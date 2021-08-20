EXPLAINED: What Is Chaff Technology, Which India Has Now Inducted To Protect Its Fighter Jets

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said it represents “one more step of DRDO towards ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat’ in strategic defence technologies" and it is designed to “safeguard fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) against hostile radar threats". Here’s all you need to know about chaff.

What Is Chaff Technology?

A modern fighter jet is an expensive piece of equipment. The price of one ‘bare-bones’ Rafale jet, that is without any weapons and enhancements, that the IAF has acquired from French company Dassault, is close to Rs 700 crore. While these aircraft are intended to serve as the sharp end of the IAF’s fighting capability, they also need to be insulated against advanced threats designed to destroy them.

“In today’s electronic warfare, survivability of fighter aircraft is of prime concern because of advancement in modern radar threats," the Defence Ministry said in a release, adding that “chaff is a critical defence technology used to protect fighter aircraft from hostile radar threats".

How Does It Work?

Chaff is a part of an aircraft’s Counter Measure Dispensing System (CMDS), which employs passive jamming against infra-red and radar threats. While flares, which are designed to protect against incoming heat-seeking missiles by creating a diversion with a higher heat signature that lures away the missile, chaff is designed to thwart radar-enabled weapons.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) says that chaff and flares belong to the class of ‘passive’ expendable counter measures (ECMs) that seek to deceive hostile systems by “employing confusion reflectors" via either chemical or mechanical means. There are also ‘active’ ECMs, which work by “transmitting electromagnetic energy" like noise jamming or deceptive jamming.

DRDO says chaff is an “electronic equivalent to ‘smoke'", which electromagnetic energy “to confuse or deceive an enemy system". Chaff may be made of thin metallised glass or plastic rods, or thin metal foil or wire — achieving something of a resemblance with the chopped hay and straw used for fodder with which it shares its name — and are designed to mimic wavelength of the frequency used by the enemy radar. They are used in the form of cartridges that are “packed with large quantities of chaff of different sizes".

According to non-profit Federation of American Scientists (FAS), “when injected into the aircraft slipstream, the chaff packages burst open… to form a radar-reflective cloud called a chaff corridor". What happens as a result of the dropping of chaff is they “so confuse radars that they are unable to locate the real targets within the chaff cloud".

DRDO adds that chaff “appears on enemy radar screens either as a blot masking the real target, or as hundreds of false targets around the real one". It says that the utility of the tech lies in the fact that a small quantity of chaff acts as a decoy to deflect incoming missiles.

Who Is Manufacturing Chaff In India?

DRDO’s Defence Laboratory at Jodhpur developed the advanced chaff material and chaff cartridge — called 118/I — in collaboration with its Pune-based High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL). IAF is said to have started the process of inducting the technology, which has now been shared with “the industry for production in large quantities to meet the annual rolling requirement".

In April this year, DRDO had said it had developed chaff technology for the Indian Navy to protect its vessels against enemy missile attack.

