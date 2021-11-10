A thick spell of rain that started up on November 6 has left vast areas of Chennai submerged and raised memories of the devastating floods of 2015. The weather office has warned of some more rainfall in store till November 12 in the region even as there was a slight let-up in the intensity of the showers. Here’s what you need to know.

What Is Causing The Heavy Rainfall In Chennai?

On November 9, a red alert was issued for heavy rainfall in Tiruvannamalai, Viluppuram, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram and Tiruvalur districts while an orange alert was announced for the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Salem, Kallakuruchi, Tirupattur, Vellore and Ranipet districts — that’s a little less than half of all districts in the state.

Reports said that the Tamil Nadu capital has witnessed its heaviest rainfall since the 2015 floods with the downpour being attributed by weather officials to the formation of a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s Chennai office had in a notice on November 6 said that “an upper air cyclonic circulation lies over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean" which was likely to trigger the formation of a low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around November 9.

This weather system, IMD said, “is likely to become more marked during subsequent 48 hours and move towards North Tamil Nadu coast", warning that squally winds of 40-50 kmph gusting to 60kmph could blow over southeast Bay of Bengal on November 9 and 10. The southwest Bay of Bengal, IMD added, could see similar squally winds during November 10-12. It had also said that squally winds of an equal intensity were “likely to prevail along and off Tamil Nadu coast and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coast" between November 11-12.

The weather office warned of heavy to very heavy rain at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at one or two places in north costal Tamil Nadu and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coast on November 11-12.

Isn’t It An Odd Time For Such Heavy Rainfall?

Unlike most of the Indian mainland, Tamil Nadu and places on the east coast receive the bulk of their rainfall from the Northeast Monsoon, or the retreating monsoon.

As an IMD report says, the northeast monsoon (NEM) is a monsoon confined to parts of southern peninsular India like Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and south interior Karnataka. The rainfall occurs during the months of October to December and is the chief rainy season for Tamil Nadu.

While the main monsoon season, or the southwest monsoon that runs normally from June to September, is the chief rainy season for India, bringing about 75 per cent of the country’s annual rainfall, for Tamil Nadu and its east coast neighbours, it provides only about a third of their yearly precipitation.

The Tamil Nadu meteorological subdivision comes under the rain-shadow region for the southwest monsoon, and it is the northeast monsoon that accounts for close to 50 per cent of its annual rainfall.

But, more significantly, IMD says that the northeast monsoon is also “the chief cyclone season for the North Indian Ocean". It adds that cyclonic disturbances, low pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal affect the coastal areas of southeastern peninsular India and also “contribute significantly" to northeast monsoon rainfall with the season assuming “importance from the agricultural as well as cyclone disaster management perspectives".

Isn’t Global Warming Supposed To Be Worsening Extreme Weather Events?

The massive flooding Chennai had witnessed in 2015, which left hundreds dead, displaced thousands and caused economic losses to the tune of billions, was sparked by the more than

120cm of rainfall the city received in November 2015, reported to the highest for the month in 100 years where the average rainfall for November is a little over 40cm.

A 2020 modelling study done by researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Chennai, said that “high carbon emissions provide more favourable environment for extreme rainfall events in the Chennai region". Projections offered by the study — made for the year 2075 — suggested that precipitation in Chennai can increase by more than 17 per cent on a peak rainy day in the future compared to the current levels. The study added that “Chennai is one of the cities in India where the per capita greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions fall in the higher category".

“The increased intensity and geographical spread of such rainfall events could lead to severe flood events that are likely to continue for more days in the future, thereby posing further risk and potential for damage to the local communities," Prof C Balaji, the lead researcher for the study, had said.

It also said that the geographical extent of the region receiving extreme rainfall event was “likely to get worse as the duration of the event would get longer", adding that the south Indian states “have encountered an increased number of heavy rainfall events leading to massive floods". The researchers also noted that apart from the seasons, the ocean “also plays a big part in these extreme rainfall events", concluding that a study of these “collective factors would lead to more precise conclusions".

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.