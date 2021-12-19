EXPLAINED: Should Covid-19 Booster Dose Be Different From The Initial Vaccine?

A member of the Centre’s body of experts for monitoring Covid-19 has said that the Covovax shot that is the latest to have received emergency clearance from the WHO would be a better choice for a booster dose than Covishield, which the vast majority of eligible Indians have received. While mix-and-match shots for primary two-dose vaccination has been explored, the practice in general has been to administer two doses of the same vaccine. When it comes to boosters though, there are calls for any subsequent dose to be of a vaccine separate from the one used for primary vaccination. While authorities in India are exploring the need for boosters, here’s what we know about the approaches being talked about.

Why Do We Need Booster Shots?

According to experts, “waning protection is the main reason to get a booster shot". Because the view is that antibodies produced by vaccination normally last between 6-8 months, after which their levels have been found to drop. As the World Health Organisation (WHO) says, “data on immunogenicity of some vaccines suggest that antibodies persist for at least 6 months [and] waning of neutralising antibodies has been reported".

But the global health body is quick to add that even if “data consistently show a decline in vaccine effectiveness against infection and milder forms of Covid-19 over time", all the vaccines authorised by it for emergency use afford additional layers of protection by way of T and B cells.

“With respect to duration of protection against disease requiring hospitalisation, current data show an overall continued high level of effectiveness," says WHO, explaining that “protection against severe disease is more durably retained due to anamnestic humoral and cell-mediated immunity".

WHO says a booster is the dose given to those that have completed a primary vaccination series — that is, getting jabbed with one or two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, depending on the product — when it’s found that “the immunity and clinical protection has fallen below a rate deemed sufficient in that population". The goal behind a booster “is to restore vaccine effectiveness from that deemed no longer sufficient".

But a booster is not the same as an “additional dose" of a vaccine, which may be required for some individuals where “the immune response rate following the standard primary series is deemed insufficient". “Immunocompromised individuals often fail to mount a protective immune response after a standard primary series, but also older adults may respond poorly to a standard primary series," WHO says.

Does The Rise Of New Variants Make Boosters Necessary?

Experts have pointed out that the “other reason for booster shots is to protect ourselves against other variants". Newer variants, like Omicron, are seen as being able to slip past the antibodies produced by the current vaccines as they were created to target the spike protein — which the novel coronovirus uses to attack and latch on to human cells — of earlier variants that subsequent mutations are found to have altered.

But as WHO notes, “the current primary goal of immunisation… remains to protect against hospitalisation, severe disease and death" and in light of this, “booster doses may only be needed if there is evidence of insufficient protection against these disease outcomes over time".

There are countries though that are going ahead with booster doses for their populations, like the US, where one is now recommended for those aged over 18 years who finished their mRNA series at least six months ago or received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.

As the Illinois Department of Public Health notes, while the vaccines “currently authorised in the US continue to be effective in reducing the risk of severe disease, hospitalisation and death, including protection against the Delta variant, many vaccines see reduced protection over time".

How Will It Help To Have A Booster Different From The Primary Dose?

Anurag Agrawal, the Director of CSIR Institute Of Genomics and Integrative Biology, and a member of the national genomic surveillance panel, Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium, has said that Covovax — a protein subunit vaccine — has greater efficacy as a booster dose than Covishield, an adenovirus-based viral vector shot.

Covovax — created by the US-based Novavax — like Covishield, has the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) as a licensed producer. Also known as NVX-CoV2373, it is a recombinant protein vaccine with the platform seen as being conducive for the easy tweaking of vaccines to target newer variants.

Agrawal said in a series of tweets after Covovax became the ninth shot to be cleared for emergency use by the WHO that it is “better than a third dose AstraZeneca/Covishield as a booster (sic)" although he clarified, amid the rise of Omicron, that he does not think “the approved version, based on ancestral spike protein, will be directly very effective against Omicron".

Citing a trial held in the UK, he said that “the immune boost, after two doses of AZ/Covishield, was far better for this than inactivated virus vaccine… Also, rapid modification of protein is possible for variant-specific immune response".

Experts say that whatever the primary dose, the booster will involve being jabbed with only one dose even if the original recommendation for that vaccine was of two doses for full vaccination. Thus, if one is fully jabbed with two doses of Covishield, the booster, if of a separate two-dose vaccine, would still consist of just a single extra jab.

An expert told US-based non-profit Mayo Clinic that while “all of the boosters will dramatically boost your antibody response", the decision about a booster should be based on how one responded to the vaccine that they got originally. “For example, a younger man who initially got the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine might want a J&J booster, because the mRNA vaccines are linked with a slight risk of heart inflammation called myocarditis. And a woman under age 50 might prefer to get a Moderna or Pfizer booster, because the J&J vaccine is linked with a slightly higher risk of a rare blood clotting condition in younger women," said Dr Gregory Poland, head of Mayo Clinic’s Vaccine Research Group.

What’s The Idea Behind A Separate Vax For The Booster?

Mix-and-match doses has been a strategy explored for primary vaccination against Covid, that is, a first dose of one vaccine followed by a second dose of a different vaccine. However, WHO says given that primary and booster doses have “largely been assessed using the same vaccine products throughout the dosing series", ‘homologous vaccination’, where the same vaccine is used throughout, “is currently considered standard practice".

Listing the reasons for mixing vaccines, it says that it may be resorted to for reasons ranging from “lack of availability of the same vaccine product" due to unpredictable supply to a bid to “reducing reactogenicity, increasing immunogenicity, and enhancing vaccine effectiveness".

But while it said that it “supports a flexible approach to homologous versus heterologous vaccination schedules", mixing vaccines “should only be implemented with careful consideration of current vaccine supply, vaccine supply projections… [and] potential benefits and risks of the specific products being used".

In reply to a question on Twitter as to the choice of booster, Agrawal said “relevant committees will take a call soon considering all factors, including age-group, risk, availability etc". The idea behind a separate shot for booster is based on vaccine platforms. Reports say that there is consensus at the outset among authorities in India that the third, booster dose, if and when cleared, should be of a vaccine different from the ones — Covishield, Covaxin, Sputnik V — that have been the mainstay of the country’s Covid vaccination campaign.

Explaining the logic behind this, an expert told The Indian Express that since a vaccine like Covishield uses a weakened virus that causes colds in chimpanzees, but is harmless to humans, is used as a vehicle to introduce the novel coronavirus’s spike protein into the human immune system — as a means of getting it to produce antibodies against the virus — extra jabs of the vaccine would have the effect of also enhancing the immune response to the chimpanzee virus. To that extent, it may be better to use a different kind of vaccine for the third shot.

The report said that the protein-based vaccines Corbevax, which is being made by the Hyderabad-based Biological E, and Covovax are “India’s best bet for a booster shot".

