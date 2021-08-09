India’s best-ever Olympic medal tally, which came this year at Tokyo, includes a silver bagged by Saikhom Mirabai Chanu. Without that win, the 2020 Games showing would have tied with India’s performance with London 2012, when it had won a total of six medals. But weightlifting is facing a threat of being removed from the Olympic Games over issues involving its governing body. The International Olympic Committee (IOC), in fact, has now given itself more powers to drop a sport from the Olympic programme. So, how is a sport featured at the Olympics, and why is it removed? It’s especially interesting because there is talk that cricket may be included in the Games programme, although it wouldn’t be the first time for the sport, having featured only once before at an Olympics, in 1900 at Paris.

Why Is Weightlifting Facing The Threat Of Exclusion?

It is one of the original sports that was part of the Games as it began in its modern avatar at Athens in 1896, but weightlifting is running a grave risk of being knocked off the Olympic programme. Reason: allegations of corruption and mismanagement against the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF), the global governing body for the sport.

Reports say that unhappy with its functioning, especially its ability to crack down on alleged doping, the IOC had last year warned that weightlifting would be removed from the Games unless IWF introduces wide-ranging reforms, including rigorous drug testing norms. Already, for the 2020 Olympics, IOC had slashed the number of lifters to 196 from 260 at the 2016 Games and will bring it down further to 120 at the next Olympics, in 2024 at Paris.

However, attempts by IWF to bring in changes have foundered with reports saying that the sporting body failed to adopt a new constitution that would address issues flagged by IOC at a vote in June this year. Reports said that delegates from the US, Germany, China, etc. have failed to see eye to eye with “‘old guard’ weightlifting nations that would be hurt by tighter anti-doping measures".

At a meeting on the sidelines of the Tokyo Games, the IOC amended the Olympic Charter to state that the “IOC Session may remove any sport from the programme of the Olympic Games if, among other violations, the relevant International Federation (IF) governing such sport does not comply with the decisions of the IOC EB, or if the relevant IF acts in a manner likely to tarnish the reputation of the Olympic Movement".

Have Other Sports Faced Action?

In 2019, IOC suspended amateur boxing’s global governing body (AIBA) from overseeing the boxing competition at Tokyo 2020 for much the same issues for which weightlifting now faces trouble. AIBA was penalised after months of investigation into its finances, governance and refereeing standards with IOC setting up the Olympic Boxing Task Force (BTF), which was assigned the task of conducting the boxing event at Tokyo.

“We have offered a pathway back for lifting the suspension after Tokyo 2020 but for this, there must be further fundamental change within AIBA," IOC President Thomas Bach had said in 2019.

But its not always that a governing body has to be under threat of penalty for a sport to face the threat of removal. Take the case of wrestling for example. In a surprise announcement in 2013, IOC said that wrestling would not be a part of the roster at Tokyo 2020.

Reports at the time said that the IOC Executive Board had decided to remove wrestling after finding that it failed to pass muster on a set of 39 criteria — which included TV ratings, ticket sales, anti-doping policy and global participation and popularity — following the 2012 London Games. It was also reported that IOC had found that wrestling’s international body, FILA, had no ethics rules for technical officials and no medical official on its executive board, among other things.

However, in a matter of months, IOC had reversed its decision and re-inducted wrestling into the Tokyo 2020 programme after the sport received sufficient nods in an IOC vote, pipping baseball-softball and squash. Baseball and softball did find a place on the Tokyo programme eventually.

So, How Is An Olympic Sport Chosen?

The IOC says it “modifies the Olympic programme for every edition, keeping in mind the changing trends, the evolution of existing sports in the itinerary and the popularity of a particular discipline in the host nation". Thus, Tokyo 2020 saw the inclusion of four new sports — karate, surfing, skateboarding and sport climbing — while baseball and softball made a return to the list.

IOC has an elaborate checklist for assessing whether a sport can be included at an Olympics and periodically keeps revising the criteria. After the IOC Session of 2004, it had said that there was a list of 33 evaluation criteria arranged under seven categories, which included, among other things, a sport’s history and tradition, its popularity, image and, of course, the cost of featuring it at an Olympics. In the run-up to the Tokyo Games, it was reported that there were 35 criteria for selecting a sport split under five broad categories.

A 2008 IOC document further talked about some specifics for a sport to be a part of an Olympic Games. Thus, it said that a sport should be “widely practised by men in at least 75 countries and on four continents and by women in at least 40 countries and on three continents" for inclusion in the Summer Games and “in at least 20 countries on three continents" if it is to be featured in the Winter Olympics.

But the fact remains that the Summer Games has seen a gradual expansion of its sports roster, from only nine at Athens 1896 to 33 at Tokyo. And new sports keep getting added: Paris 2024 will include breakdancing as an Olympic sport. Indian cricket fans would surely find the prospect of the sport being played at the Olympics mouth-watering given the medal prospects it represents. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has approached the IOC to induct cricket into the roster for the 2028 Summer Games at Los Angeles.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here