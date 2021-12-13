EXPLAINED: Making A Timeless Temple Future-Ready. All About The Kashi Vishwanath Temple Facelift

If the famously ancient and famously congested Kashi is the “cosmic centre of the universe", as is it is regarded to be in Hindu myth, then the Vishwanath temple that stands by the Dashashwamedh Ghat is the centre of the city that is also known as Varanasi, or Benares. The temple complex has now gone through a major makeover aimed at improving ease of access to the shrine and the ghats leading down to the Ganga. As PM Narendra Modi inaugurates the new-look complex, here’s all you need to know about what changes on the ground.

What Is PM Modi Inaugurating At Kashi Vishwanath Dham?

On December 13, PM Modi will be inaugurating Phase-1 of the project to renovate the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham with the Prime Minister’s Office saying that it was “conceptualised… to create an easily accessible pathway to connect Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple to the banks of the River Ganga".

“It was the vision of the Prime Minister for a long time, to facilitate the pilgrims and devotees of Baba Vishwanath, who had to encounter congested streets and surroundings with poor upkeep, when they practiced the age-old custom of taking dip in the holy river, collecting Gangajal and offering it at the temple," the PMO said in a release.

As part of Phase-1, a total of 23 buildings are ready for inauguration that offer a “variety of facilities to the pilgrims". Among the works ready for launch are tourist facilitation centres, a Vedic Kendra, Mumukshu Bhavan, Bhogshala, City Museum, viewing gallery, food court, etc.

What Are The Major Changes At The Kashi Vishwanath Site?

The PMO says that while the temple complex was earlier confined to a total area of approximately 3,000 sq.ft, the makeover is spread over “a massive area of about 5 lakh sq.ft". To ensure improved accessibility, including for persons with disabilities, ramps, escalators, and other such facilities have been put in place in the new complex, the PMO said.

The facelift was able to accommodate heritage and the PMO said that the process of tearing down old structures and widening the approach lanes also led to the unearthing of more than 40 ancient temples which “have been restored and beautified, while ensuring that there is no change in the original structure".

“This Kashi Vishwanath Dham in a way is the occasion of Bhole Baba’s liberation. Our Lord was closeted within the four walls. I am not sure for how long He was trapped and had tough time breathing. Now, for the first time, several adjoining buildings were acquired. Not only will Bhole Baba be liberated but the devotees too will have a great experience (sic)," PM Modi had said in March 2019 while laying the foundation stone for the project.

What Did It Take To Pursue The Makeover?

As timeless as Kashi is in Hindu religious conception, so had the lanes leading to the Kashi Vishwanath temple remained seemingly unchanging in their iconic constrictedness. To change the ages-old map of the locality, the project required the acquisition of more than 300 properties around the temple, the PMO said.

While there were reports of protests and opposition from locals over the razing of old properties and the destruction of structures steeped in religion and lore, the PMO says that “the rehabilitation of around 1,400 shopkeepers, tenants and homeowners was done amicably".

“Is it right that the lanes of our sacred temple should be as dirty as they are? The houses round about are built anyhow. The lanes are tortuous and narrow. If even our temples are not models of roominess and cleanliness, what can our self-government be?" Mahatma Gandhi had asked while speaking at the Banaras Hindu University in 1916. PM Modi had referred to this speech in March 2019 in Varanasi, saying that “When Mahatma Gandhi had visited this place, even he was pained to see Bhole Baba’s place in a poor condition".

Reports have cited locals as saying that the project changes the essential character of the Kashi Vishwanath temple and its surroundings but the PMO said that the “Prime Minister’s vision was also to ensure that all heritage structures be preserved during the course of development of the project".

The statement added that mutual negotiations and amicable settlements with locals for the facelift ensured that “there is no litigation pending in any court of the country regarding acquisitions or rehabilitation related to the development of the project".

Phase-1 of the project was completed at a cost of around Rs 339 crore with a report in June 2019 saying that the detailed project report for the works prepared by the Ahmedabad-based HCP Design, Planning and Management Pvt Ltd — it’s led by Bimal Patel, who is also the architect for the Central Vista project in New Delhi — had pegged the cost of the entire project at Rs 750 crore.

What Do We Know About The Kashi Vishwanath Temple?

History mixes with myth and facts turn to legend when it comes to ancient shrines in India. As Nobel laureate American novelist Mark Twain wrote, “Benaras is older than history, older than tradition, older even than legend and looks twice as old as all of them put together."

The Varanasi district administration says that the temple, which stands on the western bank of the Ganga, is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas in India.

The Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust says that the temple in its present shape was built in 1780 by Maharani Ahilya Bai Holkar of Indore while an adjacent structure, the ‘Naubatkhana’, was built in front of the temple by the then Collector Mohd Ibrahim Khan at the instance of Governor General Warren Hastings in 1785. Gold-plating of two spires of the temple was done in 1839 with the donation coming from Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.