Explained | Best Choice For Booster? Why There Are Calls for India to Get mRNA Shots, How They Work

India is yet to decide on booster shots as a follow up to the Covid-19 vaccines administered to its eligible population even as many countries have begun handing out jabs to protect people against waning antibody levels. While authorities say that the need for boosters is being weighed in India, even as a good chunk of the eligible individuals are yet to complete their full course of vaccination, top virologist Dr Gagandeep Kang has called for India to get hold of mRNA vaccines, saying that these have “proven to be the best boosters". She said India should either obtain the mRNA vaccines in use in the US or wait for the rollout of a homegrown shot being developed by Gennova Pharmaceuticals. Here’s what you know about these vaccines.

Why The Stress On Covid-19 Vaccine Boosters?

In its advisory on booster shots, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said any decision on providing boosters needs to be based on considerations of “waning vaccine effectiveness", especially where it leads to enhanced vulnerability to severe disease among the general population or high-risk individuals. Boosters may also be considered in face of a circulating variant of concern (VoC), such as Omicron, it adds.

Dr Kang says that booster shots are not required for everyone, but only for the vulnerable population. “Definitely, there is a need to give boosters to vulnerable populations. There is an absolute need of jabbing boosters to people who are above 60 years or vulnerable and got their shots more than six months ago," she told News18. India began rolling out Covid-19 vaccines in January this year with healthcare workers, the elderly and high-risk individuals given priority before the inoculation drive was opened to all individuals aged above 18 years.

But Dr Kang said that the authorities also need to assess what vaccine should be used for boosting immunity even as preliminary findings suggest that the likes of Omicron can evade neutralising antibodies, although that is not the only protection offered by vaccines, which also stimulate memory cells against a target pathogen.

“We have data from study that shows Covishield booster on top of Covishield (vaccination) gives immune response. We don’t have any data on Covaxin yet. However, according to the global data (available till now), mRNA vaccines have proven to be the best boosters," she said, adding that “either the Indian government should figure out how to bring these mRNA boosters in India or we can wait for the launch of Gennova’s mRNA vaccine".

A member of India’s genomic surveillance panel had said that the Covovax vaccine, which is being manufactured in India by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), was a better third-dose option for those who had received two doses of Covishield.

In June this year, India had extended a nod for drugmaker Cipla to import Moderna’s Covid-19 mRNA vaccine for restricted use in India. It was the first clearance given under revised guidelines to enable fast-track authorisation of those Covid-19 vaccines that have been approved by the WHO or the regulatory authorities of the US, UK, European Union and Japan.

However, a report in September this year said that the Centre was not going to buy Covid-19 shots from either Moderna or Pfizer — the mRNA vaccines made by these two companies are the frontline jabs being used in the US — as India had bolstered domestic output of more affordable and easier-to-store vaccines. The Centre is also said to have refused to meet the US companies’ requests for legal protection against any side-effects due to use of their shots. No company has received such protection in India.

What Are mRNA Vaccines?

These vaccines belong to the category of nucleic acid vaccines, which seek to introduce genetic material from the disease-causing virus or pathogen into the body so as to spur the immune system to mount a response against it.

All vaccines seek to expose the body to the active part of the pathogen that enables it to infect humans so that the immune system recognises it and produces antibodies against it. How traditional vaccines achieve this is by inserting a part of the virus itself — either weakened or inactivated — into the body. But what nucleic acid vaccines, like DNA or RNA vaccines, do is to insert the genetic code of the pathogen into the body to prompt the human cells themselves to produce the target proteins for the immune system to identify and attack.

Since such vaccines do not use any live components of the virus, they are seen as posing no risk of actually triggering the disease. Further, these vaccines are also relatively easy to produce as the key factor is to have sequenced the genome of the target pathogen. The Moderna mRNA vaccine had gone into clinical trials within two months of the SARS-CoV-2 genome being sequenced.

But this approach to creating vaccine is “relatively new" and while DNA and RNA vaccines are being developed against various diseases, including HIV, Zika virus, it is with Covid-19 that the first such vaccines have been authorised for human use after they received emergency clearance from drugs regulators.

What Is The Gennova Vaccine?

Known as HGC019, the vaccine is the result of a collaboration between Gennova and the US-based HDT Biotech Corporation. The company said it started work on the vaccine right after the Sars-CoV-2 genome was published — in January 2020 — and that the vaccine “has already demonstrated safety, immunogenicity, neutralisation antibody activity in the rodent and non-human primate models".

Gennova said that the spike protein its vaccine is working with expresses the D614G mutation of the novel coronavirus, which was one of the earlier prominent strains to spread across the world. Indeed, most vaccines being used now were designed at a time when none of the strains now prevalent were around although tests have shown that full vaccination with the available shots provides safety against those.

Gennova also added that its HGCO19 vaccine uses the self-amplifying saRNA platform, which means it is slightly different from the likes of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are built on the mRNA platform. While both mRNA and saRNA vaccines work primarily by carrying the instruction, or message, to the human cells to produce the key protein of the target pathogen, an saRNA vaccine “also contains the code for the virus enzyme", which enables it to “create multiple copies of the virus RNA once it’s in our cells, leading to quicker protein production".

Announcing the nod from the Drugs Controller General of India DCGI for the Gennova mRNA vaccine to move into Phase II/III trials, the Centre had said in August this year that the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO)’s Vaccine Subject Expert Committee (SEC) had found the interim Phase-I data to show that “HGCO19 was safe, tolerable, and immunogenic in the participants of the study".

