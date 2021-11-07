EXPLAINED: Why Meta's Going Off Face Recognition And What Happens To Tagging Photos On Facebook

Days after giving itself a new name, the company formerly known as Facebook announced that it was shutting down its face recognition system “as part of a company-wide move" to limit the use of the technology in its products. The move can be seen as being of a piece with the Mark Zuckerberg-led social media giant’s moves to reinvent itself in the wake of a series of controversies related to everything from how it uses data to what impact it’s been having vis-a-vis the rise of fake news and hate speech. Meta — as Facebook is to be now known — says the dropping of face recognition will affect how more than a billion users interact with its services. Here’s all you need to know.

How Did Facebook Use Face Recognition?

The social media giant used facial recognition to create what it termed a “template" for users who opted for the feature. By analysing photos and videos, including a user’s profile picture and photos and videos they were tagged in, it sought to train the system to compare this template with other photos, videos and features that used a camera to ascertain whether a user appeared in that content.

Once the face recognition system was activated, Facebook would use it to find photos and videos of the user to help them review or share content and “suggest tags and provide more relevant content and feature recommendations", like letting them know if they appear in photos or videos in which they haven’t been tagged. It also prompted users to tag people in photos posted by them.

Facebook said that face recognition also served a security function since it was used to help protect users “from impersonation and identity misuse, and improve platform reliability".

Further, it allowed people with visual impairments to engage better with the platform by telling them who was in a photo or video that they were accessing.

Did It Have Any Safety Issues, Or Suffer Any Data Leaks?

Facebook had said it used the face recognition system only when the setting for it was turned on by the user and that the template created was deleted if the face recognition setting was switched off. The company had clarified that it doesn’t share the template with any third parties nor does it identify a user to strangers.

It had said that the face recognition was available only to those aged over 18. And, while data leaks and privacy issues aren’t unknown to the platform, The Guardian said that a Facebook spokesperson had said the decision to discontinue face recognition was not linked to any data breaches.

So, Why Is It Dropping Face Recognition?

The reasons for the decision were spelt out in a post by the company’s VP of AI, Jerome Pesenti, who said that Meta had felt there was a “need to weigh the positive use cases for facial recognition against growing societal concerns, especially as regulators have yet to provide clear rules".

Noting that “there are many concerns about the place of facial recognition technology in society", it said that the stand for the company was that “limiting the use of facial recognition to a narrow set of use cases is appropriate".

While it has used face recognition for a more improved user experience and it was “a valuable feature" that made its platforms more accessible, the company said it was also true that face recognition “depends on an underlying technology that attempts to evaluate the faces in a photo to match them with those kept in a database of people who opted-in", something that gives rise to issues of data privacy and presents a risk of misuse.

Thus, the change on the face recognition approach involves “a company-wide move away from this kind of broad identification, and toward narrower forms of personal authentication".

What, Then, Is Face Recognition’s Future Where Facebook Is Concerned?

The no-face-recognition move may not be a blanket ban on the use of the technology for the company as Pesenti said that they “still see facial recognition technology as a powerful tool, for example, for people needing to verify their identity, or to prevent fraud and impersonation".

He said that where there are adequate measures in place for privacy, transparency and control such that it is up to the user to decide if and how their face is used, the technology can provide a certain benefit and that the company “will continue working on these technologies and engaging outside experts".

Talking about a narrow set of use cases for face recognition going forward, Pesenti pointed to services “that help people gain access to a locked account, verify their identity in financial products or unlock a personal device". In fact, Pesenti said that facial recognition “can be particularly valuable when the technology operates privately on a person’s own devices", that is, when there is “no communication of face data with an external server", like in the tech that is used to unlock smartphones.

The company said that it will continue working on use cases like these but would “ensure people have transparency and control over whether they are automatically recognised".

What Will Change Due To The Move Away From Face Recognition?

Pesenti said in his November 2 post that Meta’s shut down of Facebook’s face recognition system “will represent one of the largest shifts in facial recognition usage in the technology’s history".

The decision will lead to the deletion of individual facial recognition templates of over a billion Facebook users, representing more than a third of its daily active users, who had activated their face recognition setting.

As a result, these users will no longer be automatically recognised in photos and videos and the change would also affect the operation of its Automatic Alt Text (AAT) mechanism that it used to create image descriptions for blind and visually-impaired people. “After this change, AAT descriptions will no longer include the names of people recognised in photos but will function normally otherwise," Pesenti said.

The company said that users will now no longer be able to turn on face recognition for suggested tagging or see a suggested tag with their name in photos and videos in which they may appear, although it would “still encourage people to tag posts manually".

As for the face recognition data, the company said for those who had switched on the feature, it would delete the template used to identify them. Nothing changes, however, for people who have the face recognition setting turned off.

What Are The Data And Privacy Issues Facebook Has Faced?

Weeks before it announced its ‘Meta’ rebranding, Facebook had to contend with a massive leak of internal documents by a former employee, Frances Haugens, which suggested that the company had failed to act suitably on hate speech, impacted teenagers negatively and gave preferential treatment to content posted by celebrity users.

Haugens appeared before US congressional hearings and sparked a fresh round of firefighting for the company, which has witnessed a seemingly constant barrage of bad press ever since the Cambridge Analytica scandal broke in the aftermath of the 2016 US presidential election.

Some of the company’s troubles have, in fact, also involved its use of facial recognition. Reports said that a USD 5 billion fine slapped on Facebook by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) was over findings that Facebook policies violated rules against deceptive practices. The BBC reported that an example was of how its “data policy was deceptive to people who used its facial recognition tool".

The FTC had been probing the alleged breach of user data linked to the Cambridge Analytica scandal and had widened its investigation to include other issues such as facial recognition, reports said.

