EXPLAINED: Why Israel Is Going For A Fourth Vaccine Shot Against Covid-19

After becoming the first country in the world to go for a third shot against Covid-19 for its eligible population, Israel has now taken the lead on a fourth dose, which the Israeli government’s panel of experts is said to have recommended for selected groups. While much remains unknown about Omicron — and about how effective another shot against Covid-19 will be — the experts say they were prompted to act out of concerns over the speed at which the newest Variant of Concern was spreading and due to the need to display abundant caution in averting a fresh wave of infections.

Who Is Being Prioritised?

Reports said that the recommendation for the fourth dose — it has to be cleared by the health ministry with the likely rollout date set for December 26 — was made keeping in view people aged over 60 years, at-risk groups and medical workers.

The Israeli government expert panel, called the Pandemic Treatment Staff, recommended that people falling into any of the above categories be given a fourth dose after an interval of at least four months from the third dose.

The recommendation comes amid a rise in Omicron cases in Israel with more than 340 verified cases linked to the newest Variant of Concern (VoC) designated by the World Health Organisation (WHO). Reports said that there were also more than 800 cases that experts suspected were caused by Omicron pending confirmation.

To prevent the spread of Omicron in the country, Israel has already put curbs on foreign arrivals and banned travel by Israeli residents to more than 50 countries, including the US, UK, France, Germany, Italy, and several African countries.

The fourth dose of vaccine, or the second dose of a booster — Israel has been using the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine for its inoculation campaign — is intended to help the country fend off any Omicron-fuelled wave of cases.

“This is wonderful news that will assist us in getting through the Omicron wave that is engulfing the world," Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in reaction the the fourth-booster recommendation by the government-appointed panel, which is also said to have called for the gap between the second primary dose and the third, booster shot to be reduced to three months from five.

Why Is The Fourth Dose Being Given?

In July this year, Israel became the first country in the world to decide to administer booster doses to its population beginning with high-risk groups before expanding the extra dose to cover the entire eligible population, of which more than 40 per cent has now received the third dose.

“The citizens of Israel were the first in the world to receive the third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, and we are continuing to pioneer with the fourth dose as well,” PM Bennett said, underscoring the view that timely introduction of the extra dose had helped the country keep its tally of cases down even as othe advanced nations have grappled with fresh surges.

Israel’s health minister has been reported to have attributed the relatively low Covid-19 case load in the country of about 9.3 million people to the successful booster campaign.

But reports note that the data that has informed the move to opt for a second booster shot has not been shared publicly with one news outlet saying that the recommendation was made on “the basis of partial information, fearing the rapid spread of the Omicron variant". But the government advisory panel did find that there was “a significant waning in protection provided by the booster shot after a few months", it added. In fact, more than a fourth of the panel members are said to have backed the move for a fourth shot.

The Times Of Israel quoted Prof Galia Rahav, a member of the experts’ panel, as saying that the decision for a second booster was “not simple" since there is not sufficient data that establishes waning of the protection offered by the third shot. “But at the same time, there are terribly frightening numbers from what is happening in the wider world," she was quoted as saying in reference to the Omicron variant. Panel members who backed the fourth shot are said to have decided in favour of opting for abundant caution, holding that it may be too late to wait for more data given the rate at which Omicron was spreading across the world and among populations.

How Effective Will A Fourth Shot Be?

Israeli PM Bennett and the country’s health minister Nitzan Horowitz are said to have batted for a fourth dose much before the recommendation came in from the panel, which had, in fact, earlier advised against one. Bennett is reported to have earlier said that he was waiting “impatiently" for the fourth dose to be okayed as he expressed concern that an Omicron-fuelled wave of infections was unstoppable.

While Israeli daily Haaretz noted that the experts’ panel arrived at the decision for the fourth shot “with very little information about either its efficacy or its risks", the majority of its members had “concluded that a second booster posed no risk and that there was a chance it would help prevent infection among high-risk groups".

The panel is said to have presented data that 850,000 people aged over 60 had received the third dose more than four months back and that made them “three times more likely to get infected with coronavirus than people who just received the vaccine". The data suggested there was a considerable drop in protection for elderly people who had received their last shot three months ago.

However, the experts’ panel is reported to have said that it is not conclusive that the effectiveness of the third dose is waning. There are not enough studies on the effectiveness of the third dose with a a key factor being that not enough time has passed since they were rolled out. There is even less information about what a fourth shot would achieve. Reports quoted an expert on the panel as admitting that Pfizer “had no information about the possible impact of a fourth dose".

Haaretz reported that the data with the panel showed that the third booster shot did impart a high level of protection, although there was the warning that “the noted protection against infection with the Delta variant for those vaccinated with the booster begins to erode".

Prof Rahav had earlier said that unlike the third booster shot, which was made universal for eligible Israelis, fourth shots would be given more selectively and would focus on people with health conditions who were likely to be more susceptible to catching an infection leading to serious outcomes.

“Immunosuppression is very different for different patients, therefore, the response to the vaccine is very varied. Some immunocompromised people respond to the vaccine like healthy people and others don’t," she was quoted as telling The Times Of Israel, adding that for people who have taken three shots and “still aren’t developing immunity, a fourth shot is unlikely to help".

Will It Stop At Four Shots?

In its latest update on boosters, WHO said that “introducing booster doses should be firmly evidence-driven and targeted to the population groups at highest risk of serious disease and those necessary to protect the health system".

While the global health agency has called for countries to desist from prioritising boosters when millions of people around the world have yet to receive even their first dose, it has noted that “the targeted use of booster vaccination" should be weighed where evidence points to “waning vaccine effectiveness, in particular a decline in protection against severe disease in high-risk populations".

However, it also pointed out that information so far available “indicates a minimal to modest reduction of vaccine protection against severe disease over the 6 months after the primary series". However, decline in vaccine protection to the extent that it causes breakthrough infections, albeit mild or asymptomatic, is more pronounced, it said, adding that “duration of protection against the Omicron variant may be altered and is under active investigation".

A fourth booster shot also speaks to the theory of endemicity of the novel coronavirus pandemic, where experts have pointed to a scenario of annual Covid-19 shots — much like annual flu shots that are common in some parts of the world — to update the body’s defences against new variants.

The Times of Israel cited an Israeli health expert as saying that “whoever thinks that we won’t [have a fourth dose] is simply mistaken".

“As long as there is still a pandemic in areas like Africa, which have low vaccination rates, there will be more and more variants," said Prof Arnon Afek, deputy director of the Sheba Medical Centre, adding that even though future variants may prove to be less lethal “it seems that we will need to take a fourth, and fifth and sixth and seventh doses — who knows how many".

“But it’s fine, we’re lucky we have them, not every country in the world has vaccines," he said.

