EXPLAINED: What's The Bill That's Brought Opposition, Centre Together Amid Monsoon Session Standoff

A rare instance of harmony between the Centre and the Opposition was on show in the final week of a 2021 Monsoon

Session practically washed out over the Pegasus spyware controversy and other issues after the tabling of the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, which seeks to restore the power of the states to identify OBCs for reservation in education and government jobs. The Bill reportedly seeks to make changes in Article 342A — inserted by the 102nd Amendment Act in 2018 — after the Supreme Court in a recent judgment ruled that it had taken away the power of states to identify socially and educationally backward classes. Here’s all you need to know.

What Does Article 342A Say?

Enacted in 2018, this piece of legislation was brought in by the NDA government as it sought to create the National Commission of Backward Classes (NCBC). This amendment inserted Articles 338B, which laid down the grounds for the setting up of NCBC, and Article 342A. The latter provision states that the President of India may “specify the socially and educationally backward classes (SEBCs) which shall for the purposes of this Constitution be deemed to be socially and educationally backward classes in relation to that State or Union Territory".

What Is The Issue With Art.342A?

This provision came up in a clutch of petitions against the Maratha quota law passed by the Maharashtra legislature in 2018. Petitioners had challenged the reservation on the grounds that it violated the 50 per cent ceiling for reservations fixed by the apex court in the 1992 Mandal Commission case. A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court had in May this year struck down the Maratha quota in a unanimous verdict.

The petitioners had also cited the 102nd Amendment Act to argue that it had taken away the power of the states to notify SEBCs that could be included among the backward classes. The top court in a 3:2 verdict upheld this contention and said that the states no longer had the power to identify SEBCs under their jursidiction for grant of quota in jobs and admissions as the 102nd amendment gave only the President that authority.

This judgment stripping the states of their power to identify what groups to include among OBCs for local reservations — which they were empowered to do since the 1993 Mandal reservations entered into force — became a major source of tension with allegations that it undermined the federal “structure" of the Indian polity.

After the Supreme Court ruling, the Centre filed a review petition against it, saying that it was never its stand that the states should not have the power to identify groups for inclusion in their local lists of Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

What Has The Centre Proposed?

While ruling on the identification of SEBCs by the states, the Supreme Court had said that its verdict left intact their power to make reservations for particular communities or castes, the quantum of reservations, the nature of benefits and the kind of reservations, etc. The only change, the apex court said, was that the states can only make suggestions to the President for “inclusion, exclusion or modification of castes or communities" in the SEBC list.

Reports said that the 127th Amendment Bill is intended to update clauses 1 and 2 of Article 342A and also introduce clause 342A(3) to override the Supreme Court judgment. Changes will also be made in some other articles to give back to states the power to notify SEBCs.

Disclaimer: An earlier version of this article was published on July 26, 2021

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here