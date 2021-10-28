EXPLAINED: 'Net Zero', $100Bn Fund, What Will Be India's Focus At Glasgow COP26 Climate Meet?

India is the world’s third-largest emitter of greenhouse gases. Which means there is intense focus on actions and pledges it commits to for combating climate change. But the country has maintained that while it is ready to do its bit for keeping global temperatures down, it is the advanced nations, who have had a bigger role in releasing pollutants into the atmosphere, that should be doing more to address the climate crisis. As world leaders and climate negotiators descend on UK’s Glasgow for the crucial COP26 climate meet, here’s what would be top of Indian officials’ minds.

What’s The Key Agenda For The Glasgow Meet?

The Paris Agreement, which was thrashed out at the COP21 meet held in the French capital in 2015, saw more than 190 countries of the world agreeing on the target of keeping global average temperature rise to below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels by 2100 with an aspirational goal set at limiting such rise to 1.5 degrees.

To meet the target as part of the legally binding agreement, countries were asked to submit voluntary roadmaps for controlling greenhouse gas emissions as part of what are known as nationally determined contributions (NDCs). The Glasgow meet — the 26th summit of the parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) — is where the countries that have joined the Paris Agreement are supposed to agree on the rulebook for implementing its objectives while at the same time updating their NDCs to speed up the efforts to limit global temperature rise.

What Are The Climate Actions India Has Taken?

In the run up to the Glasgow meet, experts have concluded that countries had either made inadequate commitments as part of their NDCs or not done enough to meet the emissions targets they had set for themselves. In fact, in September this year, the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) said that climate pledges made by countries were not going to be sufficient in achieving the goals adopted at Paris.

It noted that while the emissions cut would need to range between 25-45 per cent globally by 2030 over 2010 levels if the world were to achieve the temperature target, what countries have cumulatively pledged would only pull greenhouse gasses back by around 12 per cent. In fact, “the total global GHG emission level in 2030, taking into account implementation of all the latest NDCs, is expected to be 16.3 per cent above the 2010 level", it warned, adding that it puts the planet on course for a temperature rise of about 2.7 degrees Celsius by the end of this century.

India has long maintained that “global warming is a global collective action problem and has to be solved by international cooperation" but also noted that the biggest polluters and the richest nations have failed to do enough on meeting climate goals.

The Union Environment Ministry told Parliament earlier this year that India’s NDCs comprise eight goals for 2021-2030, including reduction in the emissions intensity of its GDP by 33 to 35 per cent by 2030 over 2005 levels and hitting 40 per cent power generation from renewables by the end of this decade. The Centre said that, among other things, the GDP’s emission intensity has already reduced by 24 per cent over 2005 levels while forest and tree cover had increased by around 1.3 million hectares between 2015 and 2019.

While India is among the top-three emitters globally, it’s per capita emissions is far lower than that of the US and China which are, respectively, the top-two emitters.

Further, pointing to India’s progress on renewables — the country is looking to generate 450GW by 2030 — PM Narendra Modi had said in August this year that “today, India is the only country in the group of G20 countries, which is moving fast towards achieving its climate goals", adding that “the target of 100GW has been achieved by India ahead of schedule".

What Is The ‘Net Zero’ Debate?

While the Environment Ministry said in July that India is the only G20 country whose NDC targets are compatible with the 2 degrees Celsius threshold set by the Paris Agreement, the same assessment on which it based its assertion — by the Climate Action Tracker (CAT) — this September rated India’s actions as “highly insufficient" and “not consistent" the 1.5 degrees Celsius temperature limit.

CAT says that to improve its rating, India needs to up its NDC targets and and begin the shift to a net zero economy. But for India, both are significant sticking points vis-a-vis climate negotiations. While 113 parties have so far submitted updated NDCs and major emitters like US and China have set net zero targets, for 2050 and 2060, respectively, India has flagged the push towards carbon neutrality as a goal that is being foisted by developed nations on the developing countries, which still have to address pressing issues of economic growth and development.

In a meeting with COP26 chair, UK politician Alok Sharma in August, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said that “India believes that climate actions must be nationally determined and strongly advocates that the differentiation and operationalisation of flexibility provided in the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement for developing countries should be at the core of decision-making".

But in the run-up to COP26, a grouping of like-minded developing countries (LMDCs), which includes India and China, said that the developed countries were unfairly forcing a universal 2050 net zero goal on the developing world.

“Major developed countries are now pushing to shift the goal posts of the Paris Agreement from what have already been agreed by calling for all countries to adopt Net Zero targets by 2050," the LMDC ministerial statement said following a virtual meet on October 18, adding that this new ‘goal’ “runs counter to the Paris Agreement and is anti-equity and against climate justice".

What Are The Concerns Highlighted By The Developing Countries?

India says that both the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement “recognise and acknowledge that the emissions of the developing countries, India included, will rise owing to their social and developmental needs", which is why the stress by LMDCs on implementing the global temperature goals on “the basis of the principles of equity and common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities (CBDR-RC)".

But the LMDC statement said that developed countries have not kept their part of the climate pledge, pointing to

their failure to raise their emission reduction targets and in not ensuring the mobilisation of the USD 100 billion yearly fund they had agreed to put together by 2020.

“In Paris, the 2020 timeline to deliver on the USD 100 billion was shifted to 2025, with no assurance that it would be reached or with higher ambition, while at the same time developing countries are requested to raise their ambition on climate actions," then statement said.

These failures, the LMDCs added, “undermines trust and confidence in the multilateral system" for combating climate change. It can be expected, therefore, that the COP26 discussions would revolve in a big way around these issues with India likely to make a strong push for the developed nations to walk the talk on climate change before pushing for new goals for the developing countries.

