 1970 but, after graduation, joined the Maoming Petroleum Company in the neighbouring Guangdong province “as a lifter". His rise, in the meantime, through the ranks of the party meant that he became a boss at the petroleum company and, eventually, the deputy governor of the province itself by 1988.

Under the efforts led by Deng Xiaoping to reverse the country’s economic fortunes, reform was the watchword for China in the 1980s. Zhang’s official profile notes that he “has always emphasised the need to solve the difficulties and problems in progress through reforms" and that, in the 1980s, as deputy governor of Guangdong, he “took the lead in implementing electricity price reforms to deal with power shortages". Such achievements brought him to the notice of party bosses and he was appointed to govern Shenzhen, where Deng had set up a special economic zone and which was one of China’s fastest growing cities at the time.

In early 2000s, Zhang was transferred to Shandong. His proximity to the top leadership circles and the seat of power in Beijing was underlined by his appointment, in 2007, as the party chief of Tianjin, an important port city near the Chinese capital. And, it was in Tianjin that he is said to have started his affair with Peng.

In 2012, Zhang was promoted to the Politburo Standing Committee and Peng claims that it is at this time that he broke off contact with her.

Although older to Xi and reportedly closer to the Jiang Zemin clique, Zhang’s elevation to the top echelons of power under Xi is credited to the absence of any corruption scandals against him and the low-profile he maintained throughout his political career.

“There was nothing outstanding about him. He’s a standard technocrat trained and cultivated by the Chinese Communist Party system. He had no notable achievements, nor was he involved in particular scandals — he had been a bland figure without any controversy," Deng Yuwen, a former editor of an official party journal, was quoted as telling CNN.

He is married to Kang Jie, who was a colleague from his days in Guangdong, with his official profile saying that he “likes to read books, play tennis, and play chess" in free time.

Where Has Zhang Been Post Retirement?

Reports say that the last public appearance by Zhang was on July 1 thi year when he took part in a ceremony to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party. Reports say that Zhang — in keeping with the expected party line for retired officials — mainained a low profile and mostly stayed out of the public eye after bowing out of his official positions.

However, about three years back — according to Peng post detailing her allegations against Zhang that has since been taken off Chinese internet — he invite her to play tennis in Beijing. Following the game, Peng says she accompanied Zhang and his wife to their home, where she was pressured into having sex with Zhang with his wife countenancing the husband’s advances.

While Peng in her post is also said to have acknowledged that she had feelings for Zhang, she also pointed to tensions in the relationship. “You were always afraid that I would hide a tape recorder. You will certainly deny it or else you will go so far as to attack me," she wrote.

As the scandal spilled out of China and threatened the success of the Winter Olympics that he helped put together, Zhang has stuck to the same formula that fuelled his rise in China, that of keeping quiet and staying out of the public glare as his whereabouts remain unknown while he maintains a studious silence.

