EXPLAINED: Why North Korea Wants Wines And Suits First If US Wants It To Talk About Giving Up Nukes

North Korea and its famous isolation are one of the more exasperating issues of international diplomacy given that the country is seemingly willing to carry on impassively under its dictatorial regime with no threat or inducement apparently strong enough to make it open up to the world outside. But the latest information coming out of the hermit nation raised eyebrows when it was suggested that the Kim Jong Un-led country has sought relaxation on the imports of suits and wines, among other things, as a precondition to hold disarmament talks. If you’re wondering why, here are some answers.

What Are The Sanctions On North Korea?

Since 2006, when North Korea held its first nuclear test, the country has been slapped with a series of heavy United Nations (UN) sanctions that prohibit it from trading in everything from arms and military equipment, vehicles, industrial machinery, and metals, many luxury goods, electrical equipment, coal, minerals, seafood, textiles, and stones, etc.

Ceilings have been imposed on the country’s imports of oil and refined petroleum products and natural gas while exchange of scientific and technical knowledge, too, is banned. But the UN sanctions aren’t the only ones. The US, which has long pursued denuclearisation of North Korea, has a host of sanctions of its own against the country, targeting mainly military trade people who might be involved with the country’s weapons programme.

During the presidency of Donald Trump, US brought in rules to make it harder for countries that dealt with North Korea to also do business with America. While the US has also on and off removed some of the sanctions, it has made little headway with getting Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear weapons programme.

The European Union, and countries like Japan, UK and Australia and neighbouring South Korea, too, have their sanctions against the country.

So, How Does North Korea Get By?

While sanctions mean trade with North Korea is off limits for most of the world, there are some who do share economic ties with Pyongyang, the chief among them being China. Indeed, Beijing is supposed to account for 90 per cent of North Korea’s entire international trade.

But it is not entirely unknown for other countries to do business with North Korea. A BBC report from 2017 talks about an international trade fair in Pyongyang that was attended by companies from Syria, China, Cuba, Iran, Italy, Indonesia, Vietnam and Taiwan.

The report also said that one of the biggest avenues for the country to earn foreign currency was through remittances. As many as 40 countries reportedly allow people from North Korea to work on their soil in industries such as shipping and construction. While Russia and China are the two main nations who host such workers, they have also been permitted to work in some African and European countries. However, UN Resolution 2397, which slapped fresh sanctions in 2017 after the country tested an intercontinental ballistic missile, also called for the repatriation of all North Korean nationals earning income abroad within 24 months.

Experts point out that it is not as if the sanctions on North Korea are watertight in their implementation and the country is said to utilise an elaborate black market mechanism to procure the goods it wants. For example, while the 2017 UN sanctions prohibited imports of mobile phone hardware, reports in 2019 spoke about a flourishing cellular phone market in the country, saying as many as a fourth of North Koreans own the gadgets.

What Is Its Economy Like? How Has The Pandemic Affected It?

The country, which officially has not reported a single Covid-19 case and had closed off its borders as the pandemic spread, has been buffeted by a food crisis over the past year.

The North Korean is said to have shrunk by 4.5 per cent last year, according to an analysis by South Korea’s central bank with reports saying it is the biggest downturn under Kim Jong Un. The novel coronavirus-induced lockdown led to a reduction in fishing activity while heavy rainfall and floods caused widespread damage to crops.

While Pyongyang does not publish its own economic data, estimates drawn up by South Korea suggest that North Korea’s GDP was worth $30.5 billion, or more than 50-times smaller than South Korea’s. Which also means that its per capita income was more than 25-times smaller than South Korea’s.

Why Is It Seeking Luxury Goods?

South Korean intelligence officials are reported to have told the country’s lawmakers they have learnt that Pyongyang wants the US to relax sanctions on metal exports and import of refined fuel and items like wines and suits before it returns to the talks table.

After a perceived thaw under Trump, during which Kim also came down to Singapore to meet the then US president, talks have again hung fire over the question of denuclearisation. But of late, Pyongyang has indicated it may be more open to engagement and restarted a hotline — reportedly at Kim’s instance — with South Korea that had been suspended for a year.

The high-end luxury goods, South Korean spies said, are not only for Kim — who is known to love fine wine and Swiss cheese — but also for distribution among top-ranking North Korean officials.

