Amid an alarming surge of cases in Europe come reports of a “heavily mutated" novel coronavirus variant that has been detected in Africa. While the Delta variant is being linked to the rise in cases in Europe, the new variant — known as B.1.1.529 — has experts worried due to the large number of mutations it is found to have collected in preliminary studies. These mutations could point to an ability to spread faster and dodge therapies and vaccines although further research is needed to confirm the level of threat posed by the new African variant.

How Many Mutations Does B.1.1.529 Have?

Said to be a sub-lineage of the parent strain B.1.1, the B.1.1.529 variant has been found to have at least 32 mutations in its spike protein, the region on the surface of the novel coronavirus that is central to the virus’s ability to attack and infect human cells.

Many of the mutations displayed by this variant have also been seen in other variants, including Delta, or B.1.617.2, and Alpha (B.1.1.7). The Alpha variant was behind early waves in the UK while the Delta, first detected in India in October last year, is associated with a heavy rise in cases in Europe ahead of the 2021 winter season in the northern hemisphere.

Scientists are worried that since the mutations have resulted in changes in the spike protein of the B.1.1.529, current vaccines may prove to be less effective against it. Similar apprehensions have arisen vis-a-vis Covid-19 treatments, too.

How Can A Variant Make Vaccines Less Effective?

The primary target for most Covid-19 vaccines out now is the spike protein of the novel coronavirus. The vaccines work by training the immune system to recognise this spike protein by inserting its inactivated or harmless version or genetic information into the body.

But significant mutations in the spike protein may lead to a departure from the version that the vaccine was weaponised against, meaning its spike protein is nowhere near the one the vaccine trains the immune system to recognise, and counter. However, neutralising the spike protein is not the only protection conferred by vaccines, which also impart immunity thorugh what are known as memory T and B cells, which are seen to have more long-lasting impact than the basic antibodies that a vaccine spurs the body to produce for countering the virus’s spike protein.

The Nature journal cited a South African researcher who noted many “problematic" mutations that look “like they are likely contributing to further evasion". It added that computer modelling has shown that B.1.1.529 “could dodge immunity conferred by… T cells".

The new variant could also pack an ability to bypass targeted therapies — like monoclonal antibodies — developed against the novel coronavirus. Dr Tom Peacock, a virologist at Imperial College, London, is of the view that the “incredibly high amount of spike mutations suggest this could be of real concern (predicted escape from most known monoclonal antibodies)".

Vinod Scaria, a scientist at the CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB) said on Twitter that “many of the spike mutations independently predict immune (antibody) escape and transmissiblity" while some mutations “possibly suggest(ed) better cell entry (and may be transmissibility)".

Why Has It Sparked Such A Big Worry?

The World Health Organisation (WHO) puts Covid variants into two major baskets, known as Variants of Concern (VoC), and Variants of Interest (VoI). While B.1.1.529 is yet to have received either designation, officials said that they are this week going to closely study the variant and take a decision regarding its labelling.

A VoI is one that has “genetic changes that are predicted or known to affect virus characteristics such as transmissibility, disease severity, immune escape, diagnostic or therapeutic escape", that is, it is linked with more rapid spread and severe symptoms while being found to dodge vaccines and medicines. Further, to be termed a VoI, a variant has also to be linked to “significant community transmission or multiple Covid-19 clusters, in multiple countries".

A VoC is a variant that demonstrates the attributes of a VoI, but to a degree where it is of “global public health significance", WHO says, adding that it should be linked with increase in transmissibility or detrimental change in Covid-19 epidemiology, or increase in virulence or change in clinical disease presentation, or decrease in effectiveness of public health and social measures like diagnostics, vaccines, therapeutics.

Nature reported that were WHO to choose to designate the variant — there are at present four VoCs (Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta) and two VoIs (Lambda, Mu) — it “would likely be named Nu" per the system based on Greek letters adopted by WHO for naming novel coronavirus VoCs and VoIs.

Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s technical lead on Covid-19, said in a briefing that scientists “don’t know very much about this yet" but B.1.1.529 is being closely tracked.

“What we do know is that this variant has a large number of mutations. And the concern is that when you have so many mutations, it can have an impact on how the virus behaves," Van Kerkhove said.

“Right now, researchers are getting together to understand where these mutations are in the spike protein and the furin cleavage site, and what that potentially may mean for our diagnostics or therapeutics and our vaccines," she added. As Scaria pointed out, more mutations may not automatically point to a more worrisome virus.

“Properties of single mutations don’t always add up when they occur in combination. Nevertheless they give potential directions to explore," he said on Twitter.

Where Has B.1.1.529 Been Detected?

The new African or, to be more precise, the southern African variant, was first detected in Botswana in November with cases linked to it also reported in neighbouring South Africa. At least two cases of Covid-19 caused by B.1.1.529 were also identified in travellers who arrived in Hong Kong from South Africa. Peacock of Imperial College, London, though said that “export to Asia implies this might be more widespread than sequences alone would imply".

The variant has been linked with a rapid rise in cases in South Africa’s Gauteng province. Reports say that all samples (numbering 77 in total) from the province — home to Johannesburg — that were collected and analysed between November 12-20 were linked to B.1.1.529.

“Especially when the spike happens in Gauteng, everybody travels in and out of Gauteng from all corners of South Africa. So it’s a given that in the next few days, the beginning of rising positivity rate and numbers is going to be happening. It’s a matter of days and weeks before we see that," South Africa Minister of Health Joe Phaahla said during a briefing.

The UK, which is still pursuing the process of reopening from the pandemic, has announced that it would ban flights from six African countries, including South Africa, starting midday Friday while India is for now taking steps to rigorously monitor and test those arriving, or that have transited, from South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong.

