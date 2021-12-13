EXPLAINED: Not Exactly Peak Season, But Here's How US Has Been Battered By Multiple Tornadoes

More than 100 people are feared dead as multiple tornadoes swirled through six US states, hammering down anything that stood in their way in an episode that US President Joe Biden termed “one of the largest" storm outbreaks in American history. While tornadoes are common in the US, and the country is also home to what is known as the “Tornado Alley", experts say that their occurrence is unusual for this time of the year.

How Bad Is The Damage Caused By The Tornadoes?

It’s been reported that a “swarm of tornadoes" cut a 200-mile path through the US Midwest and South, laying waste to homes, destroying businesses and sparking worries about the toll in lives and property.

At least 100 people were feared dead in Kentucky, where Governor Andy Beshear said the event was “the worst, most devastating, most deadly tornado event in Kentucky’s history". He expressed fear that “we will have lost more than 100 people".

Reports said that the US National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Centre received 36 reports of tornadoes hitting the states of Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Missouri, Arkansas, and Mississippi. Leaving aside the toll in Kentucky, at least 14 people were killed in these other storm-hit states, including six at an Amazon.com facility in Illinois.

Given the loss of life in the affected states, Biden sought to know if there was sufficient warning about the impending event. “What warning was there? And was it strong enough and was it heeded?" he asked. But CNN quoted Tennessee Governor Bill Lee as saying that there could have been many more fatalities from the storms if not for warnings that were sent out.

“There was a very strong warning effort in many of these communities… And in many of the cases, we know that there were significant evacuations in the communities. We really know that that reduced the loss of life in our state," Lee said. “It’s very clear today that was a part of why we had the limited amount of loss of life in spite of the significant amount of damage."

What Caused These Tornadoes?

Experts said that tornadoes are unusual in winter months and that the current events owe their genesis to a series of overnight thunderstorms, including a super cell storm that formed in northeast Arkansas and moved into Tennessee and Kentucky.

News agency Reuters quoted Victor Gensini, a professor in geographic and atmospheric sciences at Northern Illinois University, saying that these storms represented “an historic, if not generational event". He said that unusually high temperatures and humidity created the conditions for the extreme weather event at this time of the year.

What Is A Tornado?

According to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), “a tornado is a narrow, violently rotating column of air that extends from a thunderstorm to the ground". While wind is invisible, a tornado, or twister, as it is commonly known, can be witnessed as a condensation funnel made up of water droplets, dust and debris. NOAA adds that tornadoes “can be among the most violent phenomena of all atmospheric storms we experience".

Associated, thus, with a “severe thunderstorm", the Australian Bureau of Meteorology says that tornadoes can range in diameter from metres to hundreds of metres and generally last from a few seconds up to half an hour". “They have an intense updraught near their centre, capable of lifting heavy objects such as cars and trees and causing enormous damage," it adds. Hurricanes, cyclones, typhoons are all names for tropical cyclones used in different parts of the world.

NOAA says that the peak tornado season in the southern plains of US is from May to early June while for the Gulf coast it is “earlier in the spring". It is states in these two regions that have been struck by the winter tornadoes. Tornadoes, NOAA adds, “can happen at any time of year… [and] at any time of day or night, but most tornadoes occur between 4–9 pm".

Also, while a swathe of states in central US — “a broad area of relatively high tornado occurrence" — has received the media moniker of ‘Tornado Alley’, NOAA points out that the “idea can be misleading".

“The US tornado threat shifts from the Southeast in the cooler months of the year, toward the southern and central Plains in May and June, and the northern Plains and Midwest during early summer," it says, adding that tornadoes “can occur and have been reported in all fifty states".

Is There A Link Between Tornadoes And Climate Change?

NOAA says that there are about 1,200 tornadoes witnessed annually in the US while noting that “tornado spotting and reporting methods have changed a lot over the last several decades, which means that we are observing more tornadoes that actually happen".

Experts put down the large number of tornadoes in US — a report says it’s “four times as many twisters as the rest of the world combined" — to the geography of the country that sees warm, moist air arising from the Gulf of Mexico at low levels blow northwards to combine with dry and cool high winds from the west, key ingredients for the creation of storms that can spawn tornadoes.

But in the wake of the devastation caused in the six states, Biden said he would be asking the Environmental Protection Agency to go into the role climate change may have played in triggering the storms.

Deanne Criswell, head of the US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), said that storms that hit the US are set to become more powerful and destructive as a result of climate change. “This is going to be our new normal," Criswell told CNN, adding that “the effects that we’re seeing from climate change are the crisis of our generation".

“We’re seeing more intense storms, severe weather, whether it’s hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires," she told another TV programme.

News agency AFP cited a tweet by climate scientist Daniel Swain that while the effect of climate change on severe weather events is not well established, “there is a growing body of research… suggesting that warming likely does increase such risks in many regions globally".

