EXPLAINED: Taliban Has Seized Black Hawks, US Gear, But Here's Why The Minor Gains Could Be Major Worry

A distinct worry amid the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan has been the passing of heavy duty US military equipment into the control of the militants. Helicopters, attack aircraft, cargo planes, multipurpose troop carriers, the iconic Humvees, a massive cache of light weapons, there is a handsome haul that the Taliban can now count as part of its armaments inventory. But while experts are mostly agreed that the bigger equipment would be difficult to use without the proper training and constant maintenance that the US used to provide, the smaller weapons could find more ready use in ways that could prove to be a headache for the global community.

What’s The Value Of Weapons That US Gave Afghanistan?

A militant group in control of a large fleet of aircraft is every military expert’s worst nightmare. That the Taliban now have access to a proper fleet of military aircraft is a matter of considerable discomfort.

“We have already seen Taliban fighters armed with US-made weapons they seized from the Afghan forces. This poses a significant threat to the US and our allies," US Congressman, Republican Michael McCaul told Reuters. His fellow Republican and Congressman Jim Banks, who had served in Afghanistan, said in Washington that the hasty US withdrawal leaves Taliban in possession of more than $85 billion worth of military equipment.

The supplies and stores with the Taliban now “includes 75,000 vehicles, over 200 airplanes and helicopters, and over 600,000 small arms and light weapons. The Taliban now has more Black Hawk helicopters than 85 per cent of the countries in the world. They don’t just have weapons. They also have night-vision goggles, body armour, medical supplies," Banks said.

The latest quarterly report from the US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) in July this year said that the US has spent “nearly $88.61 billion to help the Afghan government provide security in Afghanistan" since the fiscal year 2002. The report said that the major portion of the Afghanistan Security Forces Fund (ASFF) that US created in 2005 “is used for Afghan Air Force (AAF) aircraft maintenance" and for paying the salaries of Afghan national defence personnel while the rest was “used for fuel, ammunition, vehicle, facility and equipment maintenance, and various communications and intelligence infrastructure".

How Many Military Aircraft Have Passed Into Taliban Control?

The SIGAR report said that the Afghan Air Force had till June this year, “167 available aircraft among the 211 aircraft in its total inventory". All the aircraft fell into Taliban’s kitty as the group overran the country, taking control of airbases around Afghanistan. However, the exact number of aircraft that Taliban has seized is not immediately clear with reports that some may have been flown away out of their reach.

The BBC said while satellite images of the Kabul aircraft from July this year show at least 16 aircraft, only five could be counted in the latest photos captured after the Taliban takeover. An indication as to the whereabouts of the aircraft came from neighbouring Uzbekistan, which said that as many as 46 Afghan aircraft, including 24 helicopters, had landed at its airfields. The Guardian said that satellite photos show that 19 of those choppers Russia-made Mi-17s while nine were Black Hawks (UH-60).

Reports add that several A-29 light-attack and C-208 aircraft, which were also part of the Afghan air force, too, have now ended up in Uzbekistan. But it is not the aircraft that experts are worried about. Even before the Taliban takeover, the SIGAR report had flagged how the Afghan air force was hit by maintenance and staffing issues, which would only get exacerbated now by the withdrawal of US troops. Experts are confident that the advanced equipment would be no more than “trophies" in Taliban hands, although they might find some success with operating the Russian MI-17s given that these machines are less sophisticated and it would be easier to find people who have experience flying them.

What Is The Other Military Hardware They’ve Seized?

Following their takeover, images and videos have circulated online of Taliban fighters posing with US military Humvees and in special forces camouflage and gear. Experts say that though they may find it tough to put the aircraft to use, they would be adept at handling the sophisticated armaments and items such as night vision goggles.

Many decades of constant fighting and Great Game manoeuvres by superpowers has meant that Afghanistan is a country awash with all kinds of arms and weapons. The BCC said that between 2003 and 2016, the US brought in more than 3.5 lakh rifles and over 64,000 machine guns along with 25,000 grenade launchers and 22,000 Humvees. Add to that, more than 160,000 pieces of communication equipment, and 16,000 night-vision goggles and you have an outfit that is well-equipped for any kind of military engagement.

Then there is the Russian-made D-30 howitzer, an artillery gun that one US expert said is among the “most dangerous weapons the Taliban have captured".

And Taliban fighters may find themselves putting their newfound stores to use sooner than imagined as pockets of resistance open up against their rule, most notably in Panjshir Valley, where the Northern Alliance that had withstood their earlier sweep to power is again banding together under Ahmad Massoud, son of the legendary anti-Taliban commander, and Amrullah Saleh, the Afghan vice president who has declared himself caretaker president after the escape of President Ashraf Ghani.

Why Are The Small Weapons With Taliban Fuelling Worries?

A vast cache of weapons falling into the hands of militants who have been known to shelter terrorists and even now are alleged to be keeping up ties with terror groups in a sensitive region full of porous borders and radical insurgencies is what is being seen as the biggest worry going forward.

“Everything that hasn’t been destroyed is the Taliban’s now," one US official told Reuters with concerns raised that the weapons would now be used against civilians, given to terror groups or even be handed to other countries like, say, China.

“We obviously don’t want to see our equipment in the hands of those who would act against our interests, or the interests of the Afghan people," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters, adding that options are being looked at. “There are numerous policy choices that can be made, up to and including destruction."

The Taliban thrived on smuggling networks that allowed them to send out drugs and contraband out of the country and could use the same channels to funnel out the new equipment it has received. US military hardware could then end up on black markets and in the hands of rogue actors, of which there are many operating in the neighbourhood, like Islamic State, al Qaeda, the Pakistani Taliban, etc., including some that may be looking to target India. Experts say that the Taliban may find it hard to refuse assistance to other radical fighters and also find it difficult to exercise a tight control over its own rank and file if any of them choose to help out such groups.

One expert was quoted by news agency AFP as saying that the weapons could “conceivably find their way to many different parts of the globe and to a variety of other terrorist groups". He said that the best course at present is for the US can “to work with Afghanistan’s neighbours to try and interdict the transport of any of this equipment across the country’s borders".

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here