EXPLAINED: Why Taliban Are Blaming The US For Violating Doha Deal

The Taliban have hit out at the US, claiming that Washington has not fulfilled its part of the Doha agreement — which paved the way for American troops to leave Afghanistan — as it continues to keep the names of key members of the group on its sanctions list. From the acting Taliban prime minister to the interior minister, key functionaries of the Taliban government had been designated by the US in the aftermath of the 9/11 attack and the subsequent military occupation of the country. Here’s a look at why the Taliban are unhappy with the US.

How Many Sanctioned Individuals In Taliban Govt?

Reports say that up to two-thirds of the 33 members of the new Afghan government unveiled by the Taliban are either on United Nations (UN) or US sanctions list. At least 14 of them are named on the UN Security Council terrorism blacklist, including the newly appointed Afghan interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, the leader of the notorious Haqqani Network based in Pakistan and Afghanistan which has been described as being the “sword arm of the Taliban" although it maintains its own independent hierarchy and structure.

Sirajuddin also has a bounty of $10 million on his head put by the US Federal Bureau of Investigtation (FBI) for “information leading directly" to arrest.

Apart from Sirajuddin, four other members of the Haqqani Network are part of the new Afghan government and allo of them, too, have been designated by either the UN, US or the European Union.

The acting prime minister, Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund and his two deputies — Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and Maulavi Abdul Salam Hanafi, too, are on the UN sanctions list. The acting defence minister Mullah Yaqoob, acting foreign minister Mullah Amir Khan Muttaqi and his deputy Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, too, are listed under the UNSC 1988 Sanctions Committee.

What Is A Sanctions List? What Does It Mean To Be On One?

The US Department of State maintains a list of foreign terrorist organisations (FTOs) designated by the US Secretary of State, which the government says plays “a critical role" and are “an effective means of curtailing support for terrorist activities and pressuring groups to get out of the terrorism business".

Then there is the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), part of the US Department of the Treasury, which “publishes a list of individuals and companies owned or controlled by, or acting for or on behalf of, targeted countries". It also keeps a list of “individuals, groups, and entities, such as terrorists and narcotics traffickers… that are not country-specific". This list is known as the ‘Specially Designated Nationals’ or SDNs list.

Being put on the SDN list leads to the blocking of the assets of the individual or outfit while American citizens are barred from dealing with them. The US state department adds that members of a designated FTO, unless they are US nationals, are not allowed to enter US, or are subject to deportation if they are inthe country.

The view behind designating countries or individuals is to “curb terrorism financing and to encourage other nations to do the same" by stigmatising and isolating them internationally. A terror designation is intended to deter “donations or contributions to and economic transactions with named organisations". It heightens public awareness about such entities and “signals to other governments our concern about named organisations", the US state department says.

The UN also maintains sanctions list, which prescribe the same sort of prohibitions and bans on the designated organisations and individuals. Taliban was first designated as a terrorist organisation in 1999 and “continues to have many of its associated entities and individuals listed". However, interestingly, Taliban has not been designated by the US, mainly because that would have prevented it from entering into negotiations with the group since talking to a terrorist outfit would amount to a violation of US policy.

What Does The Doha Deal Say?

Thus, even though the Taliban as a group is not listed by the US for terror activities, several of its members face sanctions. However, the Taliban now argue that the names of its members should be taken off such lists as that was one of the stipulations in the deal that the group signed with the US, which paved the way for American soldiers to leave Afghanistan.

The Doha agreement says, among other things, that the US “will initiate an administrative review of current US sanctions and the rewards list" against members of the Taliban “with the goal of removing these sanctions by August 27, 2020". It also said that the US “will start diplomatic engagement with other members of the United Nations Security Council and Afghanistan" to remove Taliban members “from the sanctions list with the aim of achieving this objective by May 29, 2020".

But in a statement on September 8, the Taliban said that “Pentagon officials have remarked that some cabinet members of the Islamic Emirate or family members of the late Haqqani Sahib are on the US blacklists and still targets". Pentagon is the headquarters of the US defence department while ‘the late Haqqani Sahib’ likely refers to Jalaluddin Haqqani, the anti-Soviet resistance militia leader who founded the Haqqani Network.

“The Islamic Emirate considers this a clear violation of the Doha Agreement which is neither in the interest of the US or Afghanistan," the statement added.

However, commentators say that having Taliban officials on the sanctions list can be used as a bargaining chip for the US to seek concessions from the new Afghan government, given that international recognition would be key to them seeking aid, assistance and funding and doing business with other countries.

“The reality is that the sanctions list is one of the only viable leverages of the international community which can be used against the Taliban for any concession," Fahim Sadat of the International Relations department at Kabul-based Kardan University, was quoted as telling Al Jazeera from Barcelona.

However, the US game plan on the sanctions front is not immediately clear with Secretary of State Antony Blinken reported to have said that “any legitimacy, any support, will have to be earned".

