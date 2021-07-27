EXPLAINED: Meteor, Meteoroid, Meteorite. How They Are Different And What's The Danger From Space Rocks

Residents of Oslo were greeted on July 25 night to a bright flash of light and loud bangs as a reported meteorite shrieked through the skies and landed in a forest near the Norwegian capital. The event understandably caused much excitement among scientists and the public alike and a hunt is on for a piece of the meteorite. But if you are confused about space terms and are wondering what a meteorite is and how it is different from a meteor, meteoroid, asteroid or a comet, read on.

What’s In A Name?

In terms of size, asteroids are the biggest of the space rocks orbiting around the Sun that are not classified as either a planet or a satellite. However, asteroids can be range in size from a few metres wide to hundreds of kilometres in diameter. One such is Ceres, which has a diameter of more than 900km and is big enough to be classified as a dwarf planet. Ceres lies in the same area of the solar system where most of the other asteroids are found. Known as the ‘asteroid belt’, it is a region between Mars and Jupiter. However, US space agency Nasa says that asteroids can also be found in other parts of the solar system and “some asteroids orbit the Sun in a path that takes them near Earth”.

Meteoroids are nothing but much smaller pieces of space rock and are described as “pebble-sized objects” formed when one asteroid collides with another and shatters. Scientists say that meteoroids can also come from comets.

A meteor is not so much an object but the phenomenon that is witnessed when a meteoroid enters the Earth’s atmosphere. Friction with the Earth’s atmosphere causes a meteoroid to burn up. The streak of light that is thus formed as the meteoroid vaporises is called a meteor. These are also referred to as a “shooting star” although, of course, they are not stars. Asteroids, and meteoroids, are mainly made of rock although some may be entirely composed of a metal like nickel or iron.

Then comes the meteorite. If a meteoroid makes the journey through the Earth’s atmosphere all the way to its surface, then its remnant is known as a meteorite.

What Is A Comet, Then?

A comet on the other hand cannot be identified with any of the space rocks discussed above because a comet is not made of rock but of ice and dust. A comet orbits the Sun and its so-called ‘tail’ is the trail described by the ice and dust as they begin to vaporise on its journey around the Sun. Which is why one can see a comet even when it is at a great distance from Earth, but a meteor is only visible as it burns through the atmosphere.

Can Meteorites Be Dangerous?

Nasa says that on a daily basis, “Earth is bombarded with more than 100 tonnes of dust and sand-sized particles” from outer space. Given the size, they burn up even before they hit the surface. Any space rock smaller than about 25 metres in diameter is most likely to burn up as it enters the Earth’s atmosphere, causing little or no damage. If a meteoroid is larger than 25 metres but smaller than 1km, it can be expected to cause local damage in the impact area.

The meteor that sped over Norwegian skies is said to have been travelling at a speed of between 60,000-72,000 kmph, which explains the sonic boom it created since it broke the sound barrier. Norwegian meteor watchers said the meteor’s pressure wave also caused a strong gust of wind and that it would have weighed at least about 10kg. So, the Oslo meteor was not quite large, but Nasa says that any meteorite “larger than 1-2km “could have worldwide effects”.

Nasa says that most space rocks “smaller than a football field will break apart in Earth’s atmosphere… (and) typically less than 5 per cent of the original object will ever make it down to the ground”.

But if a large rock does break through, it can have a devastating impact. Scientists say that an asteroid impact — which created the 300km-wide Chicxulub Crater buried under the Yucatan peninsula in Mexico — 65 million years ago led to the extinction of about 75 per cent of marine and land animals on Earth, including the dinosaurs.

In slightly more recent times, the Tunguska event of 1908 in Russia was attributed to meteorite measuring 37 metres across and weighing 100 million kgs. Although the meteor did not really hit the ground and exploded in the sky — such a meteor is termed a bolide — it flattened trees across an arc hundreds of miles wide and killed hundreds of reindeer although there was no evidence of any human deaths. In 2013, Chelyabinsk in Russia witnessed a fireball, another variety of meteor, that blew up more than 20km above Earth’s surface and released the energy equivalent of around 400-500 kilo tonnes of TNT. For comparison, the atom bomb dropped on Japan’s Hiroshima during World War II was of 15 kilo tonnes.

The shock wave from the Chelyabinsk meteor blew out window panes over a 518 sq.km area and left more than 1,600 people injured, though mainly from broken glass.

Is There Any System In Place To Protect Earth From Large Asteroids?

Since 1998, Nasa has been tracking and listing asteroids as part of its Near-Earth Object Observations Programme. By 2019, it had found more than 19,000 near-Earth asteroids with an average of 30 new discoveries said to be added each week. It says that about half of the near-Earth asteroids are larger than 140 metres in size. This threshold was determined as indicating the objects that can produce “regional effects”. Anything larger would trigger “sub-global effects”, it said.

Experts say that an event with an impact at the scale of the Chelyabinsk meteorite takes place once or twice a century while the span for anything larger hitting Earth is once in centuries to millennia. However, were an asteroid to be headed to Earth, it “could not be shot down in the last few minutes or even hours before impact” given “the velocity at which it travels – an average of 12 miles (close to 20 km) per second”.

