EXPLAINED: Why SC Held Railways Have To Pay For Delay And Why Trains Keep Slipping On Scheduled Time

The Supreme Court (SC) has in an unprecedented order upheld a direction to the railways to pay compensation to a man who was put through much inconvenience by the delay in the running of a train, saying that the national carrier has to cough up money if it cannot explain why a train failed to arrive at its destination on time. For passengers who use the Indian rail network, delays are part and parcel of the running of trains. But the reasons why they occur can be as complex as the railway network itself.

Why Was The Railways Fined?

The matter goes back to 2016 and relates to the Ajmer-Jammu Express train operated by the North Western Railway. The train reached Jammu four hours after its scheduled arrival time, leading to one of its passengers missing a flight to Srinagar that he was supposed to catch from Jammu that day along with his family. The passenger later filed a case with the district consumer grievances forum in Rajsthan’s Alwar, which directed the North Western Railways to pay a compensation of Rs 30,000 for the costs incurred by the passenger and his family due to missing their flight.

The railways appealed against the decision but its contentions were rejected by multiple forums, including the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission at New Delhi. It finally moved Supreme Court against the compensation awarded to the passenger but a two-judge bench held that the railways was liable to pay the compensation to any passenger who files a claim against it if it fails to provide a justification or valid reason for the delay.

The Additional Solicitor General appearing for the railways said that it could not be penalised for the late running of trains and also pointed to rules that say the railways is not liable to pay compensation for any delay in the running of a train. However, the two-judge SC bench held that the railways could not get away without paying compensation in a case where it has not been able to explain the delay.

According to reports, per railway standards, any train arriving more than 15 minutes after its scheduled time is to be deemed to have been delayed.

“It cannot be disputed that every passenger’s time is precious and they might have booked the tickets for further

journey… Therefore, unless and until the evidence is laid explaining the delay and it is established and proved that delay occurred which was beyond their control and/or even there was some justification for delay, the railway is liable to pay the compensation for delay and late arrival of trains," the SC bench said.

How Many Trains Are Delayed?

A report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in 2018 that went into train delays noted that the Indian Railways “is one of the world’s largest railway networks", operating more than 13,000 trains daily across a network of tracks stretching more than 1.2 lakh kilometres. More than 2.2 crore passengers used the railways on a daily basis to travel to the more 7,000 stations in the country.

The CAG audit, which covered 15 major stations across 10 zonal railways and analysed data for one month of operations, found that “passenger trains were detained for more than 15 minutes per train in all the selected stations except Howrah, Itarsi and Ahmedabad". At these three stations, the delay was of between 15-25 minutes per train. It also noted that “the detention of goods trains were significantly higher and was from 21 to 100 minutes per goods train on all the selected stations except Delhi,

New Delhi, Howrah and Chennai Central".

In a reply to Parliament in 2019, the rail ministry had said that in the month of March that year, an average of 389 trains had been delayed on a daily basis. The figure was 628 for April and 517 for May 2019. But the ministry had noted that due to steps taken to reduce delays, “number of minutes lost in passenger and express trains have decreased from 36,72,043 and 27,30,830 in March 2018 to 25,04,263 and 13,45,067 in March 2019".

What Causes Delays?

Highlighting the reasons why trains struggle to stick to their running schedule, the rail ministry had said that

delays occur “not only due to the factors related to its internal working but also external factors which are beyond the control of railways".

Among the factors listed “in addition to asset failures" were infrastructural issues like “line capacity, terminal capacity… inadequate infrastructure", along with an increase in passenger and freight traffic.

There were natural reasons like “adverse weather conditions (fog, rains, breaches), intermittent natural calamities such as floods, cyclones, heavy rains" while heavy road traffic at level crossing gates was also blamed for delays.

Then there were law and order problems, theft of railway assets and cases involving trains running over cattle and humans, etc.

While it is thus not a simple case of trains chugging along at slow speeds that is the reason behind delays, the CAG report had said that infrastructural issues were, in fact, the biggest contributor to trains failing to run on time. It had flagged the lack of “adequate number and length of platforms and tracks… adequate lines for stabling and maintenance of passenger trains and obstacle free movement of trains without any permanent speed restrictions" as the key factors behind delays.

But it had noted that providing platforms with adequate length, facilities for stabling and maintenance of trains, adequate yard capacity, etc. which “significantly contribute in timely arrival and departure of trains" were, however, “not part of any of the stations development/redevelopment plans".

What Is Railways Doing To End Delays?

On July 1 this year, Rail Minister Piyush Goyal had tweeted that Indian railways had achieved 100 per cent punctuality in the running of trains. That is, not a single train had been delayed that day. However, as reports pointed out, the achievement came amid the pandemic-induced lockdown when the railways were operating only a fraction of the total trains that it used to run during normal times. The Indian Express said that the 100 per cent punctuality rate came when “just 230 passenger trains — along with about 3,000 loaded freight trains and 2,200 empty ones" were being operated.

Over the years, however, the railways have taken steps to cut down on delays. The ministry has told Parliament that it is engaging in “preventive maintenance of assets to minimise asset failures" and also undertaking capacity enhancement projects and bringing in automated systems for the smooth running of trains.

With the railway inviting private players to operate trains, reports last year had said that penalties have been envisaged in draft rules for any delays in the service.

Private operators are required to maintain 95 per cent punctuality through the year and pay a fine if a train is delayed by more than 15 minutes, it was reported.

