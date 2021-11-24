EXPLAINED: What To Expect From Personal Data Protection Bill As It's Set To Hit Parliament After 2-Yr Wait

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) set up to go into the Personal Data Protection Bill, which was first tabled in Parliament in 2019, has finalised its report on the long-pending legislation that seeks to provide rights to individuals against the misuse of data pertaining to them, paving the way for its tabling in Parliament. Coming at a time when data is being figuratively considered to be more valuable than oil given its centrality in the new digital economy and in the wake of the Pegasus spyware scandal that led to a virtual washout of the last parliamentary session, the Bill is expected to fill a big lacuna in India’s data protection regime, although members of the JPC have flagged issues with wide-ranging exemptions available to the government under the Bill. Here’s what you need to know.

What Does The Personal Data Protection Bill Propose?

The original draft PDP Bill, which was introduced in Parliament in December 2019, was aimed at laying down provisions to safeguard “the privacy of individuals relating to their personal data" by, among other things, specifying the flow and usage of personal data and creating a relationship of trust between persons and entities processing the personal data.

It’s designed to protect a user’s rights vis-a-vis the way her data is processed by creating “a framework for organisational and technical measures in processing of data, laying down norms for social media intermediary, cross-border transfer, accountability of entities processing personal data, remedies for unauthorised and harmful processing".

The Bill defines ‘personal data’ as any information “about or relating to a natural person who is directly or indirectly identifiable" being linked thus to any “characteristic, trait, attribute or any other feature of the identity of such natural person, whether online or offline".

To implement the law, the Centre envisaged the creation of a Data Protection Authority of India.

What Are The Provisions Of The PDP Bill?

Sweeping in its ambit, the Bill covers the processing of any personal data which has its source within India by the government and its agencies, Indian companies, private citizens or “any person or body of persons incorporated or created under Indian law". It also extends broadly to entities based abroad who process data arising in India.

The owner of the data under the Bill are identified as ‘data principals’ while companies or entities storing or processing such data are classified as a’data fiduciary’. It also identifies any person or entity “who processes personal data on behalf of a data fiduciary" as a ‘data processor’.

A data fiduciary under the Bill is obligated to ensure that personal data is processed only for specific and lawful purposes with a focus on transparency and accountability. The collector of data is tasked with the responsibility of putting in place adequate data protection safeguards and creating a mechanism for receivibg and resolving grievances submitted by users, among other things.

The Bill empowers individuals to seek a confirmation from the data fiduciary regarding the processing of their personal data and obtain rectification of inaccurate, incomplete, or out-of-date personal data. It also stipulates that a data fiduciary may no longer control or use a data principal’s information if the purpose for which it was collected has been met.

The Bill also lays down hefty fines for the violations of its terms, going up to Rs 15 crore or 4 per cent of a company’s worldwide turnover, whichever is higher.

However, the Bill is also seen as providing wide-ranging exemptions to the government and its agencies related to the collection and use of data, something that Opposition members on the JPC have flagged.

What Are The Objections Flagged By MPs?

Reports said that seven Opposition members, including Congress MPs Jairam Ramesh and Manish Tewari and Trinamool Congress’s Mahua Moitra and Derek O’Brien submitted dissent notes against the JPC report on the Bill with their concerns focused on the exemptions provided to government agencies to collect and process data in a way that they argue violates a person’s right to privacy, held by the Supreme Court to be a fundamental right.

Two specific features that have been flagged as being of concern are those contained in Articles 12(a) and 35 of the Bill. The second of these, that is, Article 35, lays down that the government may, “in the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the state, friendly relations with foreign states, public order" direct that “all or any of the provisions of this Act shall not apply to any agency of the government in respect of processing of such personal data".

Dissenting MPs have pointed out that this Article gives wide powers to the government to override individual freedom given that ‘public order’ can be interpreted broadly.

Article 12(a) does away with the need for informed consent of the data principal for the processing of her data where it is necessary “for the performance of any function of the state authorised by law for (i) the provision of any service or benefit to the data principal from the state; or (ii) the issuance of any certification, licence or permit for any action or activity of the data principal by the state".

The dissenting MPs say that to the extent the state may collect personal data without the consent of the individual, the Article should entail that such data collection should be “proportionate" to the goal envisaged as the Supreme Court had laid down “proportionality" as a test for any restriction on the fundamental rights of an individual.

What Kept The PDP Bill Pending For So Long?

The Bill is a direct outcome of the 2017 Supreme Court judgment in the Justice KS Puttaswamy vs Union of India case, in which it recognised ‘privacy’ as a fundamental right. While passing its judgment in the case, it had directed the Centre to bring in a robust data protection law. That had seen the Centre set up an Expert Committee on Data Protection under Justice BN Srikrishna, which proposed the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2018 in July 2018.

The draft drawn up by the committee was thereafter put out for public comments by the Centre before being tabled in Parliament, whereupon it was referred to the JPC, which received five extensions, the last of them in July this year after multiple members, including its chairperson Meenakshi Lekhi, were inducted into the government, which disqualified their continuance on the panel.

