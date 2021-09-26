EXPLAINED: Who The Favourites Are In Post-Merkel German Vote And Why Bundestag Strength Keeps Changing

For the first time in more than three decades, the federal elections in Germany will not feature Angela Merkel while there are no favourites for the top post as the four-time Chancellor calls time on her career in electoral politics. That means, whatever the outcome, the vote this year will mark a watershed moment in German politics. As the European Union’s biggest economy and its unofficial leader, the influence that Germany has come to enjoy in international affairs is seen as being due in large part to Merkel’s ability as a consensus builder and clear-minded leader. As she takes a step back, here’s a look at the stakes in the polls that take place on September 26.

Why Is Merkel Not Seeking Reelection?

Referred to as ‘Mutti’ (a term in German for mother) and also as the ‘Iron Chancellor’, the 67-year-old Merkel has led the German federal government since 2005 and served as the leader of the centre-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party since 2000. In 2018, she said that she would not be seeking another term as Chancellor after the current one ended in 2021 and neither would she continue as the CDU chief.

The primary trigger for the decision was a string of setbacks suffered by CDU in regional elections with voters said to be unhappy with Merkel’s immigration policies, which had seen Germany welcome large numbers of migrants from West Asia in the wake of the 2015 European migrant crisis.

“As chancellor and leader of the CDU I’m politically responsible for everything, for successes and for failures. When people are telling us what they think of how the government was formed and what they think of our work… then it is a clear signal that things can’t carry on as they are. The time has come to open a new chapter," she had said in 2018.

Who Are The Favourites In These Elections?

Armin Laschet, who was elected as the leader of the CDU earlier this year, was regarded as being the top contender for the Chancellor’s job, but has suffered a drop in support in recent days. Known to be a political survivor, the 60-year-old laschet faced flak for his response to devastating floods that hit Germany earlier this year and has struggled to regain his standing with voters. The CDU contests polls in alliance with its sister party — the Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU).

That has propelled the Social Democratic Party (SPD) into the lead in opinion polls. Its top leader Olaf Scholz, 63, who was deputy chancellor and minister of finance in the outgoing Merkel-led coalition government, had 27 per cent of the respondents backing him for the chancellor’s post in a recent survey as against 14 per cent who preferred Laschet.

Also fancying its chances will be the Green party led by Annalena Baerbock after it soared to the top of surveys for a brief period in the run-up to the elections. The 40-year-old former professional trampolinist has sought to rally voters around her party’s message of environmental protection, something that has increasingly gained traction among German voters.

The other parties in the fray include the pro-business Free Democratic Party (FDP) and the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), although they are not expected to spring any major suprises and may struggle to win seats in the German parliament.

But it is a foregone conclusion that the person succeeding Merkel would be coming to power at the head of a coalition government, given the way the elections work in Germany, which makes it tough for a single party to win majority. The view is that the new government would likely come about as an alliance between moderate centre-left and centre-right parties.

How Does The German Vote Work?

On election day, the roughly 60.4 million Germans who are eligible to vote will be casting two ballots. That is because the voting is a combination of the first-past-the-post and the proportional representation systems. The lower chamber of the German parliament, or Bundestag, has a nominal strength of 598 members. Of these 299 are elected directly while the other 299 seats are allocated on the basis of the share of the votes cast for the parties.

The first vote is cast for the preferred candidate while the second vote is for the party of one’s choice, and the two need not be the same. To win a seat in the Bundestag, a party must have at least three directly elected representatives or 5 per cent of the proportional vote. The system is so organised as to prevent the election of members of fringe, mostly radical, parties.

While the second vote is regarded as being more important than the first, since the percentage of votes won determines the number of seats a party will have in the Bundestag, it also may lead to a situation when the number of seats in the lower chamber have to be increased to ensure fair representation for the parties.

How it works is this: say, a party won 100 directly elected member seats but was deemed to qualify for fewer seats per the proportional vote. Now, since the directly elected seats are guaranteed, the party is allowed to keep the extra seats. But that also means that extra seats — known as balancing seats — are added to ensure that the other parties, too, have fair representation. Thus, the outgoing Bundestag had 709 seats instead of the regulation 598.

What Are The Issues? When Will We Know The Results?

Climate change has been a major issue for German voters and all parties have sought to highlight their green credentials, especially in the light of the floods in July this year that claimed close to 200 lives.

Germany is seen as having managed to contain the economic fallout of the Covid-19 crisis and SPD candidate Scholz has spoken of a minimum wage hike and pension reforms. Laschet is being said to stick to Merkel’s playbook and has stresses on his support for cohesion within the EU in light of the withdrawal of the UK.

How the parties stand will be clear right after voting, but it is another thing to know who finally becomes chancellor, as that would almost invariably be subject to coalition talks between the big winners since no party is expected to single-handedly bag a majority of the votes. In 2013, government formation had taken almost three months while parleys had continued for close to six months before the government was formed following the 2017 elections.

(With media inputs)

