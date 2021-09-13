EXPLAINED: The Ultimate Disruption? What Bezos And Fellow Billionaires Are Doing To Beat Death

What if death, and ageing, were not inevitabilities, but problems that can have real-world solutions? That is the approach that some of the biggest names in tech are now throwing their weight, and wealth, behind. The desire to live forever may be nothing new and these billionaires are hoping that just like they changed everything from how humans search for information to how they shop for goods, they can also be at the frontlines of making death obsolete, or at least achieving expanded lifespans. What would be like to live to 200, say?

What Has Bezos Done?

Jeff Bezos, the Amazon founder, is reported to have invested millions in a new startup called Altos Labs that is working on age reversal. Google spent a billion dollars in 2013 to set up a company called Calico to explore longevity while Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison has spent more than a quarter of a billion dollars to fund anti-ageing research.

But the subject-matter of such companies’ pursuits is as complex and inscrutable as life itself and, while the urge to live forever may be as ancient as human history, scientific exploration of the means to expand the limits of a lifetime are yet fledgling and highly experimental. But scientists have already been able to find out key targets in the quest for immortality.

Altos Labs is said to have emerged out of a science conference that another billionaire, Yuri Milner, organised at his residence in Palo Altos in California. At the outset, this company — and the researchers it’s said to have hired with offers of million dollar salaries — will be working on tweaking animal cells to see if they can be nudged to rejuvenate themselves. Eventually, the goal is to see whether this approach can be used to get the entire body to undergo a renewal. But it is not the only method to turn back the body clock and scientists are working on multiple pathways that they think lead to the holy grail of conquering death.

How Does Age Reversal Work?

Writing in Forbes, Sergey Young, founder of the Longevity Vision Fund, says that breakthroughs have occurred “on each of the five major levels of biological organisation", which he lists as “cell, tissue, organ, organ system and organism".

Altos Labs is engaged in what is known as cell reprogramming (if the jargon sounds more Silicon Valley than medical school, don’t be surprised; most of the money going into the research, after all, comes from funders who made their money in information technology). As the name suggests, ‘reprogramming’ is a way to work with the building blocks of cells to reset them to a younger version of themselves.

Young says that cells are seen as the “simplest level of organisation in a living organism" and that, where cells are concerned, ageing is described as “the accumulation of destructive changes caused by changes to gene expression that gradually shift our cells to aged state". That is, with time cells get degraded and that loss of vitality is what translates at the surface level into growing old, wrinkly skin, weak teeth, falling hair et all.

Then there are researchers working on regenerating tissues, which is a collection of cells driving a common bodily function. If its not unnatural, death is usually caused by a disease and diseases can affect one or multiple organs. So, one approach to extending longevity is by working on completely restoring a diseased organ. Transplants already sort of do something like this, but to have tissue heal itself would be a game-changer.

Then there is Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk’s company Neuralink, which aims to enable a seamless interaction of machines with the mind. The “brain-computer interface" that Neuralink is working on has potential to make life easier for patients with physical disabilities and those suffering from age-related problems like dementia or Parkinson’s disease.

Gene-editing technologies are another area which experts say holds potential for helping people beat disease. Young of the Longevity Vision Fund refers to prime editing, “a new generation of genome editing", which he says “may allow researchers to edit more types of genetic mutations than current ‘state of the art’ CRISPR".

What Is The Potential? When Will We Have Results?

Achieving immortality, or finding the veritable elixir of life, can seem like a goal that is too good to be true. But research that aims to help people live longer is what medical science is all about. The invention of vaccines, therapies, antibiotics were all shaped by the need to find ways to overcome disease and infection. But while all that research may have focussed on individual or specific problems of the living, the new breed of billionaire funders is looking at waging a direct war against death as they put up money for researchers to go into each of the building blocks of life to come up with an answer.

The New Yorker magazine quotes Oracle’s Ellison telling his biographer that “Death has never made any sense to me… How can a person be there and then just vanish?"

Already, scientists have been able to use cellular reprogramming to make blind mice see again while studies also talk about people becoming younger by a couple of years after undergoing experimental treatment. Of course, the reduction was in biological age, and not the age counted in terms of years, which can be measured by tracking changes at the genetic level.

Talking about a company working on tissue regeneration, Young says that its “achievements are a crucial step towards whole organ regeneration that could, along with other upcoming technologies, allow us to live to 200", or at least beyond what is accepted at present as being the oldest age to which a person can live.

But when the first gains from such research would become available is anybody’s guess. Most of these companies have no stated timelines for rolling out their projected line of age-defying tricks with MIT Technology Review saying of Altos Labs that “at least initially, [it] will be funding researchers with no immediate expectation for products or revenues and that the output at the start would be “great science".

Moonshot or shot in the dark, there are people who clearly believe that humans will at some point be able to kiss death goodbye. For proof, look no further than to organisations that now offer facilities for cryonic preservation of dead bodies, which basically preserve a body in liquid nitrogen after cooling it down to super low temperatures with the hope that technologies will be evolved in the future that would allow them to be revived back to life. The Discover magazine quoted the chief of one such organisation as saying that it was like “an ambulance ride to a future hospital that may or may not exist".

