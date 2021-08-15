EXPLAINED: Why PM Modi Says NEP Stresses On Learning In Mother Tongue And Making Sports A Focus In Schools

In his 2021 Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the National Education Policy (NEP), which was launched by his government last year, is a means to fight against poverty and move forward in life because of the reforms it seeks to foster. Studying in their mother tongue and being encouraged to take up sports are two key elements he highlighted as he made the traditional August 15 speech from the Red Fort, announcing also that girls can now join the Sainik schools across the country.

How Will Mother Tongue Help?

India has 23 official languages, but it is only one of those, English, that is seen as being the language of upward mobility. Studies have found that fluency in the language “increases hourly wages of men by 34 per cent". But English is an urban-centric language that is not spoken as a mother tongue by the vast majority of the country’s population.

“When our poor daughters and sons will become professionals after studying in their mother tongue then only justice will be done to their abilities. I consider NEP a means to fight against poverty," the PM said during his Independence Day speech.

NEP 2020 puts an emphasis on imparting education in a child’s mother tongue, noting “it is well understood that young children learn and grasp non-trivial concepts more quickly in their home language/mother tongue".

To that extent, NEP says that, “wherever possible, the medium of instruction until at least Grade 5, but preferably till Grade 8 and beyond, will be the home language/mother tongue/local language/regional language". For senior classes, the home/local language “shall continue to be taught as a language wherever possible… by both public and private schools", the NEP adds.

Not just schools but more higher education instituions and subjects offered by them “will use the mother tongue/local language as a medium of instruction, and/or offer programmes bilingually". That, the NEP says, would serve to increase access and boost the enrolment rate while also promoting “the strength, usage, and vibrancy of all Indian languages".

The Centre has said that private colleges, too, will be encouraged and incentivised to use Indian languages as medium of instruction and/or offer bilingual programmes. To create teachers who can teach science and mathematics in regional languages, four-year B.Ed. dual degree programmes will be offered bilingually.

But Aren’t Technical Books Mostly Available In English?

The NEP says that “high-quality textbooks, including in science, will be made available in home languages/mother tongue". But it adds that even where such textbook material

is not available, “the language of transaction between teachers and students will still remain the home

language/mother tongue wherever possible".

Teachers will thus be encouraged to use a bilingual approach while bilingual textbooks and teaching-learning

materials for science and mathematics would seek to enable students “to think and speak about the two subjects both in their home language/mother tongue and in English".

A Union Home Ministry release ahead of the 75th Independence Day cited Minister Amit Shah as saying that the government has already initiated the work of “translating the entire curriculum of technical education and medical education into the official language" and that would pave the way for “children studying in Hindi [to]… become a doctor in and they can also do research in Hindi".

In reply to a question in Parliament earlier this year, the then Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had said that the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has introduced the ‘Takniki Pathyapustak Puraskar Yojana, a scheme for that seeks to “provide state of art knowledge of engineering and technology in Hindi language". The view is to ensure that “no students from rural background are deprived of higher and technical education because of medium of learning".

He also said that many state universities have regional Indian Languages as medium for many undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

What’s The Change In Approach NEP Proposes For Sports At School?

With the members of India’s Tokyo Olympics contingent present at the function at Red Fort, PM Modi lauded their achievement — the tally of seven medals at the 2020 Games is India’s highest ever — and said that, “there was a time when sports were not considered to be a part of the mainstream… But today, awareness about the importance of sports and fitness is widespread all over the country".

The NEP, towards that end, seeks to make sports a part of the mainstream at schools and talks about “sports-integrated learning" in classrooms. “Sports are also one of the most effective means to move forward in life," Modi said.

NEP states that “multidisciplinarity and a holistic education across the sciences, social sciences, arts,

humanities, and sports" is among the “fundamental principles" for the education system and physical activities in teaching can “help in developing skills such as collaboration, self-initiative, self-direction, self-discipline, teamwork, responsibility, citizenship, etc".

“The need to integrate sports in education is well recognised as it serves to foster holistic development by promoting physical and psychological well-being while also enhancing cognitive abilities," it says.

How Will Girls Enter Sainik School?

During the speech in which he said it was a matter of pride that “India’s daughters are giving a splendid performance, be it board exams or Olympics, PM Modi also announced that Sainik Schools would now be fully open for admission of girls.

“I used to get messages from lakhs of daughters that they also want to study in Sainik School. The doors of Sainik Schools should be opened for them, too," he said, adding that the decision follows two-and-a-half years after “the experiment of admitting girls students… for the first time in a Sainik School in Mizoram".

In a reply in Parliament in March this year, the Defence Ministry, which runs Sainik Schools, had pointed to the success of the pilot project in 2018-19 at Sainik School Chhingchhip in Mizoram and said that the “government has decided to admit girl cadets along with boys in all Sainik Schools (presently 33 in number) from the academic

session 2021-22".

News agency PTI said that Sainik Schools admit students at the middle-school level through an annual entrance examination. These schools seek to prepare students for military training institutions and the government has said that they have “proven their utility by providing a large number of cadets joining the National Defence Academy(NDA)/Indian Naval Academy(INA)/Officers Training Academy (OTA)".

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here