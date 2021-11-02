EXPLAINED: Why SC Has Nixed Blanket Ban On Firecrackers And How Delhi Still Has To Stay Off Them

The Supreme Court struck down a total ban on firecrackers ordered by the Calcutta High Court days ahead of Diwali this year, saying the verdict was “extreme" and pointing to its earlier rulings allowing the bursting of ‘green’ fireworks. Here’s why it refused to uphold the high court decision and how it still may not mean that the likes of Delhi can turn on the pyrotechnics.

Why Did Calcutta High Court Impose The Blanket Ban?

In its order on October 29, a two-judge bench of the high court had said that no fireworks, green or not, would be allowed to be burst anywhere in West Bengal this festive season with the ban covering Diwali and Kali puja, Chath, Christmas, New Year’s Eve and Guru Nanak’s birthday and other local festivals. The judges said that the most that could be used were “wax or oil-based diyas".

Hearing a clutch of petitions against the bursting of firecrackers, the high court said that such a ban was necessary amid the persisting Covid-19 pandemic since the respiratory symptoms caused by the disease can get aggravated by smoke pollution due to the bursting of firecrackers and even a slight dip in the Air Quality Index “can cause severe difficulties for people suffering from respiratory problems".

Although the West Bengal state pollution control board had earlier said that none except ‘green fireworks’ could be burst between 8-10 pm on Diwali, the high court said there is nothing to suggest that a proper mechanism is in place to verify whether only such firecrackers are being sold.

“We find nothing to establish that there is any mechanism in place at present to ascertain whether crackers being sold… are only green crackers,” the high court said, adding that “it would be an impossible task for the police and/or law-enforcement agencies to ascertain the veracity of the certificates of the crackers".

What Has The Supreme Court Said?

Hearing a petition by fireworks manufacturers against the Calcutta HC order, the apex court said that “there cannot be a complete ban of firecrackers" even as it called for the officials concerned to “strengthen the mechanism to stop misuse" of its ruling allowing clean fireworks.

The counsel for the petitioners pointed to earlier verdicts of the apex court and the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to argue that it has been held that if air quality is moderate, green crackers may be permitted. “Despite the fact that there are three orders of Supreme Court regarding green crackers and two orders of the NGT, the Calcutta High Court has banned green crackers," it was argued.

On the high court’s position on the lack of a proper mechanism to check the use of banned fireworks, the Supreme Court said that accepted the counter argument that it was an “unfounded apprehension on part of Calcutta HC… that there is no sufficient mechanism in place to ascertain whether the crackers used are green". The counsel for West Bengal told the top court that action is taken against those violating the order on banned fireworks and that the state government has taken action against people in this connection.

Saying that the West Bengal government should ensure that banned firecrackers are not allowed to enter the state, the court said that “if the high court wanted to impose a complete ban, it should have called upon the parties to offer explanation about the aspects which were weighing with it… requiring such extreme order and departure from the consistent directions given by this court".

It added that it with all states following its SC order “banning use of hazardous and polluting crackers", West Bengal “cannot be an exception".

“This is not a new issue and has been dealt with extensively by both the NGT and SC repeatedly while passing numerous orders," the top court said, adding that “numerous orders clarified which crackers can be burst if the ambient air quality remained better than the poor level".

So, Which Firecrackers Are Allowed?

In an order passed in October 2018, the Supreme Court had banned the use of barium salts in firecrackers and had further said that only items “with reduced emission and green crackers… would be permitted to be manufactured and sold… On Diwali days or on any other festivals". It had also laid down the timing for the bursting of firecrackers, saying they could be used only between 8 and 10 pm and, on Christmas eve and New Year’s eve, between “11.55 pm till 12.30 am only".

The Union Environment Ministry had told Parliament in August this year that the ‘reduced emission firecrackers’ allowed for use bring a 20-30 per cent drop in pollution.

The top court had also banned the use of what have been described as ‘joined crackers’ like laris and said the noise generated by the bursting of firecrackers should be within permissible limits. It had also banned the online sale of firecrackers and said they can only be sold by licensed traders.

Why Delhi Faces A Firecracker Ban?

In its order staying the Calcutta HC ban, Supreme Court reiterated that people in every Indian city can burst permitted firecrackers provided that its ambient air quality was not in the ‘poor’ category or worse.

The Environment Ministry had pointed out in Parliament that the NGT had through orders in November and December 2020 directed that, among other things, “there will be total ban on sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers during Covid-19 pandemic in… all cities/towns in the country where the ambient air quality falls under the ‘poor’ and above category".

It was reported following the Supreme Court order striking down the Calcutta HC ban that the national capital would have a blanket ban in place against firecrackers on Diwali as its air quality was in the ‘poor’ category.

“Delhi has already been recording ‘poor’ to ‘very air’ quality. So, it is important to have a complete ban on firecrackers," news agency PTI said, quoting a senior Delhi Pollution Control Board official, who added that there is no discussion or plan to allow green-certified firecrackers in Delhi and “the blanket ban will continue".

On September 15, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced a ban on firecrackers, saying such a decision was “essential to save lives" with the Delhi Pollution Control Committee following days laters with a complete ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1, 2022. On November 2, most locations in Delhi had air quality that was in the ‘poor’ category.

