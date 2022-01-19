EXPLAINED: N Gene And Ct Values. How To Interpret The RT-PCR Test Result

The by now familiar RT-PCR test can nonetheless contain much that appears strange to the lay person in terms of what the report states and how it is to be read. Here’s breaking down the various jargon so you know what you’re looking at if you get one in your hands.

What Is The RT-PCR Test?

Short for Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction, RT-PCR is a molecular test that is designed to pick up genetic signatures of the target virus in samples. In the case of the novel coronavirus, RT-PCR tests seek out genes in its spike protein, which the virus uses to invade human cells.

After nasal and oral swab samples are collected, they are mixed with short strands of DNA. These DNA fragments can attach to a target DNA; the novel coronavirus is an RNA virus, so the RT-PCR test first converts the RNA into DNA using specific enzymes, hence the ‘reverse transcription’. The mixture is then placed in a PCR machine, where fluorescent dyes eventually amplify the target DNA if infection is present.

Now, to ensure that the test is accurate, more than one spike gene is targeted so that even if a mutation may have changed one of the genes, the other would still get captured in the test. And this is where the N gene and the ORF1ab come in, which are the two genes that are in the spike protein of the novel coronavirus that are checked for in most RT-PCR tests done in India.

What Is The N Gene, And The ORF1ab?

The N gene, or nucleocapsid, says a research paper, is a “type of structural protein of Sars-CoV-2… and it’s a potential target for the detection of virus" recommended by experts. Experts say that N gene is a “multifunctional protein" and is linked to the ability of the novel coronavirus to survive in the human cell by thwarting the production of interferons, which are a type of protein released by host cells in response to the entry of a virus and serve to inhibit virus replication.

Then, there is the ORF1ab. A Wikipedia entry says that ORF1ab “refers collectively to two open reading frames (ORFs), ORF1a and ORF1b" and are involved in the formation of “several nonstructural proteins". The US National Centre for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) adds that “Sars-CoV-2 nonstructural proteins are responsible, among other things, for “viral transcription, replication… suppression of host immune responses and suppression of host gene expression".

To ensure that the RT-PCR result is accurate, more than one spike gene is thus targeted so that even if a mutation may have changed one of the genes, the other would still get captured. That has proved to be an advantage of sorts when it comes to detecting an infection with Omicron since one of its specific mutations is not captured by certain RT-PCR tests.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said that this phenomenon, called the S gene dropout or S gene target failure, means that specific RT-PCR tests can “therefore be used as marker for this variant, pending sequencing confirmation". The WHO added that “using this approach, this variant has been detected at faster rates than previous surges in infection".

What Is Ct Value?

Ct value refers to ‘cycle threshold’. To understand this we have to go back again to hos the RT-PCR test is done. Once the sample is placed in the RT-PCR machine, it is put through cycles of heating and cooling that are meant to “trigger specific chemical reactions that create new, identical copies of the target sections of viral DNA" (remember, the RNA is converted to DNA for the purposes of the test).

The cycle of heating and cooling are repeated over and over again — usually till 35 cycles — with each cycle doubling the copies of the target sections of DNA. As the copies add up, there are chemical labels, or markers, that “attach to the DNA strands and then release a fluorescent dye". The amount of this fluorescence is tracked by a computer after each cycle and, “when a certain level of fluorescence is surpassed, this confirms that the virus is present".

As the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) explains, “the cycle threshold or Ct value… is the number of cycles at which fluorescence of the PCR product is detectable over and above the background signal".

Now, a lower Ct value is regarded as being indicative of a higher viral load since it took fewer cycles of the machine to detect the presence of the virus. If the virus is not detected past the 35th cycle then the test returns a negative result. But ICMR notes that while, “theoretically, the Ct value is inversely proportional to the amount of genetic material… the evidence is not robust enough to definitively support this assumption".

Among other things, ICMR pointed out in an August 2020 advice, Ct values can differ from one kit to the other and also depend on how the sample has been collected. “A poorly collected sample may reflect inappropriate Ct values," ICMR says, adding that Ct values are “also determined by technical competence

of the person performing the test, calibration of equipment… and analytical skills of the interpreters". Temperature at which the sample has been transported “as well as time taken from collection to receipt in the lab can also adversely impact Ct values", it added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.