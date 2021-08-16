EXPLAINED: Taliban May Project Moderate Face, But Here's Why Their Return Is Making Afghan Women Nervous

There were public beatings and stoning then and vice squads used to roam the streets, eyes on inappropriate dressing and inadequate length of beards and their ears pricked to pick up any sound of radio or TV, ready to hand out punishment for all these ‘offences’. As Taliban return, many Afghans would be afraid that they will bring back their harsh regime of Islamic governance. Especially concerning is the future of women, who were prevented from going to school and even stepping out all by themselves.

What Was It Like For Women Under Taliban?

After they took control of Afghanistan in 1996, the Taliban brought in a harsh regime of governance that was founded on a strict interpretation of Islamic sharia law. One of the worst affected by the arrival of the Taliban were women, who suddenly found themselves virtually shut out from society as they were barred from stepping out without a male escort and wear anything other than the burqa, which covered them from head to toe. Girls were prevented from attending schools with education deemed to be not necessary for them as women were banned from taking up employment.

The system of Islamic courts handed out punishments like whipping in public for violation of Taliban diktats while crimes like adultery could condemn those found guilty to death by stoning.

A report by rights group Human Rights Watch (HRW) last year said that before the Taliban seized Kabul in 1996, “women accounted for 70 per cent of all teachers, about 50 per cent of civil servants, and an estimated 40 per cent of medical workers". They did exempt women health workers — and many organisations are said to have reclassified their women employees as medical staff — but restrictions on travel and the stipulation of a male family member needing to accompany them effectively prevented women from keeping any jobs.

“The Taliban’s rights record was characterised by systematic violations against women and girls; cruel corporal punishments, including executions; and extreme suppression of freedom of religion, expression, and education," HRW said.

What Has The Group Said Now?

The fall of Taliban in 2001 had led to the reopening of schools for girls and in the years since “millions of Afghan girls have gone to school and Afghan women have participated in public life, including holding political office, in greater numbers than ever before in Afghanistan’s history".

As they waged their war against the government forces to retake Afghanistan, and with the rebuilding of Afghan society beckoning, the Taliban have suggested that they may be more willing to accept women going to school and taking up jobs. “We will respect rights of women… our policy is that women will have access to education and work, to wear the hijab", Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen is reported as having told the BBC.

But the reports have pointed to a mismatch between such statements and the practice on the ground, a situation that is made more complicated by a seeming lack of uniformity on the Taliban stance towards women’s education.

“Although the Taliban officially state that they no longer oppose girls’ education, very few Taliban officials actually permit girls to attend school past puberty. Others do not permit girls’ schools at all. The inconsistencies have left residents wary," HRW said. It noted that while Taliban officials in some provinces uder the group’s control have allowed girls’ primary schools to operate and “in some cases allowed girls and young women to travel to government-held areas to attend high schools and university", in others “there are no functioning primary schools for girls, let alone secondary schools".

But the report adds that some rural districts had no girls’ schools even when they were under government control, underlining the deeply conservative nature of Afghan society where women’s freedoms are often frowned upon by male elders. But while the democratic government provided an avenue for women to seek education and economic independence, the return of the Taliban may serve to bring back the repressive tendencies within communities.

Fears about women facing curbs on their freedoms have been strengthened by the actions of the Taliban, too. Reports said that in Kandahar in early July, Taliban gunmen entered a bank and ordered nine women working there to leave, telling them not to return. The women were told that their jobs could be resumed by male relatives.

“I can’t face Taliban fighters. I don’t have a good feeling about them. No one can change the Taliban’s stance against women and girls, they still want women to stay at home," a 25-year-old woman who works for an NGO in Herat told news agency Associated Press.

What About Social And Cultural Freedoms?

In their first stint in power, the Taliban had outlawed the watching television of TV or listening to music. HRW said that a similar situation exists even now in some areas under Taliban control.

HRW said that “‘morality’ officials — known as ‘vice and virtue’ police… continue to operate in districts under Taliban control", their job being to ensure people are obeying “Taliban-prescribed social codes regarding dress and public deportment, beard length, men’s attendance at Friday prayers, and use of smartphones or other technological devices". The report adds though that the level of such restrictions is not the same in all the provinces under Taliban control and “public punishment for infractions is infrequent compared to the 1990s" although for serious offences, imprisonment and beatings are still meted out.

But the Taliban has said in recent days that “the Islamic Emirate once again assures all its citizens that it will, as always, protect their life, property and honour and create a peaceful and secure environment for its beloved nation". But it is not clear what system of laws the Taliban will bring in now that it is back in power. It has stressed that its aim is to create a government founded on Islamic laws, but it did not see eye to eye with the Kabul government, which too was styled the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan. That’s because the Taliban is seeking an emirate — led by an Amir, or supreme leader — that will eschew Western-style democracy, which assures rights for individuals, for a more rigidly Islamic form of governance.

