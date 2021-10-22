EXPLAINED: The Pros And Cons Of Rolling Out Covid-19 Shots For Children

India has vaccinated more than 70 per cent of its adult population with at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine. The rapid scale-up of its vaccination programme is seen as having played a part in keeping the country’s case load down following the massive second wave that had hit the country earlier this year. As the country seeks to embrace normalcy in the economic and social spheres, however, there is vaccinations for those aged below 18 years to consider. However, the country is yet to okay Covid vaccines for kids with experts pointing to both data and supplies as key factors that have to be considered before that happens. Here’s what you need to know.

What’s The Outlook On Vaccinating Children?

The World Health Organisation (WHO) maintains that children and adolescents have been seen to have milder bouts of infection with Covid-19 compared to adults, “so unless they are part of a group at higher risk of severe Covid-19, it is less urgent to vaccinate them than older people, those with chronic health conditions and health workers".

However, the WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) has cleared the Pfizer/BionTech mRNA vaccine for use by people aged 12 years and above. The global health agency says that children aged between 12 and 15 who are at high risk may be offered this vaccine alongside other priority groups for vaccination.

It adds that vaccine trials for children are currently underway and that it will “update its recommendations when the evidence or epidemiological situation warrants a change in policy".

But while WHO’s stand on the question of vaccination for children is also informed by the view that the more vulnerable adult population in countries that have lagged behind on vaccinations need to be prioritised first, many countries — mostly the developed ones — are either lining up shots for populations aged below 18 or have already started administering doses to them.

For instance, health authorities in the UK have cleared a single dose of the Pfizer jab for all 12 to 15-year-olds. BBC cited Prof Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer for England, as saying that the thinking behind extending Covid-19 vaccinations to children is that it will allow schools to function more normally, since absence from school “has been extraordinarily difficult for children".

BBC added that while vaccination for children is expected to keep cases down, it is not considered that it will stop the spread of Covid-19 in schools. Further, much as it is with adults, with children, too, vaccination is seen as being protection against severe infection.

What Have Experts In India Said?

In the wake of the country hitting the milestone of having administered 100-crore shots to its population aged 18 and above, multiple health experts told news18.com that there is no urgency to inoculate children against the infection.

While the homegrown Covaxin — made by Bharat Biotech — received a recommendation from the subject expert committee (SEC) on vaccines on October 12 for emergency use in children, the national drugs regulator is yet to clear jabs for people below 18 years of age with the Centre said to be in favour of exercising extraordinary caution when it comes to starting a vaccination drive for children.

The ZyCoV-D vaccine, which does not require a needle to be administered and received an emergency nod in August was also trialled on adolescents aged 12 and above but it is yet to be made available on the market.

Dr Gagandeep Kang, vaccine expert and professor at the Wellcome Trust Research Laboratory, Christian Medical College (Vellore), said there are many questions that need answering before India starts vaccinating children and that “there should be clarity on why we want to vaccinate children and with which vaccine".

“Should we use inactivated virus vaccines or should we wait for mRNA vaccines? There are many questions we need to deliberate on and answer appropriately. We don’t know enough about the performance of these vaccines yet. Right now, we don’t have enough data to make informed decisions,” she told news18.com.

Another factor vis-a-vis the decision to vaccinate children is the supply of an adequate number of jabs. With an eligible adult population of close to 95 crore, the full requirement of Covid-19 shots for India is of approximately 190 crore doses. Of this, more than 100 crore shots have now been administered, but there are still crores of shots that have to be supplied for the target audience.

India’s Covid Task Force chief Dr VK Paul has been quoted as saying by news agency PTI that “a pragmatic decision [on vaccination of children and adolescents] can be taken [only] by balancing the supply and the potential eligibility".

Which Countries Are Vaccinating Children?

The US government is working on plans to provide vaccines to children in the 5 to 11 age group pending approval from the country’s drugs watchdog. The shot identified by the purpose is the one developed by Pfizer/BioNTech, which is already authorised for emergency use among 12-15 year olds in the country. Pfizer said last month that a Phase 2/3 trial showed its Covid-19 vaccine was safe and generated a “robust" antibody response in children ages 5 to 11. The two-dose regimen it tested on children used a 10-microgram dose — smaller than the 30-microgram dose that has been used for those aged 12 and older.

In Europe, a host of countries have started vaccinations for children or are preparing plans for the launch of adolescent campaigns. France is giving Covid-19 shots to people aged 12 and above if they have parental consent while Germany had in August agreed to make vaccination available to all children aged 12-17.

Cuba has rolled out vaccines for children as young as 2 years old while China, too, has approved emergency use of its Sinovac vaccine for those aged between 3 and 17 years.

Given that cases among children have been reported to be on the rise, including in India, fuelled by the Delta variant, experts say that vaccination for this demographic will not only protect them but also adults, who are also known to contract the infection — called breakthrough cases — even after receiving their full dose of a Covid vaccine.

Data last month from an expert group working on India’s anti-Covid strategy said that cases among children had risen from 2.8 per cent in March to about 7 per cent in August.

Experts told Johns Hopkins Medicine that although Covid-19 in children “is sometimes milder than in adults, some kids infected with the coronavirus can get severe lung infections, become very sick and require hospitalisation".

They said that children can also have complications such as multisystem inflammatory syndrome that may require intensive care or could display “long-lasting symptoms that affect their health and well-being".

Experts in India, too, have spoken about the long-term impact of mild Covid on children, saying that it could become one of the primary reasons behind vaccinating kids.

“Looking at adult profiles of long Covid impact on different organs, we don’t know if long Covid side-effects occur in children as well. We don’t know what would be the impact of post-Covid side-effects on organs of children. Hence, India needs to look rationally and take a collective decision," said Dr Raman Gangakhedkar, former scientist at ICMR.

As for side-effects, experts said that they are same for children as that among adults and include pain at the injection site, headache, muscle or joint ache, and fever and chills that are usually temporary and generally pass within 48 hours.

