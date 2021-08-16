EXPLAINED: What Changes As Taliban-Led Islamic Emirate Replaces The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan

The Taliban were ousted from their short-lived stint in power in Afghanistan in 2001, when the US troops had arrived following 9/11. The group has now seized power again even before the US completes its total withdrawal from the country. In the 20 years in between, the Taliban have mainly been busy resisting the US, their sole goal being to seize back control of Afghanistan. Now, that they have succeeded, here’s how the return of Taliban may unfold.

Who Will Be The New Leader Of Afghanistan?

Haibatullah Akhundzada, a cleric from the southern Afghan town of Kandahar where the Taliban was born, is the supreme leader of the group, holding the title of ‘Amir al-Mu’minin’, or ‘commander of the faithful’. He presides over the Rahbari, or Quetta, shura, the top decision-making body of the Taliban. The first amir of the Taliban, Mullah Muhammad Omar, had ruled Afghanistan when the Taliban had seized power in 1996. Omar had fled to Pakistan following the 2001 US invasion and is said to have died there in 2013. His successor, one Mullah Akhtar Mohammad Mansour, was killed in a US drone strike in 2016, following which Akhundzada was elected to lead the Taliban.

But while Akhundzada has largely remained in the shadows, the key operations are headed by three deputies. Sirajuddin Haqqani is in charge of running the insurgency. He is also the head of the Haqqani Network, a US-designated terror group that is present both in Pakistan and Afghanistan and provides the fighting backbone of the Taliban.

Mullah Muhammad Yaqub, the son of Mullah Omar, leads the ideological and religious affairs of the group. A recent UN report said that in May 2020 Yaqub was appointed to lead the Taliban Military Commission and now “ranks second in line after first deputy Sirajuddin Haqqani to Taliban leader" Akhundzada. The UN said Yaqub “is reported to harbour ambitions to become the group’s leader".

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the head of the Taliban’s political wing and its most public face as the lead negotiator for the group, is the third deputy. With reports saying that he was headed to Kabul from Doha following the fall of the Afghan capital, speculation was rife that he will be filling the leadership vacuum in Afghanistan in the wake of the sudden departure of President Ashraf Ghani and the collapse of the democratically elected government.

Why Are Afghans Fearing A Return Of Taliban’s Harsh And Repressive Regime?

As Taliban seized power again, Baradar told news outlet Al Jazeera that the “type of regime" it plans to bring in Afghanistan “will become clear soon", adding that it willensure the safety of all citizens and officials. News agency Associated Press quoted Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen as saying the group is holding talks — though it was not clear with whom — to form an “open, inclusive Islamic government". Shaheen announced on Twitter that Taliban fighters were under strict orders not to harm anyone.

“Life, property and honour of none shall be harmed but must be protected by the mujahideen," he said. These statements are in keeping with recent attempts by the Taliban to project a more moderate image even as memories of its repressive regime are fresh in the minds of many Afghans.

After seizing power in 1996, the Taliban had chosen to be guided by a strict interpretation of Islamic law that had made public executions, stonings common forms of punishment. Girls were not allowed to attend school and women, who had to be covered in hijab in public, could only leave their homes if accompanied by a male relative.

But in recent days, Taliban has hinted that it may not reimpose the same system if it seized power.

“The Islamic Emirate once again assures all its citizens that it will, as always, protect their life, property and honour and create a peaceful and secure environment for its beloved nation," says a Taliban statement quoted by news agency Reuters. It has also reportedly declared that “in areas which are under the control of the Islamic Emirate, people should lead a normal life, especially in the official arena, whether it is educational, healthy, social or cultural".

Reuters also reported that Taliban spokesman Shaheen told BBC that the group “will respect rights of women… our policy is that women will have access to education and work, to wear the hijab."

But even at the negotiations table with the Kabul government, the Taliban had insisted on an Islamic system of government and that is what makes many doubtful about the group’s intentions going forward.

For instance, while the group had also said that it was offering amnesty for “all those who have previously worked and helped the invaders (Western troops), or are now standing in the ranks of the corrupt Administration of Kabul", both the United Nations and the US have reported that they had learnt Taliban fighters were executing surrendered government soldiers.

The scenes of chaos at Kabul airport and reports of emptied out streets in the Afghan capital are suggestive of the fears among the common people of a return of the harsh and repressive regime that had existed under Taliban rule.

What’s The Difference In Perception Between The Islamic Republic And The Islamic Emirate?

The democratically elected government in Kabul and the strictly hierarchical Taliban leadership both seek an Afghanistan governed per Islamic principles. But the reason why they’ve failed to see eye to eye, including on the question of power-sharing is that the Islamic Emirate as espoused by the Taliban and the Islamic Republic, as created by the US-sponsored democratic process, are founded on vastly differing principles.

A report by the US federal entity the US Institute of Peace (USIP) in November last year suggests there was very little common ground in the negotiations between the two sides. Taliban rejected the Afghan constitution that was adopted in 2004, which “derives its sovereignty from the multiethnic nation of Afghanistan, which governs itself in accordance with Islam as defined by state institutions".

Instead, the Islamist militants seek “to implement the sovereignty of God through sharia law, as interpreted and applied by qualified Islamic scholars". While the democratic government gets its head through periodic polls, the Taliban system would likely see Afghanistan being led by the Amir al-Mu’minin, as was the case under Mullah Omar. The Amir commands absolute obedience in the Taliban scheme and is to be chosen by a council.

The USIP report says that while the “Taliban doctrine opposes any group preference", the key roles in its organisation have gone to people who are mostly ethnically Pashtun and practice the Sunni form of Islam. For instance, the 21-member Taliban negotiating team at the peace talks comprised 18 Pashtuns and one member each from the Uzbek, Turkmen, and Tajik tribes, which are the other major ethnic groups in Afghanistan. But the team did not include any women, Hazaras, or Shia muslims. The representatives of the democratic government included, along with six Pashtuns, members from the Tajik, Hazara, Uzbek, Baluch communities. In its ranks were four women while five of the 21 members were Shias from two different sects, USIP said.

The Taliban regime may thus lead to a concentration of power within only one group, which may contribute to instability within the ethnically-diverse Afghanistan. Further, the group is also expected to not support any division of authority given that “the lack of any checks or balances on the amir’s power [is] a cardinal principle of the system".

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here