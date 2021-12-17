EXPLAINED: Why Centre Is Pushing For 21 Yrs As Minimum Age Of Marriage For Women

The marriage age for women has been set at 18 in India since 1978. The Centre’s move to push for raising it to 21, therefore, packs the potential to have a generational impact. But while such a step can revolutionise the approach to addressing deep-seated socio-cultural issues and boost women’s nutritional health and economic and educational status, experts point out that implementing the existing law on age of marriage already leaves a lot to be desired. Here’s what you need to know.

Why Is The Govt Pushing For Higher Marriage Age For Women?

In his Independence Day address in August last year, PM Narendra Modi had batted for women’s empowerment, saying that “whenever women have been given an opportunity, they have made India proud and strengthened the country" and that the determination now was to “provide equal opportunities for self-employment and employment to them".

He had also spoken about his government being “constantly concerned about the health of daughters and sisters" and that “to save the daughters from malnutrition, it is necessary that they are married at the right age". He had said his government had set up a committee to go into the question of the minimum age of marriage for women and that the an “appropriate decision" would be taken after it submitted its report.

Led by former chief of Samata Party Jaya Jaitly, and including NITI Aayog’s Dr Vinod Paul as a member, this panel’s brief consisted, among other things, in examining the “correlation of age of marriage and motherhood with health, medical well-being and nutritional status" of mother and child during pregnancy, birth and thereafter and key parameters like Infant Mortality Rate (IMR), Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR), Total Fertility Rate (TFR), etc. It was also asked to “suggest measures for promoting higher education among women".

Reports say that the committee considered the question not so much from the point of view of checking population rise as to foster women’s empowerment.

In her Union Budget speech last year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that “as India progresses further, opportunities open up for women to pursue higher education and careers".

“There are imperatives of lowering MMR as well as improvement of nutrition levels. The entire issue about the age of a girl entering motherhood needs to be seen in this light," she had told Parliament.

What Did The Committee To Study Women’s Marriage Age Recommend?

Reports said that the task force, which also comprised officials from the health, law, and women and child development ministries, was of the view that at the time of her first pregnancy, a woman must be at least 21 years of age.

A report in The Indian Express quoted Jaitly as saying that the “reasoning behind the recommendation was never one of population control… [but] the empowerment of women", although the committee is said to have stressed that access to education and livelihood needs to be improved for the law to be impactful.

She said that the latest data shows that the fertility rate in India is already on the decline and India is no longer facing explosive population growth.

According to the World Bank, only one out of five women aged 15 years and above was a part of the labour force, much lower than the global average of close to 50 per cent. For men, the labour force participation rate in India for those aged above 15 years was, at 75 per cent, comparable to the global rate.

How Will The Increased Minimum Marriage Age Be Implemented?

With the Union Cabinet said to have cleared the proposal to alter the marriage age for women, a Bill would now be required to be introduced in Parliament to amend the relevant portions of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, and the Special Marriage Act and the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, giving effect to the new age threshold.

It has been pointed out that there are various personal laws governing different communities that would also be affected as a result of the universalisation of the age of marriage. While the Hindu Marriage Act stipulates that the man should be 21 and the woman at least 18 years at the time of marriage, Muslim personal law lays down that marriage is permissible of a minor who has attained puberty.

Have Any Issues Been Flagged With Such A Move?

The debate among women’s groups and rights activists has revolved around the need for further raising the marriage age for women when the existing law is rampantly violated. It is also pointed out that steps like improving incomes and access to education are more effective in ensuring that women are not given away in marriage at an early age.

In a write-up on the topic, Oxfam India argues that a move to raise the marriage age for women could end up being counter-productive by criminalising a large number of women who marry early while failing to address the underlying factors that drive the phenomenon. It further cites data to show that investments in education and enhancing incomes for impoverished households could go much further in achieving the goals of increasing the participation of women in the jobs market and ensuring their physical well-being.

Noting that the incidence of early marriage has kept falling in India — 47 per cent of women in 2005-06 had married before 18 years of age while the latest data shows that it was 23 per cent in 2019-20 — it says that the reason it India continues to have among the highest absolute number of underage brides in the world is because of the lack of adherence to the existing laws. In 2018, Oxfam India says, only 501 cases were booked under the PCMA Act.

But the uptick in women marrying at the designated age, it says, is not due so much to the law itself as to “increased access to education, skilling, healthcare and jobs". “When girls can study further and earn money, it causes a change in attitude and a willingness to invest in them and delay their marriages," it says.

Similarly, it points out that when it comes to the poor health of young mothers, it is poverty that contributes more to undernutrition, anaemia and neglect of healthcare than the legal age of marriage.

Another issue, flagged by rights groups, is of an increase in the age of marriage further diminishing women’s agency over their own lives and personal choices. Oxfam India says that “at the grassroots, it is found that the PCMA is overwhelmingly used by parents of girls to prevent self-arranged marriages". Young people who decide to marry a partner of their choice can find their parents or kin file cases under the PCM Act. Such cases coexist with rampant flouting of the same Act vis-a-vis forced marriages “due to the deep-rooted acceptance that such social customs enjoy in society".

