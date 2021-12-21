EXPLAINED: The Cold Wave That's Making North India Shiver And What La Nina Has To Do With It

The downward slide of the mercury continues in northern India as a cold wave has sent the minimum dipping to bone-chilling lows. An early onset of cold conditions has raised apprehensions of a severe winter as chilly winds flow into the country from the northwest. That points to the La Nina effect driving down temperatures. Originating in the eastern Pacific, this phenomenon is associated with colder winters in the subcontinent. Here’s what you need to know.

What Has Been The Slide In Temperatures?

In a forecast on December 20, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that cold wave to severe cold wave conditions were “very likely to continue" in parts of Punjab,

Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh over 48-72 hours. And, though the chilly conditions were “very likely to abate thereafter over above areas", IMD added, they did lead to Delhi recording the first ‘cold day’ of the season.

IMD defines ‘cold day’ as when the minimum temperature recorded by a weather station in the plains is 10 degrees Celsius or less — for high-altitude hills, the minimum has to be below or at 0 degrees — and the maximum temperature has slid by 4.5-6.4 degrees Celsius below normal. A ‘severe cold day’ is when the maximum drops by 6.5 degrees or more from the normal.

Then there is the ‘cold wave’ which, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), “is marked by a well-defined and prolonged period of lower temperatures" and is an extreme weather event that prominently occurs between the months of November and February.

It said that a cold wave is defined based on the rate at which the temperature falls and the minimum to which it falls, depending on the geographical region and time of the year. IMD characterises a cold wave as a rapid fall in temperature within 24 hours accompanied by “a marked cooling of the air, or with the invasion of very cold air, over a large area".

People in northern India would have noticed the chilly winds sweeping the region among the big drop in temperatures as the cold wave hit. NDMA said that cold waves are related to — in the northern parts of India, especially the hilly regions and the adjoining plains — “transient disturbances in the mid-latitude westerlies".

What Causes Cold Waves In India?

Pointing to a likely break in the cold spell, and comfort from the chill, IMD said that two back-to-back phases of western disturbances — from December 22, and the second from December 24, with scattered snowfall and rainfall predicted over the western Himalayan region — would bring clouds riding on moist easterly winds over the region. While showers may serve to bring down day temperatures, IMD said that the minimum would go up due to the heat-trapping cloud cover.

According to NDMA, the “major factors" behind cold waves in India include, among other things, a build-up of a ridge, or an extended area of relatively high atmospheric pressure, in the jet stream over northwest Asia. Jet streams are narrow bands of strong wind that generally blow from west to east across the globe. It says that a triggering mechanism “like a strong westerly wave approaching northwest India" and extensive snow covers over northwest Himalayas also spur the creation of a cold wave.

Noting that in the winter months, the passage of western disturbances make for “dry, cold north-westerly winds" to flow into north and central India, experts say that this phenomenon leads to minimum temperatures dropping over these areas, leading to cold-wave conditions. A western disturbance, reports say, is an inflow of moisture-laden winds that replaces cold and dry northwesterly winds with warm and moist easterly winds.

Westerlies are nothing but winds blowing in from the west. These are precisely those which are also influenced in a significant way by the weather phenomenon known as ‘La Nina’.

What Is La Nina?

Explaining how western disturbances and north-westerly winds tie up with a harsher winter in northern India, GP Sharma, President, Meteorology and Climate Change, at private forecasting agency Skymet, said that while “unabated north-westerly winds" bring chilly winds from higher latitudes to the Indo-Gangetic plains, western disturbances tend to change the wind direction from cold north-westerlies to warm and humid easterlies.

“However, with La Nina in place, we expect less amount of winter rains and thus, icy cold winds would continue to blow over northwest India uninterruptedly, bringing down the temperatures," he said.

It has been pointed out that a colder-than-usual winter this year can also be put down to the La Nina phenomenon for a second year in a row. So, what is La Nina?

It has all got to do with oceans and their impact on global weather. Specific to La Nina, which is Spanish for “the girl", it is winds above Pacific Ocean that see a change that have a spillover impact in wide parts of the world. As the US’ National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) points out, in normal times, winds above the Pacific Ocean gently push warm water west, from the west coast of South America towards Indonesia. As the warm water moves, cold water from the bottom of the ocean rises up to take its place.

But La Nina and the its opposite weather phenomenon known as El Nino (Spanish for “little boy"), “break these normal conditions". La Nina — which is the cooling phase of the phenomenon termed El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) — whips up winds above the Pacific Ocean to be stronger than usual, so much so that more warm ocean water than normal are pushed west toward Indonesia, which in turn leads to more cold water rising to the surface near South America. But this small change in ocean temperatures is enough to drive a global change in the weather with one of the effects being below-normal temperatures in the northern hemisphere.

La Nina can spur an increase in the amount of moisture over the Indian subcontinent, leading to excess snowfall and rainfall.

In its seasonal outlook for winter temperatures put out on December 20, IMD had said that while “weak La Nina conditions are prevailing over equatorial Pacific region" at present, the

forecast indicates that “La Nina conditions are likely to strengthen and peak to moderate conditions during the upcoming winter season".

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.