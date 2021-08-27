EXPLAINED: When Will We Know If Covid's Gone Endemic? Why WHO Top Doc Thinks India May Be Getting There

That there will be no victory over the novel coronavirus is a view that has been aired by health experts since the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic. But inability to eradicate the virus, they assured, would not mean an eternity of restrictions and lockdowns, masks and social distancing. Instead, we were told, the disease would become endemic. Although it sounds alarmingly like those two markers of severe crisis — ‘epidemic’ and ‘pandemic’ — it represents a more workable state of affairs, something that Singapore has already embraced, though experts say that the world may need to wait awhile before deciding that the novel coronavirus has embraced endemicity.

What Is The Difference Between Endemic, Pandemic and Epidemic?

These are medical and public health terms, but we can start understanding them through a parsing of parts of speech. ‘Endemic’ has an adjective use only, and is used to describe something that is local to, or found widely, in a particular area. Like cactus are endemic to the desert or mosquitoes in Indian cities. So, there cannot be ‘a Covid-19 endemic’, but the disease may become endemic to a particular region or territory.

‘Epidemic’ and ‘pandemic’ are primarily nouns that also have adjective usage. Epidemic is any disease that spreads rapidly and in an uncontrolled way, though it’s presence is confined to a defined area. For example, cases of malaria, dengue, chikunguniya, etc. are common in India as are water-borne disease due to poor hygiene and sanitation. Such diseases are said to be endemic to India. Here, another term to note is ‘outbreak’. While endemic suggests that a disease occurs commonly and the health systems are used to dealing with it, there may still be a sudden rapid rise of cases, as has been seen with dengue in Delhi. Such an episode can be termed an outbreak.

Pandemic is everything that an epidemic is, with the added worry of untrammelled spread across countries. An epidemic can become a pandemic and, then, when it subsides but does not completely die out, it may assume the character of an endemic disease.

What Happens When A Disease Is Endemic To A Place?

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Chief Scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan told the Wire news website that India may be “entering some kind of stage of endemicity where there is low-level transmission or moderate-level transmission going on but we are not seeing the kinds of exponential growth and peaks that we saw a few months ago".

Swaminathan said that given the “size of India and heterogeneity of population and immunity status in different parts of country in different pockets, it is very very feasible that the situation may continue like this with ups and downs in different parts of the country".

Experts say that a disease is said to enter the endemic stage when a substantial part of the population becomes immune to it, by either having contracted it and recovered from or through vaccination. The BBC quoted virologist Dr Shahid Jameel as saying that endemic “simply means it doesn’t cause widespread disease".

It’s hard to predict the future of Covid-19 accurately, but scientists say there is little reason to believe that the virus will go away any time soon.

The latest sero survey conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) suggests that two out of every three Indians may have antibodies against the novel coronavirus. That means, they have either recovered from the disease, or have been vaccinated. That proportion is already quite close to what is regarded as being the herd immunity threshold for Covid-19. Herd immunity is the situation when a big enough section of the population has developed protection against a disease to rule out new outbreaks.

While India’s progress on the vaccination front has been slow, the Centre has now announced that 50 per cent of eligible people have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 shot. The proportion of those who have been fully vaccinated is said to be hovering around the 10 per cent mark.

Can The Novel Coronavirus Become Endemic?

The scenario for a disease that is endemic is that its spread becomes predictable, like experts can say how many cases on average of malaria, or dengue, could India see in a certain year. Or the death rate from such diseases. Further, therapies and care protocols also become well established and most patients would not require hospitalisation. There still can be outbreaks, but nothing that would overwhelm health systems and spark panic.

“We cannot reasonably hope to eliminate or eradicate the virus, but once it becomes endemic we can learn to live with it," Dr Swaminathan said. That could also mean there are annual vaccination campaigns for vulnerable groups and basic hygiene practices, like how masks became a common article of clothing for people in East Asia following the 2009 ‘swine flu’ outbreak.

Yonatan Grad, a Harvard infectious disease specialist, speaks of “a few respiratory viruses that were introduced into the human population, swept across the globe, and transitioned to endemic circulation, usually with annual wintertime peaks in incidence". He says that among the prominent examples of diseases that went endemic is the “1918 flu pandemic, caused by an A/H1N1 influenza virus", addig that “there are other more recent examples from influenza: The 1957 flu pandemic caused by an A/H2N2 influenza virus, the 1968 flu pandemic from an A/H3N2 influenza virus, and the 2009 ‘swine flu’ pandemic, from an A/H1N1 influenza virus".

When Do We Know That Covid-19 Is In Endemic Stage?

Experts say that there may not be a single timeline to the novel coronavirus achieving endemicity considering how there has been a heterogeneity of approaches to countering it. While some countries adopted a zero tolerance attitude, others have sought to retain a semblance of normalcy even as they pursued vigorous vaccination campaigns. Then there is the level of awareness among the poeple themselves.

“Since viruses spread where there are enough susceptible individuals and enough contact among them to sustain spread, it’s hard to anticipate what the timeline will be for the expected shift of Covid-19 to endemicity," Grad says, adding that it depends “on factors like the strength and duration of immune protection from vaccination and natural infection, our patterns of contact with one another that allow spread, and the transmissibility of the virus".

Dr Swaminathan said that Covid lows and highs could occur in India “particularly where there are more susceptible populations, so those groups who were perhaps less affected by first and second waves or those areas with low levels of vaccine coverage we could see peaks and troughs for the next several months".

One important factor in this regard is newer variants of the novel coronavirus, which have been found to be faster spreading and also able to dodge antibodies created by vaccines. Experts say that it is a big unknown when it comes to Covid-19 and could determine how long the pandemic continues. However, even where vaccinated people have been found to get infected with the virus, they have not suffered serious infection, making experts confident that speedy inoculations can protect the bulk of a country’s population and also prevent the rise of new variants. And, when it comes to new variants, the annual flu vaccination that is common in western countries provides the template of regularly updating vaccines to counter mutations.

Is There Anywhere That Covid-19 Is Already Endemic?

The city state of Singapore has gone from an “elimination" approach to “learning to live with it" and in June had announced that it will open up, cautiously, but with the approach being to treat Covid-19 as any other disease.

“Our people are battle-weary. All are asking: When and how will the pandemic end? The bad news is that Covid-19 may never go away. The good news is that it is possible to live normally with it in our midst," a trio of Singapore ministers had said in June this year as they shared a road map for treating Covid-19 as endemic.

But even so, the country decided to wait till at least 80 per cent of its people are fully vaccinated — that share was roughly 75 per cent on August 25. Further, it will reportedly keep masking and curfew requirements in place even as it begins to gradually roll back quarantine requirements.

Sharing details of the endemic blueprint, the ministers had said that the country will no longer conduct massive testing and tracing campaigns and the focus of Covid-19 will shift to outcomes like how many patients display severe symptoms and need hospitalisation or die.

“The only way to have no deaths from a disease anywhere in the world is to eliminate the disease altogether and that has only been done for smallpox," Paul Tambyah, an infectious disease expert, told Reuters.

So, the best case scenario may be to achieve some sort of control over Covid-19 and then worry about it as much as we worry about a disease like flu. As Dr Swaminathan said, the hope is that by the end of 2022 “we would be in that position that we have achieved vaccine coverage, say 70 per cent, and then countries can get back to normal".

