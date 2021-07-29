EXPLAINED: Why You May Have Indian Scientists To Thank If A Broken Device Repairs Itself

Scientists have long explored materials that can literally ‘heal’ themselves just like your skin and bones heal after you get a scratch or suffer a fracture. Sounds amazing, doesn’t it. Think of a flask that develops a crack and then rejoins in front of your eyes, or an electronic device that suffers a break but becomes whole again in seconds. A group of scientists in India have taken a step in that direction that has made the world take notice.

How Can A Non-Living Thing Heal Itself?

That’s a valid question. But as it turns out, materials aren’t unknown to science that can recover their shape after suffering damage. Called ‘self-healing’, or ‘smart’, materials for simplicity’s sake, these are actually complex materials devised in laboratories. But how can non-living things be invested with an essential property of living things?

Scientists have created polymers, which are nothing but substances or materials that have a molecular structure made up of long chains of similar units joined together, which can repair themselves. Polymers can occur naturally in nature — if you think of the structure of DNA then you’d know what is being spoken about. Artificial, or synthetic polymers, include the likes of nylon and plastics. So, when a material made up of polymer bonds physically breaks, or develops a crack, like say a plastic ruler, what happens is that the molecular bond suffers a rupture.

To repair such breakage, scientists have devised material that contain a sort of ‘adhesive’ in the polymer bonds. Consider that these polymers have a sort of glue-like chemical built into them. When the article made of such polymers suffers a break, the so-called ‘glue’ seeps out and makes the polymer bonds join back again. But it is mainly plastic items that have been created with self-healing polymers. What the Indian scientists have done is to create crystals, which are more sturdy, that show self-healing properties.

What Is The Breakthrough Achieved By The Indian Scientists?

In their paper published in the noted journal, Science, the Indian scientists say that the self-healing materials that exist now “are typically soft and amorphous (and) usually require external stimuli, prolonged physical contact, and long healing times". They claim to have addressed the issue by creating piezoelectric molecular crystals that repair themselves from mechanical damages without the need for any external intervention.

But what does ‘piezoelectric’ mean, you might ask. It may sound Greek to you, and it is Greek — made up of two Greek words denoting ‘pressure’ and ‘electricity — but you have encountered the piezoelectric effect in your day to day life. It is the phenomenon that is utilised by the cigarette or kitchen lighter to produce its spark.

Piezoelectricity is thus the electric charge that is built up in certain solid materials in response to applied mechanical stress. Crystals, certain ceramics, and biological matter such as bone, DNA, etc. display this property and, indeed, the scientists behind the new material note that “living tissue uses stress-accumulated electrical charge to close wounds".

The work by the scientists of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Kolkata, and IIT Kharagpur is based on the the position that the property to self-heal or restore shape can be achieved in piezoelectric molecular crystals. The specific sort of material are called bipyrazole organic crystals. These crystals, when fractured, “develop charged surfaces that attract each other, drawing the two faces together to enable self-repair as long as they remain within a critical distance of each other".

According to a statement from the Ministry of Science & Technology (MoST), which also supported the research, “in these molecular solids, due to the unique property of generating electrical charges on mechanical impact, the broken pieces acquire electrical charges at the crack junction, leading to attraction by damaged parts and precise autonomous repair".

What Is The Utility Of Such Material?

According to the MoST release, the material created by the Indian scientists “may soon make it possible for damaged electronic components, such as in space crafts, to mend themselves".

The USP of the material developed by the Indian scientists is that it is hard, and that it can heal without any external intervention. Reports note that self-healing material have been developed that need light or heat to join back together, but the “piezoelectric molecular crystals… repair themselves from mechanical damages without need for any external intervention".

The Indian scientists note that “the material may find application in high-end micro-chips, high precision mechanical sensors, actuators, micro-robotics, and so on". They also said that further research into such materials “may eventually lead to the development of smart gadgets that self-repair cracks or scratches". Which could mean that smartphones of the future could be made of such material and self-heal if you dropped them and their screen developed a crack.

