EXPLAINED: What Is Sharia Law And Why Afghan Women's Freedoms Will Depend On How Taliban See It

Search online for the law that The Taliban swear by, and you will be greeted by a confusing plurality of spelling: sharia, shariya, shari’a, shariah. It is the Islamic law whose return the Afghanistan that has tasted modern democratic institutions, especially its women, and the wider world fear under the Taliban, though it might be more correct to say it is the group’s rigid interpretation of the law that has cast a chill on people anxious about the country’s future. While the Taliban messaging so far is that they are ready to drop the stance of harsh and orthodox inflexibility that marked their earlier regime, sharia law itself, experts say, is not something cast in stone, but built on interpretation.

Why The Fears About Taliban Laws For Afghanistan?

Floggings, dismemberment of limbs, public executions, these were the sorts of punishment that the Taliban regime handed out during its first stint in power in Afghanistan. Some of these for violations of the group’s extremely narrow construction of what constituted the virtuous life under Islamic law.

Men could be hauled up for sporting too short a beard and women could be subjected to a range of penaties, from public humiliation to beatings, for not following diktats on everything from their dressing to behaviour.

Most forms of art and entertainment were banned and the austere cleric-led regime — ‘Taliban’ is Pashto for students and most of the leadership of the group claims to be religious scholars — also outlawed photography, filming and display of women’s pictures.

They also banned schools for girls beyond a very young age and imposed conditions for women’s movement that was akin to beig under house arrest. Women could not go out alone in public and had to be accompanied by a male relative. The strict Taliban dress code required them to be covered head-to-toe in the burqa.

Stoning was prescribed for adultery while theft or looting could be punished with the chopping off of arms.

Following the Taliban’s return in Kabul, reports have cited Afghan people expressing anxiety about the reimposition of the same oppressive regime as the Taliban had enforced during their rule between 1996 and 2001, although the group has sought to project a more moderate image for ‘Taliban 2.0’, a term coined by media in light of its more progressive pronouncements during its second coming.

What Is Sharia?

Though it is synonymous with Islamic law, Sharia is not really a written code of rules, but rather a body of precepts derived from multiple sources, the most important of which are the Koran, Islam’s holy book, and the Sunnah, which represents Prophet Mohammed’s life, teachings and practices, whose documentary form is known as the hadith.

The Arabic ‘sharia’ connotes more a path that is to be followed than a strict legal code, though it covers everything from how to practice the religion, rules of conduct, and even legal matters. To that extent, there are two other elements that decide how sharia is shaped — ‘qiyas’, which refers to analysis, and ‘ijma’, or juridical consensus. Given that there is no strict legal code and not every aspect of social and personal conduct are covered by the Koran and hadiths, “the implementation of Sharia is largely left up to the interpretation of Islamic scholars".

Which is why there exist several schools of Islamic jurisprudence that are practised by different sects and countries that follow Islamic law. Thus, there are ultra-orthodox schools like the Hanbali, which is followed in Saudi Arabia and by the Taliban and liberal schools like the Hanafi, which “is dominant among Sunnis in Central Asia, Egypt, Pakistan, India, China, Turkey, the Balkans, and the Caucasus", according to the think tank, Council on Foreign Relations (CFR).

There are other schools like Maliki (North Africa), Shafi’i (Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, etc.) while Shia Iran follows the Ja’fari school.

Thus, it is interpretation under the particular school of Islamic law that determines what is regarded as constituting a crime and the punishment to be prescribed for it. So, even though forms of punishment can include stoning and dismemberment, “most countries in the Islamic world do not use punishments prescribed by sharia".

The Taliban mostly belong to the majority Pashtun ethnic group of Afghanistan and are followers of the Sunni form of Islam. Most of the top roles within the group are occupied by men. That raises questions about how the group’s interpretation of Sharia law will affect ethnic and religious minorities in Afghanistan like the Hazaras and Shias. Also, the absence of women from the ranks of Islamic clerics is what fuels fears that their interests will not find a place in the legal and political order.

What Are The Taliban Saying Now?

Even before they had seized power in Kabul, the Taliban had sought to allay fears that they were looking to bring back the harsh regime of their first stint as the country’s rulers. However, the group has said that it is committed to running Afghanistan on the basis of Islamic law and women will have freedoms within the scope of that law.

But while earlier it had barred women from most walks of life, it looks like Taliban are now ready to allow them access to schools and offices even as they seek to rule by the same Sharia law. That would suggest the group is willing to move on from its earlier harsh interpretation of the law.

In a news meet on August 17, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that women can enjoy rights “within the framework of Islamic law" although he did not elaborate on what that would be. “We are going to allow women to work and study within our frameworks… “Women are going to be very active within our society," he said.

But in Afghan provinces where they had seized control before sweeping into Kabul, reports exposed inconsistencies that have given rise to doubts about the supposed softening of their stance.

“Although the Taliban officially state that they no longer oppose girls’ education, very few Taliban officials actually permit girls to attend school past puberty. Others do not permit girls’ schools at all. The inconsistencies have left residents wary," said a report last year by Human Rights Watch (HRW).

Reports this year said that in Kandahar, Taliban gunmen entered a bank and ordered nine women working there to leave, telling them not to return. The women were told that their jobs could be resumed by male relatives.

But then again, after entering Kabul, the Taliban have reached out to women, asking them to return to work and have also allowed girls to return to school. A Taliban official was also interviewed by a female news anchor on TV. These are being seen as signs of the direction Taliban could take, but as experts point out, it’s still early days.

