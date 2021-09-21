EXPLAINED: Though Indians May Have Got Same Jab, Here's Why UK Thinks They Are As Good As Unvaccinated

It has been slammed as being a policy that is “offensive and smacks of racism" given that UK has refused to recognise the Covishield vaccine manufactured in India under new rules for travel that are set to kick in next month. But this vaccine is the same as the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot that UK is administering. So, what has made UK refuse recognition to the Indian shot? Here’s what we know.

What Are The Latest Travel Rules?

UK has been using a ‘traffic light’ system of red, amber and green list countries to allow overseas visitors but that is going to change from October 4, when the amber and green list will be merged into one consolidated list while the separate ‘red list’ will continue to be maintained.

While UK officials have said that the new rules are being brought in to enable a “simplified system for international travel… providing greater stability for industry and passengers", the stipulations regarding vaccines have been met with dismay among Indians.

The new rules mandate that travel from countries and territories not on the red list will depend on vaccination status. But the UK is not according the same status to all vaccines and is recognising only those administered “under an approved vaccination programme in the UK, Europe, US or UK vaccine programme overseas".

Thus, only those who have got both shots of a double-dose vaccine such as Oxford-AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna or the single shot Janssen vaccine will be considered fully vaccinated. Such travellers who can prove that they have been vaccinated at least 14 days before departure won’t need to take a Covid-19 test before departure to UK and neither would they be required to quarantine at home or at their place of stay.

But those heading to UK from countries that are not using one of the UK-approved shots will still need to undergo a pre-departure Covid-19 test within the three days before the travel date. Further, after arrival in UK, they will need to quarantine at home or at the place of stay for 10 days during which they will have to take compulsory Covid-19 tests on or before day two and on or after day eight.

Is This The First Time Such An Issue Has Emerged?

Following the outcry over the distinction made between two versions of the same vaccine, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is in US for the UN General Assembly and Quadrilateral Security Dialogue meets, said he had taken up the matter with the UK foreign secretary and “urged early resolution of quarantine issue in mutual interest".

This is not the first time that an issue has cropped up over recognition to vaccines with the European Union (EU) earlier this year, too, keeping Covishield — which is being produced in India by the Pune-based Serum Institute under licence from Oxford-AstraZeneca.

The European Union’s ‘vaccine passport’ programme, called the ‘Green Pass’, recognises only four vaccines — Vaxzevria (Oxford-AstraZeneca), Comirnaty (Pfizer-BioNTech), Spikevax (Moderna) and Janssen-Johnson & Johnson. After it was introduced in July, Jaishankar had taken up the issue of recognition for Indian vaccines with EU authorities, who had pointed out that while the 28-country grouping had come up with rules on recognising vaccines, individual members were allowed to put in place their own criteria on which jabs to accept.

To allay the anxieties of Indian travellers, Adar Poonawalla, the Serum Institute CEO had said he had taken the matter up “at the highest levels… both with the regulators and at a diplomatic level with countries". Serum Institute had also said it was applying to the European drugs regulator for approval for the Covishield vaccine while Indian authorities had proposed a quid pro quo arrangement for recognition by EU countries of vaccines being used in India in exchange for exemptions to travellers from the bloc who had been jabbed with vaccines cleared for use in EU.

Eventually, seven European countries — Austria, Germany, Slovenia, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Spain, Estonia and Switzerland — had recognised vaccination with Covishield while a few more had thereafter followed suit.

Why Is Covishield Not On The List?

The issue of non-recognition of Covishield, and mandatory quarantines in light of that, affects not only Indians, but people from several other countries as well where India has sent vaccines. While the UK rules do not make vaccination compulsory for visiting the country, the fact that some vaccines are being prioritised for waiver of compulsory quarantine requirements is being seen as a discriminatory move.

When Covishield was denied recognition by EU, it was pointed out that it had not sought clearance from its drugs watchdog and that different companies would have to apply separately for approval even if they were all producing the same vaccine. Such a requirement was put down to variations in production standards across jurisdiction.

But it is argued that the likes of Covishield, and other vaccines that are similarly not on the EU or UK exemption list, have been cleared for emergency use by the World Health Organisation (WHO) following all the necessary inspections and checks and, hence, refusal to accept these would negatively affect confidence in vaccines and promote vaccine hesitancy with people likely to assume that such vaccines were substandard.

WHO had said in July that countries should all the vaccines it had recognised as not doing so amounts to “undermining confidence in lifesaving vaccines that have already been shown to be safe and effective, affecting uptake of vaccines and potentially putting billions of people at risk".

Amid the controversy over not accepting vaccination with Covishield, it was reported that officials at the British High Commission in Delhi have said they are working with the government in India on the question of extending recognition for the vaccines being used in the country.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here