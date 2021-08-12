EXPLAINED: Why ISRO Had Called GSLV Its 'Naughty Boy' And What Launch Failure Means For India

The failure of India’s bid to put the first of it’s kind imagining satellite in space was put down to the inability of the cryogenic third stage of its rocket to deploy after the two prior stages had performed as planned. The Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) F10 that was used for the launch has seen two abortive launches before.

What Happened During The August 12 Launch?

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said that the rocket took off at the scheduled time of 5.43 am and everything went fine for the first six minutes or so.

What kicks in at launch are liquid fuel strap-on boosters, which provide the extra thrust needed to lift the rocket off the ground. Then follows a solid fuel first stage with another liquid fuel stage coming next. These two stages operated as expected.

It was the rocket’s crucial third stage, which uses an indigenously-made Cryogenic Upper Stage (CUS) which then failed to ignite. According to ISRO, the cryogenic stage is “technically a very complex system compared to solid or earth-storable liquid propellant stages due to its use of propellants at extremely low temperatures and the associated thermal and structural problems".

ISRO said that the cryogenic stage on the GSLV-F10 failed to ignite “due to technical anomaly" and the “mission couldn’t be accomplished as intended". That means the rocket would have fallen back to Earth with an expert telling Spaceflight Now that “any debris that survived re-entry likely fell into the Andaman Sea west of Thailand".

The rocket is reported to have climbed a height of about 140km above Earth’s surface at the point when the “catastrophic" failure occurred, which means it would have just had exited Earth’s atmosphere.

Why Does ISRO Use A Cryogenic Stage?

ISRO developed its own cryogenic stage to replace the stage procured from Russia and used in GSLV flights. It was in 2007 that it announced the “significant milestone" of successfully testing the indigenously developed cryogenic stage, which was to serve “as the upper stage" of the GSLV.

It had said then that the cryogenic stage employs, among other things, “special materials like aluminum, titanium, nickel and their alloys" and involves “complexities in the fabrication of stage tanks, structures, engine and its sub-systems and control components".

The Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram led the development of the cryogenic upper stage with inputs coming from the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), also located in the Kerala capital, and other ISRO centres “as well as several industries, both in public and private sector".

ISRO says that a cryogenic rocket stage is “more efficient and provides more thrust for every kilogram of propellant it burns compared to solid and earth-storable liquid propellant rocket stages". It also makes for “a substantial payload advantage".

During a flight, the cryogenic stage normally fires for 720 seconds, or 12 minutes. The fuel in the cryogenic stage involves liquid oxygen and hydrogen, which liquify at -183 degrees Celsius and -253 degrees Celsius, respectively.

What Has Been The Track Record Of The GSLV Launcher?

The inability of the cryogenic stage to ignite — which resultantly led to the loss of the Gisat-1 Earth Observation Satellite — makes it the fourth time out of a total of 14 launches that the GSLV Mark I and GSLV Mark II rockets have suffered a failure.

ISRO has a history of troubles with the GSLV launchers, so much so that after it successfully put GSAT-14 into orbit in 2014 — after two back to back failed launches — Sivan, then the Director of the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre had said, “We used to call GSLV the naughty boy of ISRO. The naughty boy has become obedient and, today has meticulously done its job".

ISRO has also developed the GSLV-Mark III rocket, which is to be the mainstay of its lunar missions and support India’s Gaganyaan human spaceflight programme. The four outings of this rocket so far have all been successful and it also launched the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission in 2019, successfully delivering to the lunar orbit even though the Vikram lander was lost during its landing attempt on the lunar surface.

ISRO’s workhorse rocket is the Polar Satellite Launch vehicle (PSLV) which, the space agency says, is “reliable and versatile", using it to also launch Chandrayaan-1 in 2008 and the Mars Orbiter Spacecraft in 2013. The space agency lists just two failed attempts out of a total of 53 launches using the PSLV, which is an entirely liquid stage rocket.

What Are Future Missions Lined Up By ISRO?

Gisat-1 was only the second launch ISRO had lined up for 2021. This mission itself had suffered multiple delays after being originally scheduled for March 2020.

Spaceflight Now said that the GSLV F10 setback comes after “a series of six straight successful flights of the GSLV Mark II rocket" by ISRO. The failure breaks a series of 16 consecutive successful launches by ISRO since 2017, it added.

In a reply to a question in Parliament last year, the Centre had said the launch of 10 Earth Observation

Satellites have been planned for 2020-21, including of OCEANSAT-3, GISAT-2, RISAT-2A, etc. with these missions set to cost an estimated Rs 701.5 crore.

Reports said that the space agency is planning to launch its unmanned Gaganyaan mission this year while the Chandrayaan-3 mission is slated for 2022.

