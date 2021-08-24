EXPLAINED: Why US Hopes Full Approval For Pfizer Will Make Sceptics Junk Doubts And Choose The Vax

The view in the US since late July has been that the Covid crisis as it exists in the country now is a “pandemic of the unvaccinated". Vaccine hesitancy has been blamed in a large part for sluggish numbers after a burst of brisk inoculations earlier this year. Now, to help matters and convince doubters to embrace the shot, the US drugs regulator has extended full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine. Here’s why it’s hoped that will change things.

What Does Full Approval Mean?

All the vaccines available so far against the novel coronavirus, which causes the Covid-19 disease, have been rolled out under emergency use arrangements. Before the pandemic had hit, even the shortest timelines for the development of any vaccine stretched over years, if not a decade. But Covid-19 changed that with shots developed, trialled and released in record times. While that didn’t mean that corners were cut on elements like safety and effectiveness, the vaccines were cleared on priority mainly because their utility was deemed to outweigh any potential risks.

“While this (Pfizer) and other vaccines have met the FDA’s rigorous, scientific standards for emergency use authorisation, as the first FDA-approved Covid-19 vaccine, the public can be very confident that this vaccine meets the high standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality the FDA requires of an approved product," said Janet Woodcock, the acting commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

To that extent, even as “millions of people have already safely received Covid-19 vaccines" the chief purpose that the full approval is intended to serve is to “instil additional confidence to get vaccinated", Woodcock said, adding that the “milestone puts us one step closer to altering the course of this pandemic in the US".

Following the announcement of the full approval, reports quoted US President Joe Biden as telling American citizens that, “the moment you’ve been waiting for is here… It’s time for you to go get your vaccination". He is said to have urged companies and organisations to bring in requiremenets for employees to get vaccinated with the US military reported as having said that the vaccine will now become mandatory for 1.3 million active-duty troops.

How Is Full Approval Different From Emergency Nod?

The fact that the virus that causes the Covid-19 disease is one that humans have not encountered before is evident in the label ‘novel’ that this coronavirus (Sars-CoV-2) has received. Given that health experts, and the human immune system, had no experience of dealing with the virus, new vaccines had to be devised to combat it while existing therapies were repurposed to treat the disease caused by it.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), evaluation for emergency release of any medical product becomes relevant when the disease it is designed to tackle is one seen as being “serious or immediately life threatening, has the potential of causing an outbreak, epidemic or pandemic", conditions that existed with the Covid-19 outbreak.

As health authorities and governments zeroed in on vaccines as the best bet against Covid-19, scientists and manufacturers adopted expedited deadlines for their production, compressing steps that would normally be spread over years into smaller timeframes. Thus, multiple processes that followed one another in normal circumstances were run parallely to ensure that once a vaccine was deemed to be safe under emergency assessment, it would also be ready for immediate deployment.

But vaccine makers who receive emergency authorisation are still required to follow on with compliances for full approval for market release. WHO has laid down that “once a product has been listed under the emergency use listing (EUL) procedure, the development of the product must — whenever possible — continue to completion for marketing authorisation".

How Was Full Authorisation Granted To The Pfizer Shot?

When the Pfizer vaccine got its emergency clearance in December last year — the first US-made vaccine to have received such a nod — the FDA had based its decision on data “on safety and effectiveness… from a randomised, controlled, blinded ongoing clinical trial of thousands of individuals".

The approval extended to the Pfizer vaccine then was for those aged 16 years and above. It was also subsequently cleared for use among children aged 12 and above, but the full authorisation that the Pfizer vaccine has now received is limited to the 16 years and above age group. “The vaccine also continues to be available under emergency use authorisation (EUA), including for individuals 12 through 15 years of age and for the administration of a third dose in certain immunocompromised individuals," the FDA said. The Pfizer regimen is for two doses administered three weeks apart.

FDA said that for the full approval, it “reviewed updated data from the clinical trial which supported the EUA and included a longer duration of follow-up in a larger clinical trial population".

To be marketed under the name ‘Comirnaty’, the safety of the Pfizer vaccine “was evaluated in approximately 22,000 people who received the vaccine and 22,000 people who received a placebo 16 years of age and older", the FDA said, addding that more than half of the clinical trial participants were followed for safety outcomes for at least four months after the second dose.

What’s The Level Of Vax Hesitancy That US Is Facing?

Daily vaccination rates in the US are significantly below the peak of more than 3 million jabs administered in mid-April even as slightly more than half of the American population has received their full quota of doses. In the meantime, daily infection numbers have ballooned from little over 10,000 in late June to more than 100,000 for the better part of August.

A survey done in late June in the US had as many as 31 per cent of unvaccinated respondents saying that they would go for a shot if any of the vaccines being used under emergency authorisation were to receive full approval even though 49 per cent said they would still stick to a “wait and see" approach.

In what would further serve to allay fears and hesitancy, the FDA said it will continue to track the vaccine for any safety concerns and is also “requiring the company to conduct postmarketing studies to further assess the risks of myocarditis and pericarditis following vaccination with Comirnaty".

The mRNA vaccines — the one made by Moderna being the second — that have been rolled out by the US are the first such shots approved for any disease. No mRNA vaccines had been cleared for use before the Covid-19 pandemic. The US disease watchdog, the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has noted that since April 2021, “there have been more than a thousand reports… of cases of inflammation of the heart — called myocarditis and pericarditis — happening after mRNA Covid-19 vaccination". Such cases were reported particularly in adolescents and young adults, it said, adding, however, that “these reports are rare, given the hundreds of millions of vaccine doses administered".

The Pfizer shot — its efficacy rate is pegged at 90 per cent in clinical trials — is the leading vaccine in the US Covid-19 inoculation drive, with more than 200 million doses administered by mid-August. Moderna accounts for over 142 million shots while the third vaccine cleared for use in the country, Johnson and Johnson’s single-dose candidate, has been used a little over 13 million times.

The Moderna mRNA vaccine has been authorised for emergency us in India after health authorities here waived indemnity and bridging trial requirements.

